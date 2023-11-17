 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A waiter holds a tray full of grissini, Italian breadsticks. He’s looking directly at the camera. The courtyard of the restaurant is in the background and beyond the courtyard is the open doors of the inside of the restaurant.
Homemade grissini at Renato’s in Palm Beach
J. Miller

17 Essential Restaurants in Palm Beach County

No gatekeeping here, we’re dishing on all of our favorite Palm Beach County restaurants.

by J. Miller
Homemade grissini at Renato’s in Palm Beach
| J. Miller
by J. Miller

Florida’s Gold Coast is full of snowbirds, locals, and everyone in between. Post-pandemic, all South Florida communities are trying to catch up with the new stream of transplants. The roads may be crowded, but no one is complaining about the variety of choices South Floridians now have when dining out.

Palm Beach County boasts a culturally diverse culinary scene that, not too long ago, did not exist outside of a few fine dining mainstays. Here are 17 essential restaurants in Palm Beach that are tried-and-trued mainstays within the community.

Coolinary and The Parched Pig

Featured by Guy Fieri on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, chef Tim Lipman and his wife, Jenny, recently combined their wildly popular restaurant Coolinary with their small bites and bar concept, the Parched Pig. Still housed in the same shopping plaza, on the menu, diners can find Parched Pig favorites like the Jenny’s Dirty Dip made with sausage, Rotel, and pickled jalapenos alongside Coolinary’s popular chicken and jalapeno and cheddar waffles. One of the rare breed of true Florida natives, Lipman brings a much-needed Southern flair to the South Florida dining scene.

4580 Donald Ross Rd #105, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
(561) 249-6760
A dish of blue corn tortilla chips with a small bowl of dip in the center. The dip is made with sausage, Rotel, pickled jalapenos and cilantro. Pieces of a radish are on the top of the dip.
Jenny’s Dirty Dip at Coolinary and The Parched Pig
J. MIller

C.R. Chicks (PGA Blvd.) (multiple locations)

Rick Davis and Chris Sallen opened the first CR Chicks in Palm Beach County on PGA Boulevard in 1992. Now with seven locations, the chain is known for its rotisserie chicken, served in uniquely decorated dining rooms featuring beach-themed decor made by the owners. The menu includes favorites like the Smokey, featuring smoked chicken in tomato basil cream sauce with penne. Customers can choose from whole or half wood-fired rotisserie chickens, available with sides like horseradish mashed potatoes or rice and beans. Known for quick service, CR Chicks promises meal preparation in under five minutes.

2582 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
(561) 626-9868
Taco Chula

Peter Tapia and Dahiana Lainfiesta and their father, Pedro Tapia, opened a taco shop in early 2017 in a Palm Beach Gardens shopping plaza. The menu features tacos, burritos, quesadillas, gorditas, and tamales. The barbacoa tacos are a standout while the Mexican street corn served off the cob is a must-try.

10800 N Military Trl #108, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
(561) 530-7755
A small round table, covered in jalapeno print vinyl is filled with a lunch for two. The first taco is a chicken taco with Mexican street corn in a small container nearby. There are black beans with tortilla chips and in the background is a barbacoa taco and a carnitas taco.
Tacos are the main event at Taco Chula in PBG
J. Miller

Mediterranean Market & Deli

Since 1998, the Salloum family has operated this market, as a key player in Palm Beach County’s Middle Eastern food scene. Customers often crowd around olive barrels during lunch hours to place or pick up orders. Newcomers are recommended to try the mixed grill platter with spicy chicken kabob, shawarma kafta (lamb and beef) kabob, pita, rice, hummus, and fattoush. The market is also a popular choice for larger group orders.

327 5th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 659-7322
In the foreground of the picture is a white take out box with an overstuffed gyro pita with spicy chicken inside of it with tzatziki sauce, chopped tomatoes and herbs. Also in the take out box is hummus and a large pita rolled up in plastic wrap. The box is resting on black metal steps.
Spicy chicken served in a gyro with tzatziki and humms at Mediterranean Market & Deli

Palm Beach Grill

The Palm Beach Grill, part of the Hillstone Restaurant Group, opened in 1999 in the space that once housed Au Bar. The restaurant in Palm Beach offers classic dishes such as a French dip, a kosher hot dog with a deviled egg, and roasted chicken over polenta. The ambiance blends a moody steakhouse feel with a relaxed setting. After the meal make sure to visit the Honor Bar, a cozy drinking spot at the back of the restaurant, for a proper nightcap.

340 Royal Poinciana Way #336, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 835-1077
Seafood Bar

Certainly one of the top oceanfront dining spots in Palm Beach County, this restaurant features yacht-inspired decor and stunning views. Its distinctive aquarium bar lets diners watch fish below as they gaze at the Atlantic Ocean. The menu includes casual items like fish tacos with queso fresco and cascabel chile aioli, and oysters on the half shell accompanied by wines chosen by the Breaker’s sommeliers. For heartier appetites, there’s seafood linguine with clams, lobster, crab, scallops, and grouper. A stroll around the historic Breaker’s Hotel is a perfect post-meal activity.

1 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(877) 724-3188
The seafood bar, located in the Breakers Hotel. This picture is of the actual bar with barstools. The bar is made up of an aquarium so that when you sit at the bar you can look at the fish beneath your food or drink. Behind the bar are big windows that show you the Atlantic Ocean.
Seafood Bar at the Breakers Hotel
The Breakers

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar (multiple locations)

While Rocco’s Tacos is now a chain with nine South Florida locations frequented by celebrities like Mark Wahlberg and Guy Fieri, many forget that its roots originated on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. Launched in 2008 by Rocco Mangel and the Big Time Restaurant Group, it quickly filled a niche in the Mexican food scene. Mangel, a former busboy at City Cellar, collaborated with Lisabet Summa of Elisabetta’s to create the popular menu, which features dishes like molcajetes made with marinated grilled steak, chicken, and chorizo in a lava rock dish, table-side guacamole, and a wide range of tacos, including the trendy birria tacos.

224 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 650-1001
The main focus of this picture is a lava bowl filled with Carne Molcajete. A dish served at Rocco’s Tacos that is beef stewed in tomato sauce and peppers. There are some blue plates and tortilla chips that are out of focus in the background.
Carne Molcajete at Rocco’s Tacos
Rocco’s Tacos

Okeechobee Steak House

The Okeechobee Drive-In, opened by the Lewis family in 1947 along the then-rural Okeechobee Boulevard, has a rich history. Renamed the Okeechobee Steakhouse by Curtis Lewis in 1974, it boasts the title of Florida’s oldest steakhouse. For a modern experience, start with the lobster mac and cheese before opting for the surf and turf – a 10-ounce sirloin and a lobster tail. Unlike many à la carte steakhouses, this dish also includes a choice of potato and a house salad. The steakhouse’s extensive wine list, featuring more than 800 labels, offers the ideal pairing for any dish.

2854 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
(561) 683-5151
The main focus in this picture is a black bowl with lobster mac and cheese. What gets your attention is the cheese has overflowed the bowl and melted down the sides. Out of focus, in the background is the seat back of a booth in the restaurant.
Lobster Mac and Cheese, Okeechobee Steakhouse
Alissa Dragun Photography/Okeechobee Steakhouse

Surfside Diner

When Hamburger Heaven vacated its South County Road location in Palm Beach, locals were understandably upset. The diner had been one of the few places on the island to enjoy a traditional diner-style breakfast or lunch. However, the void was quickly filled by the opening of Surfside Diner with its intentionally retro ambiance, it became a local favorite for a well-priced breakfast. During peak season, it’s not uncommon to find a line forming on the sidewalk for lunch. The menu’s highlights include tomato soup and grilled cheese, and a must-try chocolate milkshake.

314 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 659-7495
Buccan Sandwich Shop (multiple locations)

This sandwich shop stands out from the ordinary with offerings from Clay Conley, a four-time James Beard semifinalist. Operating from the back of Conley’s Buccan kitchen, the sandwiches, made with house-baked baguettes, justify their slightly above-average prices. The Italian sandwich, best enjoyed cold, combines mortadella, salami, ham, provolone, and pickled peppers, giving it a nice kick. The corned beef Reuben is another highlight, featuring remoulade, Swiss, Gruyère, and sauerkraut on rye bread. While Buccan now ships its famous chocolate chip cookies nationwide, diners can add one to their takeout orders. A new location in West Palm has also opened at Conley’s neighborhood hot spot, Grato.

350 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 833-6295
In the foreground of this picture is a sandwich, cut in half and wrapped in white wax paper with Buccan Sandwich Shop printed on the paper. The sandwich is and Italian sandwich with deli meats and provolone cheese. There is a man’s hand to the left of the picture, just touching the sandwich. In the background is a glass, an orange bottled drink and the keypad of a computer.
Italian sandwich at Buccan Sandwich Shop
Buccan Sandwich Shop

Piccolo Mondo

Operating separately from its big sister, Renato’s, Piccolo Mondo serves lunch out of a window at the back of Renato’s kitchen, Monday through Saturday. Initially catering to Worth Avenue’s workforce, Piccolo offers efficient yet friendly service. The menu features Italian dishes like Penne Caprese with tomato sauce and homemade mozzarella alongside American classics such as grilled burgers, hot dogs, daily soup specials, alongside a popular Taco Tuesday special with house-made salsa and tortilla chips. Pick up or delivery to a limited area in Palm Beach.

87 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 655-9599
This is a picture of the take-out window at Piccolo Mondo in Palm Beach, Florida. The manager is opening the double windows that are in front of the counter where you order and pick up your food. She is smiling and looking at the camera.
The take-out window at Piccolo Mondo in Palm Beach
J. Miller

Renato's

Founded in 1987 by Renato Desiderio, Renato’s in Palm Beach is now run by his wife, Arlene Desiderio, and her son Jose Luis Duran. Located in historic Via Mizner, just off Worth Avenue, this restaurant is known for its romantic courtyard surrounded by orchids and bougainvillea. Renato’s offers Italian cuisine, featuring smoked mozzarella-filled artichoke blossoms, linguine alle vongole, and gnocchi with burrata. Many items, including mozzarella, grissini, pasta, and biscotti, are made in-house.

87 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 655-9752
The courtyard of Renato’s restaurant in Palm Beach. In the foreground are orchids with white tablecloth covrered tables and white umbrellas over each table.
The flower filled courtyard of Renato’s in Via Mizner, off of Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Florida
J. Miller

The Pumphouse Pouratorium

Located in a repurposed Serta mattress factory, Pumphouse Coffee combines a working coffee roaster with sleek, industrial-chic decor. Founded in 2016 by brothers Alex and Christian Le Clainche, the Pouratorium, their coffee shop, and lounge, opened in 2022 on the factory’s old loading docks. Perched above the roasting and wholesale operations, guests can enjoy breakfast while watching trains rumble past. The menu features items like Nev’s brisket on brioche with egg and aged cheddar and the Chachi, a blend of scrambled eggs, cotija, cilantro, and basil crema, served with Sierra Madre’s corn tortillas.

1016 Clare Ave STE 5A, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 557-3118
This picture was taken in the early morning in direct sunlight, so there are a lot of shadows. Two flour tortillas are filled with scrambled eggs, cotija cheese and basil crema are on a metal tray. The tray is on top of a small white table. Next to the tray is a black mug and saucer filled with a mocha latte.
Breakfast tacos at the Pumphouse Pouratorium, West Palm Beach, Florida
J. Miller

kitchen (multiple locations)

Matthew Byrne, once chef to Tiger Woods, and his wife Aliza Byrne opened their restaurant in West Palm Beach in 2013, but due to its popularity, it expanded to the Alton shopping plaza on Donald Ross. The menu boasts dishes like a beef filet with garlic, spinach, onion rings, and Byrne’s favorite, the chicken schnitzel, topped with a fried egg. Also notable is the pan-roasted pork chop, accompanied by chèvre whipped potatoes and apple-ginger jam. Trying a slice of their coconut cake is a must.

319 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
(561) 249-2281
The entire photo is filled with a two layer coconut cake. There is a silver fork on the left side of the cake. The cake is on top of a raspberry colored sauce puddle on a white plate.
Kitchen’s famous coconut cake
Libby Volgyes/Kitchen

Lynora's Kitchen

Lynora’s Kitchen, originally a pizza-by-the-slice shop in Lake Worth, has evolved from its humble beginnings in 1976 into a local restaurant group with five locations across Palm Beach County. Situated in a converted gas station on Dixie Highway and expanded to five locations across Palm Beach County, Lynora’s is managed by owners Maria and Ralph Abenante, who hail from Ponza, Italy, and their son Angelo. The menu features dishes like gnocchi al forno, Maria’s famous meatballs, and a rarely seen in restaurants, chicken caciatore made with Marsala sauce, onions, roasted peppers, and mushrooms over spaghetti. Renowned for its quality, Lynora’s pizza is considered some of the best in the county.

3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
(561) 444-3932
A pizza is held up to a wall mural depicting a woman. It looks like she’s about to eat the pizza.
Lynora’s Kitchen on Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach
J. Miller

aioli

Since opening in 2014, Chef Michael Hackman and his wife Melanie have operated a popular bakery and restaurant in Southend. Saturdays draw crowds, with young families arriving in golf carts for homemade biscuit sandwiches. Early arrival is recommended, as these sandwiches often sell out. The restaurant also caters to grilled cheese enthusiasts with a house-made bread sandwich filled with cheddar, parmesan, and mozzarella. Pro tip: Adding cranberry aioli to the grilled cheese provides a sweet contrast to the sharpness of the cheeses.

7434 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
(561) 366-7741
This is a picture of a the two cut halves of a grilled cheese sandwich with the melted cheese dripping over the edges of the bread.
Cheesey goodness at Aioli in the Southend neighborhood in West Palm Beach, Florida
J. Miller

John G's Restaurant

Established in 1973, this breakfast spot has become so popular that diners often send someone ahead to wait in line on busy winter weekends. For first-time visitors, the famous cinnamon-nut French toast, topped with sliced almonds and cinnamon sugar, is a must-try. The menu also features plain French toast and traditional diner fare. Among the variety of omelets offered, the Hawaiian omelet stands out with its mix of sautéed vegetables, cheese sauce, and grilled pineapples.

264 S Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, FL 33462
(561) 585-9860
