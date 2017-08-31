Why limit happiness to one hour? That is the question, and Kendall has the answer. After a long day of work, an adult beverage or two are well warranted. Many Kendall eateries from Downtown Dadeland to West Kendall are extending the traditional happy hour and even offering it during the weekends. So relax while enjoying a cocktail, beer, wine, or even sake with bar fare for all appetites and dietary restrictions at discounted prices.Read More
The 10 Best Happy Hour Deals in Kendall
Where to drink on the cheap in south Miami Dade
Finka Table & Tap
This West Kendall favorite offers $4 off cocktails and 50 percent off select draft beers during the bar's Tap Out! happy hour. Although no food items are included in the happy hour menu, Finka’s bar bites are reasonably priced and perfect for sharing with a group.
When: Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Earls Kitchen + Bar
Unlike many establishments that confine happy hour to the bar area, Earl’s happy hour extends throughout the restaurant. Patrons can enjoy discounted prices on various food items, including full-size entrees such as steak and frites or the salmon zen bowl for $23. Smaller options feature the spicy tuna taco for $5 and buffalo cauliflower for $9. Drink specials encompass select craft beer pints at $6 and a range of cocktails priced between $6 and $14.
When: Mondays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and daily from 10 p.m. to close.
North Italia
Patrons seeking Italian cuisine can enjoy North Italia’s happy hour, offering $5 beers, $6 glasses of red or white wine and sangria, or $22 for a bottle or pitcher. The menu also features a Sicilian margarita and pomegranate mule for $11 and the One More Mambo, a cocktail made with Platino rum, spiced rum, Italian apricot orgeat, pineapple, and lime, priced at $10. Food items, ranging from $6 to $16, include a white truffle pizza, meatballs, and a chef’s board.
When: Mondays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar
This Peruvian ceviche restaurant offers its own take on “hora loca” within the Palms shopping center. Specials include $3 discounts on all beers, $7 specialty cocktails, $6 house liquors, $7 house martinis, and $6 sangrias or a pitcher for $24.
When: Daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar - Kendall
Satisfy your thirst Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with $7 beers, $8 cocktails, spirits, shots, and wines. Enjoy half-price Prohibition burgers on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and complimentary Gambino Brut sparkling wine for women on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
When: Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar
Relax at Chef Adrianne’s bar and terrace, where guests can choose from seven cocktails priced between $7 and $12 during happy hour. Options include the slightly dirty or classic Gibson martini, Old Fashioned, and mango margarita. Bottled and draft beer pints are also available for $7 to $8 and house red or white wine for $8. Complement these drinks with discounted food items priced from $3 to $14. Featured dishes include charbroiled oysters, Wagyu sliders, white truffle spinach-artichoke dip, ahi tuna, and jumbo lump crab cakes.
When: Mondays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Abi Maria Bar & Refuge
Sip on $5 draft beers, $8 glasses of wine, and $9 house cocktails, including the Myami, featuring guava, lime, ginger, simple syrup, and Flor De Cana rum, as well as the frozen Riley’s Daughter, crafted with vodka, limoncello, watermelon juice, lemon, and rosemary simple syrup. Dine on a tapas-style menu designed to complement the beverages.
When: Tuesdays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland
Enjoy happy hour every day of the week from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at this Miami favorite. The extensive menu features discounted beer, sake, wine by the glass, and cocktails priced between $5 and $11. Savor a late lunch or early dinner with food specials from $5 to $14, including butter crab rolls, bigeye tuna, Japanese fried chicken, and more.
When: Daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Brick Restaurant
At this Downtown Dadeland American-style spot, patrons can enjoy discounted libations, including $3 bottled beers, 50 percent off wine bottles, and $9 specialty cocktails. Among the standout drinks are the Smoked Strawberry Margarita and the Spicy Flamingo, made with Corazon Tequila, Los Vecinos Mezcal, strawberry cordial, jalapeno, and Hellfire bitters. Don’t forget to complement the beverages with one of its specialty pizzas.
When: Mondays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hybrid House Coffee & Beer Bar
Beer lovers rejoice with $2 off drafts and 20% off all other canned beers on Tuesdays and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays. Pair it up with small bites and occasional daily food pop-ups featuring avocado toast, cheese boards, hummus and pita, empanadas, burgers, sushi, and pizza. Don’t miss bingo nights on Wednesdays, where all winners receive a prize.
When: Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.