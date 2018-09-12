 clock menu more-arrow no yes
12 Essential Gay Bars and Restaurants in South Florida

Where to drink, dance and party all night long

by Stacy A. Moya Updated
by Stacy A. Moya Updated
The LGBTQ community has woven itself into the fabric of South Florida and South Florida has embraced it. Love is love and everybody loves good food, drink, friendly faces, and fun. So go ahead and sashay into these all welcoming places for a gay ‘ol time.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rosie's Bar & Grill

2449 Wilton Dr
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 563-0123
(954) 563-0123
The gay friendly diner offers lunch and dinner all week long. The menu boasts an extensive selection of comically named appetizers, salads, burgers, and sandwiches like the Ivana Hooker burger with bleu cheese and bacon or the Booty Call which is Rosie’s version of the Latin favorite medianoche sandwich. Sunday brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and weekday happy hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with half priced premium drinks, beers, and wines.

2. The Manor Complex

2345 Wilton Dr
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 626-0082
(954) 626-0082
This popular, two-story nightclub has an eclectic vibe with vintage crystal chandeliers indoors and a modern decor in the covered patio arcade. The doors open at 11 p.m. for Bubble Gum Fridays featuring live entertainment and DJ, as well as on Saturday nights with no cover charge before midnight, and drink specials. 

3. Gym Sportsbar Wilton Manors

2287 Wilton Dr
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Catch the game at this friendly sports bar while dining on comfort food and washing it down with a cold beverage or playing some bar games like darts. Happy hour is also offered and Gym is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight, and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

4. DrYnk Bar & Lounge

2255 Wilton Dr
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 530-1800
(954) 530-1800
This rustic and cozy lounge invites all to come in and enjoy a drink indoors or on the outdoor patio. The specialties are martinis, which can be sipped while enjoying upbeat music, dancing, and mingling. The lounge is open daily from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 9 to 2 a.m. on Sundays.

5. Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar

2266 Wilton Dr
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 565-2526
(954) 565-2526
There’s always something going on at Georgie’s — and an alibi isn’t necessarily required. The destination is open all week long and hosts a daily happy hour with bar menu specials, as well as two-for-one drinks Monday through Saturday, plus an alternating Hollywood and jazz themed Sunday brunch. Live entertainment and DJ spun beats are offered in the evenings with food and drink specials, no cover charge, and free parking. 

6. Hunters Nightclub Fort Lauderdale

2232 Wilton Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
(954) 630-3556
(954) 630-3556
For those on the hunt for a good time that’s easy on the wallet, this is the place to go. Partake in daily happy hours starting at 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Belt out the inner Freddie Mercury or Gloria Gaynor with select karaoke nights and get that workout with dance cardio into the wee hours of the night.

7. Bubbles & Pearls

2037 Wilton Dr
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 533-9553
(954) 533-9553
Join Bravo TV’s Top Chef contestant Josie Smith Malave and friends for champagne and dinner in Wilton Manors. The motto is that special events are not needed to pop a bottle. Take advantage of happy hour deals Wednesdays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $5 house wines and bubbles and $1 oysters, as well as on Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., and on Saturdays but with $2 specialty oysters

Copy Link
2727 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-0201
(305) 576-0201
Head to R House for Italian and American dishes plus a wide selection of creative cocktails. The restaurant also features a Beat The Clock happy hour from 4 p.m. until dinner time with prices reflective of the time of arrival capping at $5. Dance the night away on Saturdays and Sundays with Latin and hip hop beats, and enjoy a drag brunch on the weekends at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. priced at $55 per person (reservations are recommended).

Copy Link
1409 Lincoln Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 284-1176
(786) 284-1176
The gay friendly hotel has a popular bar with daily events that are open to the public. Enjoy daily happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $5 beers, $7 wines, and $8 well drinks with a wide array of entertainment.

Copy Link
1057 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 538-9478
(305) 538-9478
After more than 25 year in existence, Twist still knows how to offer a fun time. The club’s motto is its mantra: Never a cover charge, always a groove. Party on two stories, indoors and outdoors, with three dance floors and the latest in dance music and entertainment. Grab a drink from any of the seven bars and make it a memorable night. 

Copy Link
1052 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-7234
(305) 531-7234
While every queen deserves a palace, it must be noted that food, drink, and entertainment are also necessities. Aside from the renowned weekend drag show brunches with unlimited mimosas for $50, Palace also offers a happy hour Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy themed weekday dinners from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. such as Spill The Tuesdays, Way Back Wednesdays, and the Latin themed Candela Thursdays.

Copy Link
2301 SW 32nd Ave
Miami, FL 33145
(305) 443-7657
(305) 443-7657
The Latin vibe for the LGBTQ community is pumping at Azucar. Just east of Coral Gables, this nightclub spins beats Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays until 5 a.m. (until midnight on Fridays) with a drag queen race show at approximately 1 a.m. Full bar and food service are available with minimal cover charges depending on arrival. 

