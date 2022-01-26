South Florida’s 10 Best Hot Dogs

Bread and sausage are a match made in heaven. Their marriage of textures and flavors is what makes the hot dogs one of America’s most popular foods and festive barbecue items. But truly, the classic makes for a perfect mobile, hand-held, meat good meal for any time of the day. For many, it is the ultimate guilty pleasure and few things are as satisfying as chowing down on one.

Miami has great spots to savor hot dogs, served plain, with regional twists, or hearty Latin toppings. Read on for the best 10 options in town.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.