No Mexican fiesta (or meal) is complete without a hearty bowl of guacamole. Whether it's to be eaten with chips and salsa, slathered on tortillas, or piled high on a salad — it’s the Mexican delight everyone is willing to pay extra for. From a kitschy well-loved chain to high-end dining and favorite hole-in-the-wall spots, here’s a list of the best guacamole finds in Miami.Read More
Where To Get Your Guacamole Fix In Miami
No Mexican meal is complete without it
GITANO Miami
Tucked away in the vibrant Casa Faena, a beachside boutique hotel, lies a sun-soaked tropical spot, transporting diners to the beaches of Tulum. Featuring a range of Mexican dishes, the standout starter is the beautifully presented guacamole, served alongside a selection of crisp crudites and crunchy totopos.
Also featured in:
OL'DAYS - Farm to Table
This sister-owned cafe supports local farms for many of its brunch-all-day dishes. Start with a fresh pressed juice and guacamole appetizer, which is made to order. The vegan dish comes with freshly baked pita—a perfect pairing and handy scoop tool.
Matador Room
Looking for a refined and elevated take on guacamole? Look no further than Matador Room for its unique twist on the dish. Renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten offers a sweet pea guacamole that blends peas, sunflower seeds, and scallions with the traditional avocado base.
BAKAN
Grab a spot in this sprawling bright, and colorful Wynwood space and start things off with a mezcal drink and guacamole. Made with mashed avocados blended with zesty lemon, chopped onion, fiery serrano chiles, fresh cilantro, and tangy Cotija cheese. Enjoy it with a side of toasted cacalas, organic blue corn tortillas charred to perfection over a wood fire.
Coyo Taco
With a menu crafted under executive chef Scott Linquist, this street-food style taqueria has multiple locations to satisfy cravings for Mexican fare. Begin with the Coyo guacamole featuring smooth smashed Hass avocado, cilantro, and pico de gallo, served with crispy chips, or opt for a salad bowl with greens, creamy guacamole, crunchy pumpkin seeds, tangy queso fresco, and smoky chipotle.
Pilo's Tequila Garden Wynwood
Head to this lively Wynwood establishment for Mexican cuisine and a lively atmosphere. The outdoor bar and restaurant are always buzzing, complete with a nightly DJ and an array of creative cocktails to keep guests dancing all night. Don’t forget to order some classic Mexican bites, like its popular guacamole, to share with friends.
Mayami Wynwood
Prepare for a club-like vibe and lots of beautiful people at this popular Wynwood clubstaurant. While there is no shortage of “platos fuertes” like the short rib a la barbacoa and crispy snapper, make sure to begin the meal with their must-try guacamole, served with a crispy tortilla disc, an Oaxacan tlayuda, that’s perfect for scooping.
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
Nestled in Sunset Harbour, this family-owned Mexican joint satisfies cravings for classic Mexican cuisine with bold flavors. The perfect appetizer to kick off any meal is its guacamole, featuring creamy Hass avocados mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and a spicy kick of jalapeños, all paired with perfectly crisp, golden tortilla chips.
Tacombi
This Miami fast-casual taco joint started serving Yucatan-style tacos from the back of a Volkswagen van. To this day, the flavors haven’t lost any of their authenticity. While visitors come for the tacos, its guacamole is also a must-try and pairs perfectly with their crunchy totopos. Pair with a spiced hibiscus or spicy margarita, and call it a day.
La Cervecería De Barrio. Seafood Cantina.
At this popular restaurant, shoppers wandering the mall can catch a glimpse of chefs at work creating made-to-order guacamole at a dedicated station. With options for mild, medium, or hot spice levels, guests can customize their guac that can be topped with crispy ribeye, traditional, and tuna carnitas.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach
Tasty acos (don’t miss the al pastor) with an edgy vibe draw in the crowds, but its creamy guacamole does not disappoint either. Hang out at one of the picnic tables outside, and for those wanting to burn off calories partying, there’s a club conveniently hidden in the back.
Oh! Mexico Restaurant
Located in Española Way, this Mexican restaurant offers a range of dishes that satisfy anyone’s craving for traditional Mexican cuisine. With an extensive menu featuring botanitas (appetizers), tacos, and platos traditionales such as chicken enchiladas and roast pork tamales, there’s something for everyone. But before diving into the main event, start with its guacamole starter to get those taste buds going.
Lolo's Surf Cantina
At this Baja-inspired beachside restaurant helmed by chef Richard Ampudia, local ingredients take center stage in the guacamole. But it’s not just any ordinary guac - adding pumpkin seeds provides an extra crunch, and for those feeling adventurous, roasted grasshoppers, also known as chauplines, add a protein-packed punch to this street food staple commonly found in Mexico.
Cantina La Veinte
This chic Brickell offers guacamole in a small, cast iron bowl, perfect to nosh on while taking in the waterfront view. Adventurous diners can take it up a notch with the chicharron de ribeye, a meat-topped guacamole, or try the tostadas de atun, boasting yellow pepper-marinated tuna served in a wonton shell with guacamole, chipotle mayo, and crispy leeks. And don’t forget to pair it with a refreshing margarita to complete the experience.
Tacology
At this Miami restaurant, indulge your guacamole cravings with a trio of three flavors. Choose from a classic version made with cilantro, onions, and serrano peppers, a seasonal variety with pomegranate and sunflower seeds on top, and a quinoa guacamole that boasts roasted corn, tomatoes, and red onions to add texture and flavor to this classic dish.
Also featured in:
Los Félix Miami
At this Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant, guacamole is a must-try starter. Served with heirloom corn totopos, which are made from heirloom corn and fried in grass-fed beef tallow, the dish provides a bright and flavorful preview of the meal to come.
Chuy's
The Austin-based Tex-Mex chain prides itself on its quirky, light-hearted atmosphere. The portions are as big as Texas, including the Elvis Presley Memorial Combo: a hearty platter featuring a savory seasoned ground beef enchilada with Tex-Mex sauce, a tangy chicken enchilada with tomatillo sauce, a cheesy cheese enchilada with ranchero sauce, a crispy taco, and tostada chips smothered in queso. The classic guacamole appetizer is always a crowd-pleaser for those seeking a smaller bite.