The 10 Best Happy Hours in Broward County

Not one... but two happy hours a day? Every single day? Yes, this is real life here. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily, you get half-off sangria, draft beer, wine, and single-pour good drinks. Tapas specials run $6, with its perfectly crunchy yet melt-in-your-mouth birria wontons being one of the greatest creations on Earth. Unfortunately, the Birria wontons aren’t always there or always on the happy hour, but they should be every minute of an everyday item, period.