bowl filled with colorful vegetables Photo by Anna Pelzer on Unsplash

13 Miami Restaurants Offering Healthy Foods With Plenty of Flavor

These restaurants prove eating healthy can still mean big flavor.

by Alona Martinez
by Alona Martinez
Photo by Anna Pelzer on Unsplash

Sure, 2022 is brand new so there’s a lot of expectations placed on ourselves to make the best of it. One classic resolution involves improving one’s eating habits (less fries, more veggies?). Thankfully, Miami is brimming with healthy restaurants that happen to be really flavorful too, turning the resolution one can never stick to year-round an easy — and tasty — accomplishment.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Flyfuel Food Co.

20804 Biscayne Blvd
Aventura, FL 33180
(305) 894-6936
The team behind Raw Republic have returned to offer healthy fare to Aventura. The expansive menu includes salads, acai bowls, smoothies, and protein forward creations like the Autumn Bowl made with roasted chicken, black lentils, shredded kale, sweet potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts, mozzarella, toasted almonds, and honey balsamic vinaigrette, and the fan-favorite cauliflower crust pizza.

2. Della Bowls

8455 NW 53rd St Suite 106
Doral, FL 33166
(305) 507-3869
Head to Doral Yard for this flavorful create-your-own-bowl haven offering a bevy of healthy options. The base of bowls include marinated kale, black coconut rice, and quinoa, and can be topped with chickpeas, black beans, lentil meatballs, sesame broccoli, and sweet potato. Sauce options are plentiful and simplified by being color coded. Gold, which is ginger tamari, and green, which is walnut pesto, are solid bets.

3. Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St Suite 135
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
There’s no lovelier way to “eat your vegetables” than at this vegetable-centric restaurant serving almost-too-pretty-to eat dishes in a playful modern setting in the heart of the Design District. Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli is responsible for creations like chicory salad with winter citrus and avocado mousse, whole roasted leek with caramelized shallot soubise, egg mimosa and hazelnuts and spelt risotto with charred Brussels sprouts, kale and mimolette cheese — that latter two come with a black truffle add-on for those enamored by the delicacy.

4. Love Life Cafe

2616 NW 5 Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 456-4148
While the name alone inspires good karma, the thorough and well-priced menu will make dining at Love Life Cafe a habit hard to break. Whether going for a lighter gluten-free curry lentil soup or Love Life salad (kale, mixed greens, quinoa, roasted veggies, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrots, plantains, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, avocado, “parm” crumble and superfood basil dressing) or one of its heartier options like vegan burgers, arepas, pizzas, and bowls, there’s something for every craving.

5. Plant Miami

105 NE 24th St
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 814-5365
Housed inside The Sacred Space wellness facility, this restaurant has been serving healthy fare sourced, in large part, from its own Paradise Farm. Dishes include truffle noodles (kelp noodles with cashew truffle sauce), BLT (barbecue tempeh, lettuce, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, and spicy sprouts), and avocado toast with gluten-free sourdough bread. Drinks are equally enticing: the immune booster has carrots, orange juice, turmeric, ginger, and lemon juice while the coconut moringa smoothie is a mix of moringa (dubbed the miracle tree), spinach, apple juice, coconut milk, banana, and flax seeds.

6. Plants & Bowls

1601 Drexel Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 753-5388
Turning to their own self-care during the pandemic lockdown, siblings Miguel and Eliana Ditrolio were inspired to open this outpost inside Time Out Market to bring nutrition into the lives of others. Plants & Bowls creates acai, pitaya, and mango smoothies topped with granola, coconut flakes, berries, bananas, raw honey, among other toppings. There’s also a selection of salads, cold-pressed juices, and sweet treats to round out the nutritious experience.

7. Juice and Java (Multiple locations)

1346 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-6675
Contrary to its name, there’s a lot more offered than juice and coffee at this restaurant. With multiple locations throughout South Florida, this healthy spot has an expansive menu packed with options from all-day breakfast to bowls to wraps and toasts. Starters include items like heart of palm ceviche and grilled shrimp skewered with a cilantro-avocado dipping sauce. Mains range from the Happy Vegan bowl made with brown rice, avocado sauce, lentils, tofu, grilled cauliflower, onions, and bell peppers, or the Mish Mash made with brown rice, turkey burger, grilled eggplant, tomatoes, broccoli, red onions, and tossed with olive oil and herbs.

8. Pura Vida (Multiple locations)

520 Collins Ave 2nd Floor
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Visit Website

What initially started as a side passion project for husband-and-wife team Omer and Jennifer Horev has quickly flourished into one of South Florida’s most successful health-focused restaurants with locations from Miami to West Palm Beach. Diners can sip cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, kombucha, and coffees while enjoying the extensive all-day breakfast menu. Lunch items include salads topped with ahi tuna, chicken, salmon, or lentil-based adashah, and a wide variety of gluten-free and vegan desserts. 

9. Carrot Express (Multiple locations)

98 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 646-0620
This local counter-service chain that originated in a gas station now boasts 13 locations throughout South Florida, meaning, pretty much wherever the craving for healthy-eating strikes, there’s a Carrot Express nearby to help out. From salads, bowls, wraps, pressed juices and smoothies, every dish here is packed with flavor and good-for-you ingredients. Breakfast lovers will be happy to learn of the recently-launched morning items like the quinoa breakfast bowl and almond butter toast.

10. Manna Life Food

80 NE 2nd Ave Alfred Dupont Building
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 717-5060
“Eat mas plantas” is this Downtown spot’s mantra and with the wide selection of bowls, smoothies, and “superfood” arepas. There’s daily ceviches, cold-press juices and daily specials for those who like extra options.

11. Planta South Beach

850 Commerce St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8513
Chef David Lee’s innovative vegan dishes have garnered a strong following amongst health-conscious fans. At Planta guests can dine on completely plant-based sushi and nigiris like the dragon roll (tempura broccoli, spinach, and spicy unagi sauce), California roll (hearts of palm, avocado, cucumber, and macadamia nuts), and ahi watermelon nigiri with ginger and citrus soy. Larger dishes include the lettuce wraps with crispy Korean cauliflower, tofu, kimchi, pickled cucumber, nori, and sesame, and the Planta burger, one of the city’s best meat-free burgers.

12. Abbale Telavivian Kitchen

864 Commerce St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 902-3477
This charming Israeli newcomer in South of the Fifth transports diners to Tel-Aviv cafe life with comfortable seating, a lovely outdoor patio, and plenty of Mediterranean dishes your body will thank you for. “Salatim” (small plates) include smashed avocado, roasted beets, and hummus with tahini and Aleppo peppers. Whole grilled branzino fish is a showstopper as is the charred baby cauliflower.

13. Grown

8211 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL 33143
(305) 663-4769
With three locations in South Florida this organic restaurant created by Shannon Allen and her husband, and two-time NBA champion, Ray Allen, offers up lightened up version of comfort-food favorites. Begin with breakfast items like the breakfast salad or acai bowl or opt for salads, sandwiches, or wraps for lunch.

