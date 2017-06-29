 clock menu more-arrow no yes
two drinks on a bar with cucumbers surrounding it Photo by Victoria Hendzel on Unsplash

Where to Go for First Date Drinks in Miami

Great drinks and buzzy vibe to get the date going

by Amber Love Bond
by Amber Love Bond Updated
Photo by Victoria Hendzel on Unsplash

Let’s face it, first dates are almost always better with a cocktail in hand. Dating in Miami is already a feat on its own, so once a date is scheduled it’s best to have it take place somewhere with an exceptional cocktail menu. There’s something about a little liquid courage that helps make the moment a bit smoother.

Here are 11 bars in Miami waiting for first dates to happen where the vibe is semi romantic, the cocktails are fun, and the bartenders know how to help set the mood.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Lido Restaurant and Champagne Bar at The Surf Club

9011 Collins Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
(786) 482-2280
For those looking to impress their date with top-notch cocktails and an elegant atmosphere, look no further than The Champagne Bar at Four Seasons Surfside. One of the fanciest bars in the city with a menu that’s expertly prepared by Valentino Longo and his team of talented bartenders. Dine on Italian bites by chef Michael White while getting to know each other.

2. The Broken Shaker

2727 Indian Creek Dr
Miami Beach, FL
(305) 531-2727
A Miami institution when it comes to cocktails, the Broken Shaker an ideal place for a daytime first date cocktails and maybe even a dip in the pool. The daily punch is always a smart choice when browsing the menu in search of something to take the edge off and calm those first date jitters. 

3. Monterrey Bar at The Standard

40 Island Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-1717
Located inside The Standard Hotel, Monterrey Bar pays homage to the hotel’s namesake roots, The Monterrey Motel, which opened at 40 Island Avenue in 1953. The dimly lit bar gives off retro-lux vibes with a menu created by the well-known bar veterans behind Unfiltered Hospitality. Cocktails include the Lido gin martini made with Americano Vermouth, lemon zest, and herb oil; and Root Chakra made with blanco tequila, Campari, dried chili reduction, lime, and sage.

4. Jaguar Sun

230 NE 4th St
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 860-2422
Jaguar Sun is exactly what those going on a first date should be looking for. The setting is relaxed and tropical while still maintaining just enough sophistication, especially with the elevated bar food including the must-order pastas and the wagyu beef tartare. The cocktails are whimsical, with something to be found for every palette.

5. Lost Boy

157 E Flagler St
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 372-7303
Meeting a first date for drinks after a long day at the office? Lost Boy Dry Goods is the place to go for a no nonsense happy hour featuring classic drinks at fair prices in an ambiance that’s fitting for a casual conversation between two people looking to get to know each other.

6. Minibar at Urbanica

418 Meridian Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8934
Tucked into the Urbanica hotel right off of 5th Street, thirsty first daters will find a tiny (mini, if you will) bar that’s the go-to watering hole for the cool kids living the South of Fifth lifestyle. The bar only seats about 10 people, making it a cozy spot to start a potential relationship.

7. Margot Natural wine bar

21 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
The latest outpost by the Bar Lab team, Margot boasts an exciting natural wine list of 75+ options in bubbles, whites, reds, and roses, skin-contact and beyond. The menu also includes low ABV cocktails and a seasonal rotation of eclectic small dishes by chef Jimmy Lebron of 27 Restaurant. With its pink decor, cozy vibes, and friendly staff, it’s a great spot for getting to know your date.

8. Sugar at EAST

788 Brickell Plz
Miami, FL
(786) 805-4655
Rooftop cocktails set the bar for good first date impressions. At Sugar, the cocktails are 40 floors up and surrounded by views of Brickell and Downtown Miami. The Asian influenced garden bar features cocktails for every palate from a lychee martini to a smoked apple old fashioned. And worst case scenario if the date is a total dud — spend it talking about the city views.

9. MO Bar & Lounge

500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 913-8358
Home to one of the most breathtaking views in the city, Mo Bar is otherwise known as the lobby bar at the Mandarin Oriental on Brickell Key. Meet for early date drinks during the bar’s social hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily when a selection of cocktails and wine are just $9 and local beers are $5.

10. Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern

7221 SW 58th Ave
South Miami, FL
(305) 669-8577
This South Miami haunt has been around for many first dates and will be for many more to come. The bar inside is small and loud, so it’s recommended to take the date outside to the back or to one of the cozy garden benches — unless dancing to the live band is the kind of date on the agenda. The cocktail menu is titled “House Prescriptions” and it might be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to a first date. 

