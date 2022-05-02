Hotel restaurants have transformed from fussy affairs with predictable menus to coveted rooms where bigger budgets have been able to lure top talent. Here are some worth checking out in Palm Beach County.Read More
The 12 Best Hotel Restaurants in Palm Beach County
The most talked-about new spots
1. Honeybelle at PGA National Resort
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Lindsay Autry’s fried chicken traveled with the James Beard finalist to her latest venture at the newly updated PGA National Resort, but here it’s served family style. Among her other standouts are a zesty Key West shrimp cocktail; whole roasted cauliflower with miso tahini dressing and ancient grain tabbouleh; and a pork chop with grits and cider gastrique.
2. 3800 Ocean in the Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Lobster is cooked up fresh for the pot pie at Marriott Singer Island’s beachfront restaurant, and sour cherries added to arugula salad with crispy pancetta and gorgonzola, made it a textural as well as taste sensation. Black grouper with coconut rice, crab mango salad, and avocado is crave-worthy.
3. Henry's Palm Beach at the Breakers Hotel
Palm Beach, FL 33480
The latest restaurant in the Breakers Hotel is on trend with its nostalgic offerings, with plenty of emphasis on comfort food. Classics include the butter crumb Dover sole; chicken pot pie; and beef Wellington. There is a section for “hand helds’’ like a Cuban sandwich, and salads can be topped with a range of proteins including steak, shrimp, chicken, salmon, and lobster. Avocado fries with sweet and spicy chili crema are a textural sensation.
4. Banter in the Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
An 150-year-old barn wood and 60-foot long Banyan roots — illuminated for extra ambiance —set the scene at the lobby restaurant in the Canopy, West Palm. Fare is American and Latin fusion with such offerings as Chino Cuban fried rice with blue crab; piri piri swordfish; and char sui short ribs with smoked tomatillo. A brick oven turns out Nutella pizza for dessert, and there is live music Thursday through Saturday night.
5. Galley at the Hilton West Palm
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Argentine chef Guillermo Eleicegui specializes in grilled items like tomahawk and picanha steaks, or cauliflower with peanut and sour cream cream sauce, and also turns out a range of pies from the pizza oven. Dine on the outdoor patio with its fire pit, and bursts of color courtesy of a collaboration with Floratorium. Inside a live green wall a Warhol vs Basquiat poster and a Talking Heads vintage album enliven the decor.
6. Swifty’s Pool at The Colony Palm Beach
Palm Beach, FL 33480
Trivia nights on Monday have become a social hub at the resurrected New York gathering spot that co-opted the Colony Hotel’s pool area. Don’t miss the vadouvan curry and basmati rice; and of course it wouldn’t be Swifty’s without crab cakes, meatloaf, and chicken hash.
7. Seaway in the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
Palm Beach, FL 33480
In addition to Florie’s, a collaboration with Mauro Colagreco, the Four Seasons dining scene includes this outdoor seafood spot close to the waves. There is a large selection of chilled seafood, including stone crabs; an Amador grill that turns out skirt steak and chicken for tacos; and a wood-fired grill used to cook local fish and burgers.
8. Angle in the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa
Manalapan, FL 33462
There has been much attention paid to the new Polpo at the Palm Beach Eau Resort and Spa, an outpost of a popular Greenwich, CT spot, but this modern version of a classic sophisticated dining room shouldn’t be overlooked. Yes there are steaks, like the tomahawk for two, but there is an emphasis on regionally grown ingredients and creative dishes like the seed-crusted local snapper with confit fennel; and duck breast with port-braised cabbage, celeriac, pickled dates, and tamarind jus.
9. Ember Grill in the Ray Hotel Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL 33444
A wood burning Josper grill is the secret weapon at this upbeat spot that also houses chef Akira Back’s eponymous restaurant. Don’t miss the Peruvian spiced chicken or whole branzino, while the Baked Alaska with clouds of Italian meringue can’t be missed.
10. Drift at the Opal Grand
Delray Beach, FL 33483
From stone-fired flatbreads to rack of lamb, to an array of salads, there is something for everyone at this inviting new beachy room adorned with leather booths and rough hewn wooden beams. Black grouper here is a fish lover’s dream, while carnivores should love the smoky steak power bowl with flame-grilled sirloin, greens, toasted farro, fire-roasted artichoke, and blue cheese. A seat on the expansive terrace raised above street level allows for some privacy as well prime people watching.
11. Atlantic Grille at the Seagate Hotel & Spa
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Start with a seafood plateau or mezzo board in the fire pit lounge while watching the action on Atlantic Avenue, and then move on to a miso glazed pork chop with balsamic onions and brown butter apples; or salmon with chermoula whipped cauliflower, beluga lentils, and salmon roe. On the way out, don’t miss the hotel’s large aquarium that’s stocked with mesmerizing lionfish.
12. MB Supper Club in the Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Feel like you’ve stepped back about eight decades to a more elegant time when entering this new room at the reimagined resort, now called simply the Boca Raton. Waiters serve tableside from silver carts and present updated takes on such dishes as beef Wellington and duck l’orange against a backdrop of red walls with playful monkeys, while guests look to the stage for live music ranging from jazz to Latin to standards.