 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

13 Miami Restaurants Offering Healthy Foods With Plenty of Flavor

19 Stellar Miami Restaurants Offering Monday Dining

12 Decadent Hot Chocolates to Sip in Miami

a variety of hot dogs on a wooden tray Photo by Ball Park Brand on Unsplash

South Florida’s 10 Best Hot Dogs

The American classics with distinctly Miami twists.

by Juliana Accioly
View as Map
by Juliana Accioly
Photo by Ball Park Brand on Unsplash

Bread and sausage are a match made in heaven. Their marriage of textures and flavors is what makes the hot dogs one of America’s most popular foods and festive barbecue items. But truly, the classic makes for a perfect mobile, hand-held, meat good meal for any time of the day. For many, it is the ultimate guilty pleasure and few things are as satisfying as chowing down on one.

Miami has great spots to savor hot dogs, served plain, with regional twists, or hearty Latin toppings. Read on for the best 10 options in town.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Hot Diggity Dogs & More

Copy Link
2641 Griffin Rd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 981-7827
(954) 981-7827
Visit Website

Good ol’ fashioned hot dogs have been dished out since the 80’s at this Fort Lauderdale favorite. Guests enjoy warm and amiable service in the dog-friendly patio or can take advantage to the drive-thru option. Everything is cooked to order and items range from the all beef option and a classic Chicago-style version to a chili dog and N.Y. study with mustard, sauerkraut, and spicy red cooked onions, 

Also Featured in:

2. Los Perros (Multiple locations)

Copy Link
6828 NW 169th St
Miami Gardens, FL 33015
(305) 823-6900
(305) 823-6900
Visit Website

Los Perros is known for it flavorful Colombian-style hot dogs on thick fluffy bread. The restaurant churns out creations such as the Poliperro, which replaces beef with lean grilled chicken breast that’s dressed up with melted mozzarella cheese, crushed potato chips, andsmothered in pineapple sauce, and a Lomiperro with chopped steak kebabs. The Miami Gardens locations serves until 1 a.m., and the Coral Point Plaza outpost until 3 a.m. 

3. Monster Burgers

Copy Link
10800 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33154
(786) 296-1332
(786) 296-1332
Visit Website

Diana and Julio are the entrepreneurs behind this food truck of Colombian fast food. The mobile operation roams the Miami metro area, serving communities from Haulover Park to Tropical Park an over-the-top Monster hot dog packing not only a quarter pound of beef but also crispy bacon, onions, mozzarella cheese, Monster sauces, and crushed potato chips. The food truck also shells out a Choridog, a plump, flavorful option that perfectly harmonizes the subtle sweetness of Colombian sausage with mozzarella cheese and the crunchy texture of crushed potato chips.

4. Dogma Grill

Copy Link
7030 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 759-3433
(305) 759-3433
Visit Website

This hot restaurant on Biscayne Boulevard is a great hangout spot with outdoor shady areas under tents for guests to scarf down a wide range of state-themed dogs. The Texas Tommy comes with bacon and American cheese, while a Jersey Dog is packed with grilled onions, sweet peppers, and potatoes served in an Italian roll. Dogma also turns out a Chicago iteration, loaded with yellow mustard, neon relish, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, peppers, pickle, and a sprinkle of celery salt for maximum effect.

Also Featured in:

5. Five Guys

Copy Link
1500 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 538-3807
(305) 538-3807
Visit Website

Five Guys has built its reputation on burgers, but sizzling hot dogs are also on the menu, including Kosher-style meat tubes, and traditional choices topped with bacon, bacon cheese, or offered as a cheese dog. Pair with cajun style fries to complete the meal. 

6. Sweet Dogs

Copy Link
4749 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33134
(305) 448-4900
(305) 448-4900
Visit Website

The idea here is to skip the traditional hot dogs and celebrate Miami sportsmanship with bun-sausage creations topped with an endless number of enhancements. One of the real deals, the Marlins, features fried egg, sweet plantains, chopped onions, and banana peppers, crowned with guava barbecue sauce and papitas. The sizable Miami Heat comes piled high with beef chili, cheddar cheese, chopped tomato, guacamole, jalapeno, and corn chips.  

7. El Mago De Las Fritas

Copy Link
5828 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33144
(305) 266-8486
(305) 266-8486

A longstanding favorite, part of El Mago de Las Fritas’s no-frills food experience is a list of Cuban-inspired hot dogs. Highlights are the Mago Meaty, topped with ham croquetas and frita meat, and the Consuelo’s, a pulled pork iteration. 

Also Featured in:

8. PINCHO (Multiple locations)

Copy Link
30 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 446-5666
(305) 446-5666
Visit Website

While Pincho is best known for its over-the-top burgers, don’t miss an opportunity to order up one of its hot dogs as well. Topped with applewood-smoked bacon and potato sticks, Pincho’s Dog offers a spark of tropical flavors with pineapple bits and a dash of cilantro.

Also Featured in:

9. Arbetter's Hot Dogs

Copy Link
8747 SW 40th St
Miami, FL 33165
(305) 207-0555
(305) 207-0555
Visit Website

Dave Arbetter runs this family business, which has been serving some of the best chili dogs in the city for the past 63 years. Boiled hot dog choices range from plain with relish and hot sauce, to the Zelda with everything on it, and a mixed three-option of chili dog, all around, and mustard kraut. The highlight of the grilled, all beef Sabrett hot dogs is the Mother footlong, combining half a pound of beef with ketchup, mustard, mayo, and a variety of hot sauces. Corn dogs, fries, tots and onion rings are also on the menu, and the soul warming homemade chili, a recipe devised by Dave’s Italian-born mother Flaminia Arbetter, is topped with cheese and sold by the bowl.

Also Featured in:

10. Babe's Meat & Counter

Copy Link
9216 SW 156th St
Miami, FL 33157
(786) 429-1315
(786) 429-1315
Visit Website

Babe’s Meat and Counter Butcher Shop is a good stop for classic hot dog lovers on a budget. The menu is short and sweet with the standout item being the Cupid Dog all-beef hot dog or pork sausage crowned with diced onions. Pair with some cheese, sauce, or sauerkraut for a more hefty meal.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Hot Diggity Dogs & More

2641 Griffin Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Good ol’ fashioned hot dogs have been dished out since the 80’s at this Fort Lauderdale favorite. Guests enjoy warm and amiable service in the dog-friendly patio or can take advantage to the drive-thru option. Everything is cooked to order and items range from the all beef option and a classic Chicago-style version to a chili dog and N.Y. study with mustard, sauerkraut, and spicy red cooked onions, 

2641 Griffin Rd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 981-7827
Visit Website

2. Los Perros (Multiple locations)

6828 NW 169th St, Miami Gardens, FL 33015

Los Perros is known for it flavorful Colombian-style hot dogs on thick fluffy bread. The restaurant churns out creations such as the Poliperro, which replaces beef with lean grilled chicken breast that’s dressed up with melted mozzarella cheese, crushed potato chips, andsmothered in pineapple sauce, and a Lomiperro with chopped steak kebabs. The Miami Gardens locations serves until 1 a.m., and the Coral Point Plaza outpost until 3 a.m. 

6828 NW 169th St
Miami Gardens, FL 33015
(305) 823-6900
Visit Website

3. Monster Burgers

10800 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33154

Diana and Julio are the entrepreneurs behind this food truck of Colombian fast food. The mobile operation roams the Miami metro area, serving communities from Haulover Park to Tropical Park an over-the-top Monster hot dog packing not only a quarter pound of beef but also crispy bacon, onions, mozzarella cheese, Monster sauces, and crushed potato chips. The food truck also shells out a Choridog, a plump, flavorful option that perfectly harmonizes the subtle sweetness of Colombian sausage with mozzarella cheese and the crunchy texture of crushed potato chips.

10800 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33154
(786) 296-1332
Visit Website

4. Dogma Grill

7030 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

This hot restaurant on Biscayne Boulevard is a great hangout spot with outdoor shady areas under tents for guests to scarf down a wide range of state-themed dogs. The Texas Tommy comes with bacon and American cheese, while a Jersey Dog is packed with grilled onions, sweet peppers, and potatoes served in an Italian roll. Dogma also turns out a Chicago iteration, loaded with yellow mustard, neon relish, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, peppers, pickle, and a sprinkle of celery salt for maximum effect.

7030 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 759-3433
Visit Website

5. Five Guys

1500 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Five Guys has built its reputation on burgers, but sizzling hot dogs are also on the menu, including Kosher-style meat tubes, and traditional choices topped with bacon, bacon cheese, or offered as a cheese dog. Pair with cajun style fries to complete the meal. 

1500 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 538-3807
Visit Website

6. Sweet Dogs

4749 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33134

The idea here is to skip the traditional hot dogs and celebrate Miami sportsmanship with bun-sausage creations topped with an endless number of enhancements. One of the real deals, the Marlins, features fried egg, sweet plantains, chopped onions, and banana peppers, crowned with guava barbecue sauce and papitas. The sizable Miami Heat comes piled high with beef chili, cheddar cheese, chopped tomato, guacamole, jalapeno, and corn chips.  

4749 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33134
(305) 448-4900
Visit Website

7. El Mago De Las Fritas

5828 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33144

A longstanding favorite, part of El Mago de Las Fritas’s no-frills food experience is a list of Cuban-inspired hot dogs. Highlights are the Mago Meaty, topped with ham croquetas and frita meat, and the Consuelo’s, a pulled pork iteration. 

5828 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33144
(305) 266-8486

8. PINCHO (Multiple locations)

30 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

While Pincho is best known for its over-the-top burgers, don’t miss an opportunity to order up one of its hot dogs as well. Topped with applewood-smoked bacon and potato sticks, Pincho’s Dog offers a spark of tropical flavors with pineapple bits and a dash of cilantro.

30 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 446-5666
Visit Website

9. Arbetter's Hot Dogs

8747 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165

Dave Arbetter runs this family business, which has been serving some of the best chili dogs in the city for the past 63 years. Boiled hot dog choices range from plain with relish and hot sauce, to the Zelda with everything on it, and a mixed three-option of chili dog, all around, and mustard kraut. The highlight of the grilled, all beef Sabrett hot dogs is the Mother footlong, combining half a pound of beef with ketchup, mustard, mayo, and a variety of hot sauces. Corn dogs, fries, tots and onion rings are also on the menu, and the soul warming homemade chili, a recipe devised by Dave’s Italian-born mother Flaminia Arbetter, is topped with cheese and sold by the bowl.

8747 SW 40th St
Miami, FL 33165
(305) 207-0555
Visit Website

10. Babe's Meat & Counter

9216 SW 156th St, Miami, FL 33157

Babe’s Meat and Counter Butcher Shop is a good stop for classic hot dog lovers on a budget. The menu is short and sweet with the standout item being the Cupid Dog all-beef hot dog or pork sausage crowned with diced onions. Pair with some cheese, sauce, or sauerkraut for a more hefty meal.

9216 SW 156th St
Miami, FL 33157
(786) 429-1315
Visit Website

Related Maps