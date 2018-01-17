 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

13 Miami Restaurants Offering Healthy Foods With Plenty of Flavor

19 Stellar Miami Restaurants Offering Monday Dining

16 Sheltered Spots for Dining Outdoors in Miami When It Rains

Hot chocolates with marshmallows and Christmas cookies Photo by: Anjelika Gretskaia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

12 Decadent Hot Chocolates to Sip in Miami

For the unexpected Miami winter

by Amber Love Bond Updated
View as Map
by Amber Love Bond Updated
Photo by: Anjelika Gretskaia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

While Miami may not have a traditional winter, every now and then there’s a quick cold snap that sends everyone in a frenzy to seek out the nearest warm and comforting beverage. Hot chocolate is usually a pretty solid go-to on most people’s list. It can be creamy and covered in whipped cream and marshmallows, or occasionally the toppings are the star of the show. Sometimes it’s even paired with donuts, or in true Miami fashion, churros.

However it’s served, hot chocolate is the hug everyone is looking for when the winter weather finally appears. These are the top 12 spots to find hot chocolate in Miami listed from north to south.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Cream Parlor

Copy Link
8224 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
(786) 534-4180
(786) 534-4180
Visit Website

Cream Parlor may best be known for its unicorn “poop” and crazy ice cream creations, but this sweet spot is all about making customers’ wishes come true. If those wishes include hot chocolate, then be prepared to have them granted. Want a Nutella rim? Done. Want to top it with a chocolatey cereal? Cream Parlor can do it that too. If it can be dreamt up, it can be done at Cream Parlor.

2. Vice City Bean

Copy Link
1657 N Miami Ave unit c
Miami, FL 33136
(305) 726-8031
(305) 726-8031
Visit Website

A trip to Vice City Bean typically means a great cup of coffee or tea, but have no fear there’s hot chocolate on the menu to warm hands during any Miami cold snap. The talented baristas will even do a little latte art making the chocolately delight almost to pretty to drink. Add a shot of espresso for an extra kick start to the day.

3. Aroma Espresso Bar

Copy Link
1601 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8685
(305) 397-8685
Visit Website

It would be tough to talk about hot chocolate in Miami without including an iced hot chocolate, but it is Miami after all. In a city where it’s hard to rely on cold weather, there’s got to be at least one iced version of the comforting drink. Aroma Espresso Bar is known for its hot chocolate, and bonus iced hot chocolate. Add whipped cream or a shot of flavor for a little extra flair.

4. Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Copy Link
1601 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 604-5495
(305) 604-5495
Visit Website

Definitely not a traditional hot chocolate, but the Cafe con Cocoa at Bar Collins inside the Loews Miami Beach is one not to miss. It’s a frozen cocoa cocktail made with locally distilled Miami Club Rum, Miami Club Rum Cuban Coffee liquor, Godiva White Chocolate liquor, locally churned Azucar Ice Cream, and raspberry puree.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

5. Esme Miami Beach

Copy Link
1438 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 809-8050
(305) 809-8050
Visit Website

The newly opened hotel on Espanola Way, Esme Miami Beach, is home to its very own drinking den known as El Salon where the hot chocolate comes with a boozy topping. This warm wintery beverage is a classic hot chocolate with a minty twist and a vanilla green chartreuse whipped cream.

6. Exquisito Chocolates

Copy Link
2606 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 558-4580
(786) 558-4580
Visit Website

It should be no surprise that Little Havana’s chocolate factory would serve a variety of hot chocolates perfect for Miami winter. The hot chocolate at Exquisito Chocolates is made with single origin Ecuadorian chocolate that is shaped into hot chocolate spoons meant to be stirred into hot milk. It comes in cinnamon, marshmallow, or coffee made with Per’La Specialty Roasters.

Also Featured in:

7. Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar (Multiple locations)

Copy Link
1010 Brickell Ave Suite C 100
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 408-2580
(786) 408-2580
Visit Website

With locations all over town, this hot chocolate is never too far away. Topped with a generous portion of whipped cream and cinnamon it’s bound to warm imbibers right up.

8. Latin Cafe 2000 Brickell

Copy Link
1053 Brickell Plaza
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 646-1400
(305) 646-1400
Visit Website

Latin Cafe 2000 in Brickell knows the importance of the churro con hot chocolate movement in Miami. Skip (or add to) the usual croquetas and cafecito and go for an order of churros served with dulce de leche and a piping warm hot chocolate on the side. This classic Miami combination is best enjoyed during an unexpected cold front.

9. La Palma

Copy Link
6091 SW 8th St
West Miami, FL 33144
(305) 261-1113
(305) 261-1113

Hot chocolate and churros are staples in Miami the moment it gets cold, and fans of this warm treat line up outside the West Miami establishment the moment the temperatures drop below 65 degrees. There’s something magical about the combination of churros and hot chocolate making this the locals’ go to spot for hot chocolate. The hot chocolate is thick and creamy, and when adding the crunch of the churros and it’s a basically a religious experience for any true Miamian.

10. Oh My Gosh! Brigadeiros

Copy Link
2205 SW 23rd Ave
Miami, FL 33145
(305) 456-8378
(305) 456-8378
Visit Website

Obsessed with Nutella? The hot chocolate at Oh My Gosh is almost more Nutella than it is actual hot chocolate, making it one of the thickest drinks on the list. The overflowing mug is covered in Nutella and chocolate candy that will make for a serious chocolate overload, but it’s well worth it.

11. Chocolate Fashion

Copy Link
248 Andalusia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 461-3200
(305) 461-3200
Visit Website

This Coral Gables staple may be known for its French pastries, but with the word chocolate in its name there’s bound to be a noteworthy hot chocolate on the menu. The hot chocolate is just the right amount of creamy and guests can expect it to be made with a rich chocolate that will keep them coming back for more.

12. Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken

Copy Link
8870 SW 40th St #13
Miami, FL 33165
(305) 223-6656
(305) 223-6656
Visit Website

Mojo Donuts isn’t just serving up mountains of doughnuts, there’s hot chocolate on the menu too. Order it to drink on-site and enjoy the warm beverage in one of the many clever mugs covered in novelty sayings that are part of its collection. Add marshmallows, sprinkles, a chocolate drizzle (or all three) and make it the perfect drink for the ‘gram.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Cream Parlor

8224 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

Cream Parlor may best be known for its unicorn “poop” and crazy ice cream creations, but this sweet spot is all about making customers’ wishes come true. If those wishes include hot chocolate, then be prepared to have them granted. Want a Nutella rim? Done. Want to top it with a chocolatey cereal? Cream Parlor can do it that too. If it can be dreamt up, it can be done at Cream Parlor.

8224 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
(786) 534-4180
Visit Website

2. Vice City Bean

1657 N Miami Ave unit c, Miami, FL 33136

A trip to Vice City Bean typically means a great cup of coffee or tea, but have no fear there’s hot chocolate on the menu to warm hands during any Miami cold snap. The talented baristas will even do a little latte art making the chocolately delight almost to pretty to drink. Add a shot of espresso for an extra kick start to the day.

1657 N Miami Ave unit c
Miami, FL 33136
(305) 726-8031
Visit Website

3. Aroma Espresso Bar

1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

It would be tough to talk about hot chocolate in Miami without including an iced hot chocolate, but it is Miami after all. In a city where it’s hard to rely on cold weather, there’s got to be at least one iced version of the comforting drink. Aroma Espresso Bar is known for its hot chocolate, and bonus iced hot chocolate. Add whipped cream or a shot of flavor for a little extra flair.

1601 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8685
Visit Website

4. Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Definitely not a traditional hot chocolate, but the Cafe con Cocoa at Bar Collins inside the Loews Miami Beach is one not to miss. It’s a frozen cocoa cocktail made with locally distilled Miami Club Rum, Miami Club Rum Cuban Coffee liquor, Godiva White Chocolate liquor, locally churned Azucar Ice Cream, and raspberry puree.

1601 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 604-5495
Visit Website

5. Esme Miami Beach

1438 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The newly opened hotel on Espanola Way, Esme Miami Beach, is home to its very own drinking den known as El Salon where the hot chocolate comes with a boozy topping. This warm wintery beverage is a classic hot chocolate with a minty twist and a vanilla green chartreuse whipped cream.

1438 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 809-8050
Visit Website

6. Exquisito Chocolates

2606 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

It should be no surprise that Little Havana’s chocolate factory would serve a variety of hot chocolates perfect for Miami winter. The hot chocolate at Exquisito Chocolates is made with single origin Ecuadorian chocolate that is shaped into hot chocolate spoons meant to be stirred into hot milk. It comes in cinnamon, marshmallow, or coffee made with Per’La Specialty Roasters.

2606 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 558-4580
Visit Website

7. Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar (Multiple locations)

1010 Brickell Ave Suite C 100, Miami, FL 33131

With locations all over town, this hot chocolate is never too far away. Topped with a generous portion of whipped cream and cinnamon it’s bound to warm imbibers right up.

1010 Brickell Ave Suite C 100
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 408-2580
Visit Website

8. Latin Cafe 2000 Brickell

1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131

Latin Cafe 2000 in Brickell knows the importance of the churro con hot chocolate movement in Miami. Skip (or add to) the usual croquetas and cafecito and go for an order of churros served with dulce de leche and a piping warm hot chocolate on the side. This classic Miami combination is best enjoyed during an unexpected cold front.

1053 Brickell Plaza
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 646-1400
Visit Website

9. La Palma

6091 SW 8th St, West Miami, FL 33144

Hot chocolate and churros are staples in Miami the moment it gets cold, and fans of this warm treat line up outside the West Miami establishment the moment the temperatures drop below 65 degrees. There’s something magical about the combination of churros and hot chocolate making this the locals’ go to spot for hot chocolate. The hot chocolate is thick and creamy, and when adding the crunch of the churros and it’s a basically a religious experience for any true Miamian.

6091 SW 8th St
West Miami, FL 33144
(305) 261-1113

10. Oh My Gosh! Brigadeiros

2205 SW 23rd Ave, Miami, FL 33145

Obsessed with Nutella? The hot chocolate at Oh My Gosh is almost more Nutella than it is actual hot chocolate, making it one of the thickest drinks on the list. The overflowing mug is covered in Nutella and chocolate candy that will make for a serious chocolate overload, but it’s well worth it.

2205 SW 23rd Ave
Miami, FL 33145
(305) 456-8378
Visit Website

11. Chocolate Fashion

248 Andalusia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

This Coral Gables staple may be known for its French pastries, but with the word chocolate in its name there’s bound to be a noteworthy hot chocolate on the menu. The hot chocolate is just the right amount of creamy and guests can expect it to be made with a rich chocolate that will keep them coming back for more.

248 Andalusia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 461-3200
Visit Website

12. Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken

8870 SW 40th St #13, Miami, FL 33165

Mojo Donuts isn’t just serving up mountains of doughnuts, there’s hot chocolate on the menu too. Order it to drink on-site and enjoy the warm beverage in one of the many clever mugs covered in novelty sayings that are part of its collection. Add marshmallows, sprinkles, a chocolate drizzle (or all three) and make it the perfect drink for the ‘gram.

8870 SW 40th St #13
Miami, FL 33165
(305) 223-6656
Visit Website

Related Maps