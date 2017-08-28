Flaco’s Cuban Bakery caters to classic Cuban cuisine, both savory and sweet. With just a few sit-down tables and counters, this small shop is known for being the life of the after-party in Gainesville.

Up front, cooks serve warm plates of nachos with various toppings alongside soft corn arepas, stuffed sandwiches on flaky Cuban bread, burritos, and bowls for less than $11. In the back is a small taco bar for building your taco, burrito, or boat, with prices ranging from $2.50 to $7. For a quick pick-me-up, sweet guava pastries or savory meat empanadas can be paired with a drink for $2.75.