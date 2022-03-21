 clock menu more-arrow no yes
a variety of meats on a. gray background Photo by Victoria Shes on Unsplash

8 Halal-Friendly Dining Destinations in South Florida

From Middle Eastern feast to Philly cheesesteaks, here’s where to find the best halal in the area.

by Olee Fowler
by Olee Fowler
Photo by Victoria Shes on Unsplash

Halal is Arabic for lawful or permitted, and it can be applied to all manner of activities, however its most frequently use when talking about food where it serves as the dietary standard in the Qur’an (religious text of Islam). While South Florida might not have the largest assortment of halal-friendly dining in the country, it still certainly has plenty of standouts. Here is where to find the best.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Dar Tajine Moroccan Restaurant

8281 W Sunrise Blvd
Plantation, FL 33322
(954) 306-2447
(954) 306-2447
Get transported to Morocco in Sunrise at this halal restaurant. Kick off the meal at this classic Morrooconan restuarant with a royal platter filled with four of the restaurant’s most popular salads: zaalouk (roasted eggplant sauteed with tomato, garlic, olive oil, spices), bakkoula (sauteed spinach with preserved lemons and green olives), beet, and dar tajine (herb salad with tomato, cucumber, red onion, dressing), before moving onto larger dishes like the lamb tajine or chicken couscous. Mint tea makes for a nice nightcap.

2. Al-Salam Mediterranean Restaurant

1816 N University Dr
Plantation, FL 33322
(954) 916-5193
(954) 916-5193
Almost hidden behind a CVS in Plantation is a halal favorite, Al Salam. The ample Mediterranean menu offers everything from classics like shawarma, grilled lamb chops, hummus, grape leaves, to even dishes like chicken wings and deep fried red snapper. Can’t decide? Opt for the mixed grill which comes with beef kafta kabab, chicken, and beef shish kabob, giving a sample of everything. 

3. Al Natour Middle Eastern Restaurant

1787 N University Dr
Plantation, FL 33322
(954) 514-7277
(954) 514-7277
Since 2010 Al Natour has been a staple in Middle Easter cuisine here in South Florida. The Plantation restaurant is a go-to for halal dining in a communal, family-friendly setting. The spicy rice is a favorite, but other highlights like lamb chops, chicken shawarma, and spanakopita fill the menu.

4. Gyroville (Multiple locations)

1489 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 640-5488
(954) 640-5488
Perfect for a quick halal-friendly bite, Gyroville offers a standout menu of namesake gyros, build-your-own bowls, salads, and fries with multiple locations throughout South Florida. 

5. The Halal Guys (Multiple locations)

2268 S University Dr
Davie, FL 33324
(954) 947-1817
(954) 947-1817
As the name suggests, NYC-import and counter service restaurant Halal Guys offers a completely halal menu. What started as a popular food stand in New York City 15 years ago has expanded into nationwide chain offering offering a concise menu of platters filled with meats, rice, and vegetables, alongside a handful of sandwiches, wraps, and sides. No matter what is ordered, make sure to top it with plenty of its signature white sauce. 

6. UNCLE BILL'S CAFE

9610 Pines Blvd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
(954) 639-7024
(954) 639-7024
With one of the most diverse halal menus in South Florida, Uncle Bill’s is worth seeking out. With offerings ranging from Caribbean cuisine to American comfort food classics, there’s truly something for every craving on the menu. Stars include the spicy chicken and Philly cheesesteak, but sleeper hits like the goat curry or chicken wings are winners too. 

7. Sufrat Mediterranean Grill

10430 Pines Blvd Ste#c101
Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
(954) 998-1049
(954) 998-1049
In Turkish “sofra” means a table prepared or set for eating, where the meal is meant to be shared. That’s the ethos behind Sufrat Grill, a Pembroke Pines mainstay serving up a halal menu. Showcasing flavors from the Lebanon, Greece, and the entire Mediterranean region, top sellers include the stuffed grape leaves, lamb chops, kibbeh, and the Greek salad. Dining with a crowd? Order one of its platters like the Jerusalem Mix made with a cubed ribeye, lamb, chicken, and topped in a secret black sauce satisfies a group.

8. B & M Market

219 NE 79th St
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 757-2889
(305) 757-2889
This West Indian mom-and-pop restaurant is located in a bodega in Little River, and has been a fixture in the community for more than 30 years — even making an appearance on Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations. Caribbean flavors shine bright here with options like ackee and sailtfish, curry goat, and jerk chicken roti, or ask the owner, who’s typically on-site, to help guide you through the menu for the day’s highlights.

