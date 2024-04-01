 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 11 Best Coffeehouses in Broward County

10 Can’t-Miss Empanadas in Miami

Stellar Miami Restaurants Offering Monday Dining

More in Miami See more maps
burger on plate Photo by Fabrice Thys on Unsplash

10 Quality Spots For Fast, Delicious Food in Jacksonville

Good eats for those short on time

by Megan duBois
View as Map
by Megan duBois
Photo by Fabrice Thys on Unsplash

In today’s fast-paced world, the luxury of a leisurely three-course meal isn’t always feasible, leading to the rise of counter-service restaurants in Jacksonville. These establishments offer the ideal compromise: quality meals at reasonable prices with minimal time commitment.

All over the “Bold City,” fast-casual restaurants are serving everything from perfectly golden fried chicken and delectable barbecue to stacked sandwiches and New Orleans-style cuisine. The only question is where to go. These are the ten best fast-casual restaurants in Jacksonville.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

Copy Link

In the historic Springfield neighborhood, Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne Bar is dishing out some of the best fried chicken in the city. Chef Kenny Gilbert, who many know from his days on Top Chef and as a private chef for Oprah Winfrey, is the mastermind behind the flavor combos like cane syrup with hot honey and pickled pineapple on a biscuit with a piece of golden brown fried chicken. For diners who want a lighter dish, try the watermelon and lychee salad, which combines kale, red onions, feta cheese, watermelon, and tropical lychee fruit, all tossed in a lime-mint dressing.

1602 Walnut St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 330-0576
(904) 330-0576

Also featured in:

Jumpin Jax House

Copy Link

With two locations across Jacksonville, Jumpin Jax House of Food, the counter-service American restaurant is dishing out everything from burgers to salads. One of the most beloved dishes on the menu is the Air Thang burger, which starts with the restaurant’s patty, plus cheese, bacon, mushrooms, honey-balsamic grilled onions, garlic aioli, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and a house sauce. The burger is a mouthful of flavor with each bite. Additionally, transplants from the mid-west can find a classic Chicago dog here, celery salt included. 

20 W Adams St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
(904) 233-5245
(904) 233-5245

Arepa Please

Copy Link

Arepa Please offers a taste of South America right in the heart of Jacksonville’s Brooklyn neighborhood. The restaurant is known for its Venezuelan-style cornmeal arepas, which are light and fluffy inside but have a slightly crispy exterior, making them the perfect vessel to hold the abundance of fillings that are stuffed inside. For a true taste of Venezuela, try the shredded chicken and avocado mayo stuffed arepa called the Queen, or the Pabellon stuffed with savory shredded beef and sweet plantains, black beans, and a sprinkling of queso blanco. 

474 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32202
(904) 356-8055
(904) 356-8055

The Bread & Board

Copy Link

At Bread & Board, freshly baked bread forms the foundation of an ever-changing menu inspired by the owner’s international travels. The light-flooded restaurant is where people often sit and linger while enjoying lunch or reading a book. The unique sandwich board is a highlight on the menu, which deconstructs the classic sandwich into a customizable charcuterie-style spread. For a true taste of the South, try the crispy Cajun catfish board, served with rolls, shredded lettuce, pickles, and a zesty sauce. 

1030 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 862-6992
(904) 862-6992

Also featured in:

The French Pantry

Copy Link

One of the most popular fast-casuals in town is the French Pantry. The restaurant can be hard to find in a neighborhood filled with warehouses and small shops, but diners can often spot it easily from the line snaking out of the front door. The menu here is filled with sandwiches, salads, and bruschetta, which can easily be shared among two people. But the real highlight of going to the French Pantry is gazing into the pastry case to pick a slice of cake or a baked cookie.

1005 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 387-6327
(904) 387-6327

The Butt Hutt Smokehouse

Copy Link

Everyone in town has a favorite barbecue spot, and one that locals can’t stop raving about is the Butt Hutt Smokehouse. While diners can enjoy the staples like pulled pork sandwiches, smoked ribs, or meats by weight, the real star of the menu here is the loaded Florida fries. The state namesake fries are topped with meat, cooked onions and peppers, cheddar cheese sauce, and garlic aioli. No matter what’s ordered, be sure to get a side of the spicy mac and cheese, which is creamy with a nice kick of spice at the end. 

3210 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 503-5985
(904) 503-5985

Carolina Jax

Copy Link

If you drive down Oak Street without paying attention, you may miss the corner restaurant Carolina Jax. The counter-service burger spot is slinging burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and loaded fries. Diners can opt for one of the classic burgers with just cheese, sauce, and all the fixings or order one of the signature burgers like the OBX, a smash burger with a slightly spicy poblano mayo, Cajun ranch, smoky bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and tangy key lime guacamole. 

2548 Oak St (Barrs St), Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 240-1980
(904) 240-1980

Also featured in:

Brew-Bakers Cafe & Co.

Copy Link

Near Fleming Island High School is Brew-Bakers Cafe & Co., a small cafe and bakery that makes everything from cakes and pies to unique sandwiches and soups. There is a chalkboard menu filled with specials, often including a half sandwich and a bowl of soup, plus a drink for around $12. The one sandwich the bakery is known for around the neighborhood is the spicy jalapeno and blackberry grilled cheese, which comes piled high with fresh slices of spicy peppers, a good slather of blackberry jam, melted cheese, and crispy bacon. 

1811 Golden Eagle Way #23, Fleming Island, FL 32003
(904) 602-5355
(904) 602-5355

K-Bop Korean Kitchen

Copy Link

K-Bop Korean Kitchen was a favorite food truck and is now a brick-and-motor restaurant in town. Renowned for its Korean-style corndogs, guests can customize their order with unique toppings such as potatoes or hot Cheetos, accompanied by spicy mayo or sweet gochujang sauces. Beyond the popular cheese pull dogs, the restaurant offers traditional Korean fare, including mandu (dumplings), kimchi pancakes, and Korean fried chicken.

4320 Deerwood Lake Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32216
(904) 738-8561
(904) 738-8561

Mackey's Munchies

Copy Link

Head to Mackey's Munchies for a taste of New Orleans in Orange Park. The restaurant specializes in everything from shrimp po'boys and gumbo to jambalaya and beignets. Those with a big appetite will want to try the beef with debris, such as a pulled beef sandwich covered in brown gravy, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a special sauce.

868 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32065
(904) 458-4246
(904) 458-4246

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

1602 Walnut St, Jacksonville, FL 32206

In the historic Springfield neighborhood, Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne Bar is dishing out some of the best fried chicken in the city. Chef Kenny Gilbert, who many know from his days on Top Chef and as a private chef for Oprah Winfrey, is the mastermind behind the flavor combos like cane syrup with hot honey and pickled pineapple on a biscuit with a piece of golden brown fried chicken. For diners who want a lighter dish, try the watermelon and lychee salad, which combines kale, red onions, feta cheese, watermelon, and tropical lychee fruit, all tossed in a lime-mint dressing.

1602 Walnut St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 330-0576
(904) 330-0576

Jumpin Jax House

20 W Adams St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

With two locations across Jacksonville, Jumpin Jax House of Food, the counter-service American restaurant is dishing out everything from burgers to salads. One of the most beloved dishes on the menu is the Air Thang burger, which starts with the restaurant’s patty, plus cheese, bacon, mushrooms, honey-balsamic grilled onions, garlic aioli, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and a house sauce. The burger is a mouthful of flavor with each bite. Additionally, transplants from the mid-west can find a classic Chicago dog here, celery salt included. 

20 W Adams St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
(904) 233-5245
(904) 233-5245

Arepa Please

474 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Arepa Please offers a taste of South America right in the heart of Jacksonville’s Brooklyn neighborhood. The restaurant is known for its Venezuelan-style cornmeal arepas, which are light and fluffy inside but have a slightly crispy exterior, making them the perfect vessel to hold the abundance of fillings that are stuffed inside. For a true taste of Venezuela, try the shredded chicken and avocado mayo stuffed arepa called the Queen, or the Pabellon stuffed with savory shredded beef and sweet plantains, black beans, and a sprinkling of queso blanco. 

474 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32202
(904) 356-8055
(904) 356-8055

The Bread & Board

1030 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

At Bread & Board, freshly baked bread forms the foundation of an ever-changing menu inspired by the owner’s international travels. The light-flooded restaurant is where people often sit and linger while enjoying lunch or reading a book. The unique sandwich board is a highlight on the menu, which deconstructs the classic sandwich into a customizable charcuterie-style spread. For a true taste of the South, try the crispy Cajun catfish board, served with rolls, shredded lettuce, pickles, and a zesty sauce. 

1030 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 862-6992
(904) 862-6992

The French Pantry

1005 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205

One of the most popular fast-casuals in town is the French Pantry. The restaurant can be hard to find in a neighborhood filled with warehouses and small shops, but diners can often spot it easily from the line snaking out of the front door. The menu here is filled with sandwiches, salads, and bruschetta, which can easily be shared among two people. But the real highlight of going to the French Pantry is gazing into the pastry case to pick a slice of cake or a baked cookie.

1005 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 387-6327
(904) 387-6327

The Butt Hutt Smokehouse

3210 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Everyone in town has a favorite barbecue spot, and one that locals can’t stop raving about is the Butt Hutt Smokehouse. While diners can enjoy the staples like pulled pork sandwiches, smoked ribs, or meats by weight, the real star of the menu here is the loaded Florida fries. The state namesake fries are topped with meat, cooked onions and peppers, cheddar cheese sauce, and garlic aioli. No matter what’s ordered, be sure to get a side of the spicy mac and cheese, which is creamy with a nice kick of spice at the end. 

3210 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 503-5985
(904) 503-5985

Carolina Jax

2548 Oak St (Barrs St), Jacksonville, FL 32204

If you drive down Oak Street without paying attention, you may miss the corner restaurant Carolina Jax. The counter-service burger spot is slinging burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and loaded fries. Diners can opt for one of the classic burgers with just cheese, sauce, and all the fixings or order one of the signature burgers like the OBX, a smash burger with a slightly spicy poblano mayo, Cajun ranch, smoky bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and tangy key lime guacamole. 

2548 Oak St (Barrs St), Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 240-1980
(904) 240-1980

Brew-Bakers Cafe & Co.

1811 Golden Eagle Way #23, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Near Fleming Island High School is Brew-Bakers Cafe & Co., a small cafe and bakery that makes everything from cakes and pies to unique sandwiches and soups. There is a chalkboard menu filled with specials, often including a half sandwich and a bowl of soup, plus a drink for around $12. The one sandwich the bakery is known for around the neighborhood is the spicy jalapeno and blackberry grilled cheese, which comes piled high with fresh slices of spicy peppers, a good slather of blackberry jam, melted cheese, and crispy bacon. 

1811 Golden Eagle Way #23, Fleming Island, FL 32003
(904) 602-5355
(904) 602-5355

K-Bop Korean Kitchen

4320 Deerwood Lake Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32216

K-Bop Korean Kitchen was a favorite food truck and is now a brick-and-motor restaurant in town. Renowned for its Korean-style corndogs, guests can customize their order with unique toppings such as potatoes or hot Cheetos, accompanied by spicy mayo or sweet gochujang sauces. Beyond the popular cheese pull dogs, the restaurant offers traditional Korean fare, including mandu (dumplings), kimchi pancakes, and Korean fried chicken.

4320 Deerwood Lake Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32216
(904) 738-8561
(904) 738-8561

Mackey's Munchies

868 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32065

Head to Mackey's Munchies for a taste of New Orleans in Orange Park. The restaurant specializes in everything from shrimp po'boys and gumbo to jambalaya and beignets. Those with a big appetite will want to try the beef with debris, such as a pulled beef sandwich covered in brown gravy, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a special sauce.

868 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32065
(904) 458-4246
(904) 458-4246

Related Maps