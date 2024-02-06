 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Happy hour at Tacocraft includes $4 tacos and $5 bites
Tacocraft

The 10 Best Happy Hours in Broward County

Sips and savings all under these roofs.

by Jesse Scott
Happy hour at Tacocraft includes $4 tacos and $5 bites
| Tacocraft
by Jesse Scott

Living in Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, and all of South Florida ain’t cheap. So, if you’re looking to save a few buckaroos or just want an excellent bargain, a solid happy hour goes a long way. In Broward County, the best happy hours aren’t offering up 25 cents off a house red or some $10 chips and salsa. Oh, hell no. At these hotspots, you’ll find some one-of-a-kind craft cocktails, bottles of wine for cheap, and... birria wontons, people? Oh yes. Get sippin’ at these ten best happy hours in Broward County.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

American Social

When thirst calls, know that AmSo’s “Social Hour” starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; house wines, draft beers, and marks are $6. There are low-price bites, too, like its candied bacon-topped deviled eggs and an ahi tuna avocado toast in the $7 to $12 range.

721 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
954-715-1134
954-715-1134

Here and Now Modern Tapas Craft Cocktails

A new year has brought a new happy hour for this downtown cocktail and tapas spot. The specials run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, including $5 beer and wine pours and $7 specialty cocktails and bar bites. Its Mr. Belding is a must-try where perky lemon juice meets basil, with Gray Whale Gin as its anchor.

433 Northwest 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
(954) 766-4651
(954) 766-4651

Koi - Sushi Lounge

Everyday happy hour alert. And it goes from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sure, you can get a large hot sake for $6, draft beer for $4, and house wine for $7, but the food specials are where it’s at. More than two dozen total rolls and bites are at a discount here and in the $4 to $11 range, including its salty-meets-tangy, totally perfected crispy baby bok choy.

1841 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 525-3541
(954) 525-3541

Legends Tavern and Grille

This Broward-bred success story has grown to five locations since its 2010 inception – with four spots in Bro Co and one now in Palm Beach County. Translation: A good deal Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. is never far, with $2 off beer, wine, and cocktails and $5 snacks like corn nuggets and corn dog nuggets.

10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351
(954) 742-7115
(954) 742-7115

Paradise Tiki Bar & Grill

If you can’t properly unwind after a long day at this unpretentiously tropical waterfront spot, that’s on you. Specials Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. include a $5 16-ounce Bud and $8 waffle fries served with a douse-worthy ranch. Pro-tip: Paradise Tiki also has a weekend happy hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

90 N Bryan Rd, Dania Beach, FL 33004
(954) 362-4038
(954) 362-4038

Phat Boy Sushi & Kitchen Oakland Park

Seven days a week from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can snag half-off the signature cocktails here, including a buzz-inducing espresso martini, watermelon and basil smash, and spicy Margarita with a Togarashi rim. Including this location, there are now five Phat Boy locations in Broward, plus one in Delray Beach.

4391 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 533-4218
(954) 533-4218

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar

Every day except Taco Tuesday, there is a discounted fiesta from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close at the Mexican hotspot. Faves include $5 margs, 50% off tequila, and bites and tacos in the $4 to $5 range. Beyond Plantation, there are locations in Fort Lauderdale and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, too.

301 N University Dr (Plantation Walk), Plantation, FL 33324

Wild Thyme (Oceanside Eatery)

A happy hour with a view? Yes, please. Occupying the ground level of the Atlantic Hotel & Spa on Fort Lauderdale Beach, the target days and times are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Amid all kinds of deals, bubbly goes for $5 a glass here – no need to wait for Sunday Funday to get poppin’.

601 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 567-8070
(954) 567-8070

Wine Garden

Resembling a European courtyard and garden, this is bargain wine bliss from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. Glasses from Grand Cru Vineyards, Impero Collection, and more run $6, and bottles are just $25. The $8 food selections are stellar, too, including a sizeable margherita pizza dashed with sea salt.

608 Breakers Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 302-2922
(954) 302-2922

Santiago's Bodega Fort Lauderdale

Not one... but two happy hours a day? Every single day? Yes, this is real life here. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily, you get half-off sangria, draft beer, wine, and single-pour good drinks. Tapas specials run $6, with its perfectly crunchy yet melt-in-your-mouth birria wontons being one of the greatest creations on Earth. Unfortunately, the Birria wontons aren’t always there or always on the happy hour, but they should be every minute of an everyday item, period.

(954) 999-5488
(954) 999-5488

