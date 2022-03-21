8 Halal-Friendly Dining Destinations in South Florida

From Middle Eastern feast to Philly cheesesteaks, here’s where to find the best halal in the area.

Halal is Arabic for lawful or permitted, and it can be applied to all manner of activities, however its most frequently use when talking about food where it serves as the dietary standard in the Qur’an (religious text of Islam). While South Florida might not have the largest assortment of halal-friendly dining in the country, it still certainly has plenty of standouts. Here is where to find the best.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.