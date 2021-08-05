Miami’s 14 Best Food Takeout and Delivery Options

The restaurant delivery boom of 2020, caused mainly by nationwide restaurant closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taught us that a great restaurant meal can still be possible at home. It also led to plenty of local brick-and-mortar restaurants stepping up their delivery game, along with an onslaught of new delivery-only restaurants serving everything from vibrant Cuban food to perfectly portioned omakase boxes. Now that the restaurant industry has, for the most part, gotten back to business as usual, many have still continued offering great meals to enjoy at home.

Below are Miami’s top 14 takeout and delivery options that stand out from the crowd. Pro tip: Ordering directly from a restaurant helps their bottom line, as using a delivery platform such as Postmates or Uber Eats comes with hefty fees for consumers and restaurants.