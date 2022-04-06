 clock menu more-arrow no yes
fish and chips on a plate. Photo by Mai Quốc Tùng Lâm on Unsplash

Where to Catch the Best Fish and Chips in Miami

Where to find Miami's finest fried fish

by Alona Martinez
by Alona Martinez
While South Florida’s balmy temperatures, swaying palm trees, and obsession with Cuban coffee are staunch reminders we bare little resemblance to our British friends across the pond, we still hold a soft spot for that accent, the ever-intriguing Royal Family, and, of course, fish and chips.

The tradition of battered and fried fish is said to have been brought over to England in the late 1880s from Jewish immigrants from Spain and Portugal and eventually paired with French fries, or “chips.” The humble dish soon found its way in every British city and town, served on newspaper in local “chippys” and pubs.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite local spots to indulge in this finger-licking favorite.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bubby's Fish N' Chips

1129 NE 163rd St
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 709-1377
Hailing as Miami’s only restaurant dedicated to fish and chips, this North Miami spot offers several interesting takes on the classic pub dish. Here guest can choose from five different fish options to create their fish and chip platter, offering everything from the classic cod to salmon to tuna, which all can be prepared lightly fried or grilled.

2. Finnegan's Way

1344 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 672-7747
Politics aside, the Irish also love fish and chips and this Miami Beach pub dutifully complies. The crispy, beer-battered cod comes served with fries and even a chardonnay recommendation for those who want to elevate their meal.

3. Wet Willie's

760 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-5650
For those seeking a great spot for people watching, this pub offers second floor balcony seating to watch the world go by. Put the beer order on pause: this venue is known for a dizzying array of frozen daiquiris. Whether opting for the Bob Marley, Attitude Improvement or Call a Cab, there’s fish and chips to round things off.

4. Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market

398 NW N River Dr
Miami, FL 33128
(305) 375-0765
Garcia’s may not wrap its fish and chips in newspaper like the Scots do, but diners know for some of the freshest and best fish in town this riverside staple is the place to go. While there are plenty of fried fish fillet options here, the hog snapper or grouper serve well as a tropical stand-in for the OG fish and chips. Wanna give it a full Miami feel? Swap out the chips for fried tostones.

5. The Auld Dubliner Irish Pub & Kitchen

91 NW 1st St
Miami, FL 33128
(786) 353-2339
Head to the heart of downtown for this traditional family-run Irish pub. For those seeking a steady supply of football (i.e., soccer), Guinness, and fish and chips, this is the place to be.

6. La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market

1952 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 642-3322
This South Florida seafood staple has every kind of sea creature served every kind of way. While the Little Havana restaurant is steeped in its Cuban identity (it was founded in 1973 by Cuban fishermen), fish and chips fans can easily conjure up a tasty understudy by ordering the corvina or mahi mahi filets that can conveniently come with fries.

7. Prime Fish

100 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-4550
Fish and chips gets a South Beach makeover at this seafood mainstay. Its version on fish and chips offers a beer battered branzino served with a crispy kale slaw, crunchy French fries, and tangy tartar sauce for an upscale take on the dish.

8. Monty's Coconut Grove

2550 S Bayshore Dr
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 856-3992
This longstanding (50 plus years) casual hangout is the place to go for colorful, tropical drinks, waterfront views, and fresh seafood. The fish and chips does not disappoint, particularly when paired with South Florida flair: a Miami Vice (half pina colada, half rum runner) cocktail.

9. Titanic Brewery & Restaurant

5813 Ponce de Leon
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 667-2537
As the name would imply, this Coral Gables restaurant close to University of Miami has an ample selection of beers to choose from. Pair with the fish and chips, which detours from the classic interpretations by serving it with sweet potato fries.

