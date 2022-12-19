10 Great Restaurants in Jacksonville for Group Dining

Tiki culture is on full display at Secret Tiki Temple. The speakeasy tiki bar is steeped in Jacksonville lore, with patrons often not able to find the entrance that’s behind a door in a Chinese restaurant, and a password is required for entry. Getting reservations for the bar can be challenging, but they are required for entry, so be sure to snag one before attempting to go with your friends. Once inside, the tiki feel is heightened with wall-to-wall decor, drinks that are on fire, and a lively atmosphere. The drinks are strong, though the bar staff rarely shares ingredients unless a guest specifically asks for them. The food here is Chinese appetizers like spring rolls, dumplings, and Spam fried rice served in a Spam can, but they are worth getting, if not just to soak up the rum in most of the drinks.