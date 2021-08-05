 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
takeout food on table.

Miami’s 14 Best Food Takeout and Delivery Options

Fine dining from the couch

by Eater Staff Updated
The restaurant delivery boom of 2020, caused mainly by nationwide restaurant closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taught us that a great restaurant meal can still be possible at home. It also led to plenty of local brick-and-mortar restaurants stepping up their delivery game, along with an onslaught of new delivery-only restaurants serving everything from vibrant Cuban food to perfectly portioned omakase boxes. Now that the restaurant industry has, for the most part, gotten back to business as usual, many have still continued offering great meals to enjoy at home.

Below are Miami’s top 14 takeout and delivery options that stand out from the crowd. Pro tip: Ordering directly from a restaurant helps their bottom line, as using a delivery platform such as Postmates or Uber Eats comes with hefty fees for consumers and restaurants.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

Yalla Motek

Yalla, the newly opened counter-service outpost of Eater 38 favorite Motek inside Aventura Mall, is one of the best places in the city to get a Mediterranean fix. Dine on many of the restaurant’s best dishes in a casual bowl format, like the chicken shwarma, falafel, and crispy chicken schnitzel, all served with a choice of majadra rice, nana rice, or cauliflower couscous and topped with Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions.

FH11, 19565 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180
(305) 974-2626
(305) 974-2626

Panya Thai Restaurant

Three qualities of a stellar takeout or delivery restaurant is making sure it is fast, well-priced, and tasty. Panya Thai Restaurant in North Miami hits all those notes. A favorite for a quick meal, its comprehensive menu offers an exciting assortment of regional specialties and Thai staples. The red curry and Pad Thai are to-go classics and stars on the menu.

520 NE 167th St, Miami, FL 33162
(305) 945-8566
(305) 945-8566

Mr.Mandolin

Get the taste of Mandolin, the mainstay Miami Design District Aegan restaurant, without the months-long wait for a table at it’s ‘brother’ restaurant, Mr. Mandolin. Housed just a few blocks away inside the Vagabond Hotel, guests can get gyros, kebabs, and dips to-go, or opt for the Feast that includes a portion of all four shaved meats on the menu, a container of each dip, grilled pita, Greek salad, rice pilaf, fries, roasted vegetables, shistito peppers, and some homemade desserts. While it’s marketed for four people, as the name alludes, this feast can certainly feed a crowd and is a steal at $78.

7301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138
(754) 732-9543
(754) 732-9543

Caja Caliente

The home of the “original Cuban taco” in Coral Gables serves up all of its popular dishes via delivery. On the menu, there is an assortment of empanadas, tamales, disco voladores (round-pressed sandwiches), and quesadillas to choose from. If friends and family are joining in, go for the specials of lechon (pork), mahi-mahi, or ropa vieja (shredded beef), accompanied by congri (red beans and rice) and maduros (plantains). Complete the order with flan de coco and arroz con leche.

95 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 717-4964
(786) 717-4964

Pura Vida (Multiple locations)

Order from an all-day menu of light but filling dishes like acai bowls, wraps, and cold-pressed juices from this Miami favorite. The mango salmon bowl is a must-order next to the crave-able egg sandwich, which is served on toasted sourdough topped with avocado, mustard aioli, and arugula. To drink, opt for the immune booster made with a mix of ginger, lemon, pineapple, orange, honey, cayenne, and a touch of garlic. 

3818 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 535-4142
(305) 535-4142

Daek Miami

Located in Midtown and owned by chefs formerly of Lung Yai Tapas and Ahi Sushi, Daek is the area’s go-to Thai spot. The menu features izakaya-style small plates, assorted grilled meats, Thai noodles, sushi, and plenty of dumplings that are just as good at the restaurant as they are at-home.

3470 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 636-6196
(786) 636-6196

Flyfuel Food Co.

The team behind Raw Republic has returned to offer healthy fare to the Aventura and Midtown neighborhoods. The expansive menu includes salads, acai bowls, smoothies, and protein-filled creations like the Autumn Bowl made with roasted chicken, black lentils, shredded kale, sweet potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts, mozzarella, toasted almonds, honey balsamic vinaigrette, and fan-favorite cauliflower crust pizza. All perfectly portable to eat on-the-go or in the comfort of your own home.

154 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137
(833) 232-6504
(833) 232-6504

Omakai Sushi (Multiple locations)

The delivery menu at this Japanese restaurant features options like the omakase in a box filled with seasonal appetizers, sashimi, sushi, and hand rolls. The sake, wine, and bottled beer also complement the a la carte nigiri, rolls, and other dishes. Plus, the packaging insert is a real treat for sushi lovers.

2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 579-9995
(786) 579-9995

Taquiza

Considered by many as one of the best taco spots in South Florida, Taquiza is best known for its handmade blue-masa corn tortilla filled with all sorts of flavors, including pork, brisket, tongue, and even grasshopper.  It offers a large assortment of at-home options like the taco kit for four with a choice of two pounds of your chosen Taquiza protein, 25 corn tortillas, and one bottle of Taquiza’s signature red pepper hot sauce, or up the ante and get a taco and margarita kit that comes with all the items mentioned above plus ingredients to make margs to pair with those tacos.

1351 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 203-2197
(305) 203-2197

Crust

This Italian staple offers an array of no-frill dishes that please even the pickiest of diners. The large menu with equally large portions offers the perfect option for an at-home meal. Start with beef carpaccio or grilled octopus, then move on to a surf and turf pizza topped with shrimp, prosciutto, pepperoni, and parmesan. Main course options include shrimp parmesan, chicken marsala accompanied by mushroom risotto, and roasted half duck with blueberry risotto. The limoncello cake makes for a refreshing sweet ending. 

668 NW 5th St, Miami, FL 33128
(305) 371-7065
(305) 371-7065

Carrot Express (Multiple locations)

Over nearly two decades, Carrot Express has expanded its menu to offer everything from avocado toasts, and spinach pie melts to quinoa burgers and Middle Eastern platters. Complement the meal with pineapple, apple, or mixed veggie juice and save room for a slice of carrot cake. 

98 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132
(786) 646-0620
(786) 646-0620

Poke OG Downtown

The menu at Poke OG features poke bowls mixing everything from zucchini noodles and seaweed to jumbo shrimp and watermelon. Sushi boxes such as the Rainbow Road offer an assortment of salmon, tuna, ebi shrimp, and hamachi creations, and the poke platters pack enough food for three to eight people.

161 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131
(239) 980-2912
(239) 980-2912

BoyChoy Miami

This virtual restaurant shares a kitchen with Novikov on the ground floor of the Met 1 building. It attracts Chinese food lovers for a good reason: flavorful ginger lobster, roasted duck bao, Peking duck, Mongolian beef, and more fill the menu.

300 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 489-1000
(305) 489-1000

Joe's Takeaway

Did someone say fried chicken? Everyone is familiar with Joe’s Stone Crab and its Miami legacy, but true locals know the takeaway area is where it’s at, and no order is complete without the fried chicken under $9. Of course, its stone crabs are on the menu, too, if in season, along with all of the restaurant’s favorite sides like hash browns and creamed spinach. Grab a nice haul and head to South Pointe Park for the ideal Miami waterside picnic.

11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-0365
(305) 673-0365

