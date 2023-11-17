17 Essential Restaurants in Palm Beach County

Florida’s Gold Coast is full of snowbirds, locals, and everyone in between. Post-pandemic, all South Florida communities are trying to catch up with the new stream of transplants. The roads may be crowded, but no one is complaining about the variety of choices South Floridians now have when dining out.

Palm Beach County boasts a culturally diverse culinary scene that, not too long ago, did not exist outside of a few fine dining mainstays. Here are 17 essential restaurants in Palm Beach that are tried-and-trued mainstays within the community.