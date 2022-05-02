 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Tacos in Miami: 18 to Try Now

The Best Restaurants for Celebrity Sightings in Miami

15 Impressive Mother’s Day Meals in Miami

salmon on food with wine in the background. Photo by Casey Lee on Unsplash

The 12 Best Hotel Restaurants in Palm Beach County

The most talked-about new spots

by Beth Landman
View as Map
by Beth Landman
Photo by Casey Lee on Unsplash

Hotel restaurants have transformed from fussy affairs with predictable menus to coveted rooms where bigger budgets have been able to lure top talent. Here are some worth checking out in Palm Beach County.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Honeybelle at PGA National Resort

Copy Link
400 Ave of the Champions
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
(561) 627-2000
(561) 627-2000
Visit Website

Lindsay Autry’s fried chicken traveled with the James Beard finalist to her latest venture at the newly updated PGA National Resort, but here it’s served family style.  Among her other standouts are a zesty Key West shrimp cocktail; whole roasted cauliflower with miso tahini dressing and ancient grain tabbouleh; and a pork chop with grits and cider gastrique.

2. 3800 Ocean in the Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa

Copy Link
3800 N Ocean Dr
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
(561) 340-1700
(561) 340-1700
Visit Website

Lobster is cooked up fresh for the pot pie at Marriott Singer Island’s beachfront restaurant, and sour cherries added to arugula salad with crispy pancetta and gorgonzola, made it a textural as well as taste sensation. Black grouper with coconut rice, crab mango salad, and avocado is crave-worthy.

3. Henry's Palm Beach at the Breakers Hotel

Copy Link
229 Royal Poinciana Way
Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 206-1896
(561) 206-1896
Visit Website

The latest restaurant in the Breakers Hotel is on trend with its nostalgic offerings, with plenty of emphasis on comfort food. Classics include the butter crumb Dover sole; chicken pot pie; and beef Wellington.  There is a section for “hand helds’’ like a Cuban sandwich, and salads can be topped with a range of proteins including steak, shrimp, chicken, salmon, and lobster.  Avocado fries with sweet and spicy chili crema are a textural sensation. 

Also Featured in:

4. Banter in the Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach

Copy Link
380 Trinity Pl
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 655-0404
(561) 655-0404
Visit Website

An 150-year-old barn wood and 60-foot long Banyan roots — illuminated for extra ambiance —set the scene at the lobby restaurant in the Canopy, West Palm.  Fare is American and Latin fusion with such offerings as Chino Cuban fried rice with blue crab; piri piri swordfish; and char sui short ribs with smoked tomatillo. A brick oven turns out Nutella pizza for dessert, and there is live music Thursday through Saturday night. 

5. Galley at the Hilton West Palm

Copy Link
600 Okeechobee Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 231-6100
(561) 231-6100
Visit Website

Argentine chef Guillermo Eleicegui specializes in grilled items like tomahawk and picanha steaks, or cauliflower with peanut and sour cream cream sauce, and also turns out a range of pies from the pizza oven.  Dine on the outdoor patio with its fire pit, and bursts of color courtesy of a collaboration with Floratorium.  Inside a live green wall a Warhol vs Basquiat poster and a Talking Heads vintage album enliven the decor. 

6. Swifty’s Pool at The Colony Palm Beach

Copy Link
155 Hammon Ave
Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 655-5430
(561) 655-5430
Visit Website

Trivia nights on Monday have become a social hub at the resurrected New York gathering spot that co-opted the Colony Hotel’s pool area. Don’t miss the vadouvan curry and basmati rice; and of course it wouldn’t be Swifty’s without crab cakes, meatloaf, and chicken hash. 

Also Featured in:

7. Seaway in the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Copy Link
2800 S Ocean Blvd
Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 582-2800
(561) 582-2800
Visit Website

In addition to Florie’s, a collaboration with Mauro Colagreco, the Four Seasons dining scene includes this outdoor seafood spot close to the waves.  There is a large selection of chilled seafood, including stone crabs; an Amador grill that turns out skirt steak and chicken for tacos; and a wood-fired grill used to cook local fish and burgers.

Also Featured in:

8. Angle in the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

Copy Link
100 S Ocean Blvd
Manalapan, FL 33462
(561) 533-6000
(561) 533-6000
Visit Website

There has been much attention paid to the new Polpo at the Palm Beach Eau Resort and Spa, an outpost of a popular Greenwich, CT spot, but this modern version of a classic sophisticated dining room shouldn’t be overlooked.  Yes there are steaks, like the tomahawk for two, but there is an emphasis on regionally grown ingredients and creative dishes like the seed-crusted local snapper with confit fennel; and duck breast with port-braised cabbage, celeriac, pickled dates, and tamarind jus.

Also Featured in:

9. Ember Grill in the Ray Hotel Delray Beach

Copy Link
233 NE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
(561) 739-1705
(561) 739-1705
Visit Website

A wood burning Josper grill is the secret weapon at this upbeat spot that also houses chef Akira Back’s eponymous restaurant.  Don’t miss the Peruvian spiced chicken or whole branzino, while the Baked Alaska with clouds of Italian meringue can’t be missed.

10. Drift at the Opal Grand

Copy Link
10 N Ocean Blvd
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 274-3200
(561) 274-3200
Visit Website

From stone-fired flatbreads to rack of lamb, to an array of salads, there is something for everyone at this inviting new beachy room adorned with leather booths and rough hewn wooden beams.  Black grouper here is a fish lover’s dream, while carnivores should love the smoky steak power bowl with flame-grilled sirloin, greens, toasted farro, fire-roasted artichoke, and blue cheese. A seat on the expansive terrace raised above street level allows for some privacy as well prime people watching. 

11. Atlantic Grille at the Seagate Hotel & Spa

Copy Link
Located in The Seagate Hotel and Spa, 1000 E Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 665-4900
(561) 665-4900
Visit Website

Start with a seafood plateau or mezzo board in the fire pit lounge while watching  the action on Atlantic Avenue, and then move on to a miso glazed pork chop with balsamic onions and brown butter apples; or salmon with chermoula whipped cauliflower, beluga lentils, and salmon roe.  On the way out, don’t miss the hotel’s large aquarium that’s stocked with mesmerizing lionfish.

12. MB Supper Club in the Boca Raton

Copy Link
501 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
(561) 288-9944
(561) 288-9944
Visit Website

Feel like you’ve stepped back about eight decades to a more elegant time when entering this new room at the reimagined resort, now called simply the Boca Raton. Waiters serve tableside from silver carts and present updated takes on such dishes as beef Wellington and duck l’orange against a backdrop of red walls with playful monkeys, while guests look to the stage for live music ranging from jazz to Latin to standards. 

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Honeybelle at PGA National Resort

400 Ave of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Lindsay Autry’s fried chicken traveled with the James Beard finalist to her latest venture at the newly updated PGA National Resort, but here it’s served family style.  Among her other standouts are a zesty Key West shrimp cocktail; whole roasted cauliflower with miso tahini dressing and ancient grain tabbouleh; and a pork chop with grits and cider gastrique.

400 Ave of the Champions
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
(561) 627-2000
Visit Website

2. 3800 Ocean in the Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa

3800 N Ocean Dr, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Lobster is cooked up fresh for the pot pie at Marriott Singer Island’s beachfront restaurant, and sour cherries added to arugula salad with crispy pancetta and gorgonzola, made it a textural as well as taste sensation. Black grouper with coconut rice, crab mango salad, and avocado is crave-worthy.

3800 N Ocean Dr
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
(561) 340-1700
Visit Website

3. Henry's Palm Beach at the Breakers Hotel

229 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480

The latest restaurant in the Breakers Hotel is on trend with its nostalgic offerings, with plenty of emphasis on comfort food. Classics include the butter crumb Dover sole; chicken pot pie; and beef Wellington.  There is a section for “hand helds’’ like a Cuban sandwich, and salads can be topped with a range of proteins including steak, shrimp, chicken, salmon, and lobster.  Avocado fries with sweet and spicy chili crema are a textural sensation. 

229 Royal Poinciana Way
Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 206-1896
Visit Website

4. Banter in the Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach

380 Trinity Pl, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

An 150-year-old barn wood and 60-foot long Banyan roots — illuminated for extra ambiance —set the scene at the lobby restaurant in the Canopy, West Palm.  Fare is American and Latin fusion with such offerings as Chino Cuban fried rice with blue crab; piri piri swordfish; and char sui short ribs with smoked tomatillo. A brick oven turns out Nutella pizza for dessert, and there is live music Thursday through Saturday night. 

380 Trinity Pl
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 655-0404
Visit Website

5. Galley at the Hilton West Palm

600 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Argentine chef Guillermo Eleicegui specializes in grilled items like tomahawk and picanha steaks, or cauliflower with peanut and sour cream cream sauce, and also turns out a range of pies from the pizza oven.  Dine on the outdoor patio with its fire pit, and bursts of color courtesy of a collaboration with Floratorium.  Inside a live green wall a Warhol vs Basquiat poster and a Talking Heads vintage album enliven the decor. 

600 Okeechobee Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 231-6100
Visit Website

6. Swifty’s Pool at The Colony Palm Beach

155 Hammon Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Trivia nights on Monday have become a social hub at the resurrected New York gathering spot that co-opted the Colony Hotel’s pool area. Don’t miss the vadouvan curry and basmati rice; and of course it wouldn’t be Swifty’s without crab cakes, meatloaf, and chicken hash. 

155 Hammon Ave
Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 655-5430
Visit Website

7. Seaway in the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

2800 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480

In addition to Florie’s, a collaboration with Mauro Colagreco, the Four Seasons dining scene includes this outdoor seafood spot close to the waves.  There is a large selection of chilled seafood, including stone crabs; an Amador grill that turns out skirt steak and chicken for tacos; and a wood-fired grill used to cook local fish and burgers.

2800 S Ocean Blvd
Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 582-2800
Visit Website

8. Angle in the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

100 S Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, FL 33462

There has been much attention paid to the new Polpo at the Palm Beach Eau Resort and Spa, an outpost of a popular Greenwich, CT spot, but this modern version of a classic sophisticated dining room shouldn’t be overlooked.  Yes there are steaks, like the tomahawk for two, but there is an emphasis on regionally grown ingredients and creative dishes like the seed-crusted local snapper with confit fennel; and duck breast with port-braised cabbage, celeriac, pickled dates, and tamarind jus.

100 S Ocean Blvd
Manalapan, FL 33462
(561) 533-6000
Visit Website

9. Ember Grill in the Ray Hotel Delray Beach

233 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

A wood burning Josper grill is the secret weapon at this upbeat spot that also houses chef Akira Back’s eponymous restaurant.  Don’t miss the Peruvian spiced chicken or whole branzino, while the Baked Alaska with clouds of Italian meringue can’t be missed.

233 NE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
(561) 739-1705
Visit Website

10. Drift at the Opal Grand

10 N Ocean Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33483

From stone-fired flatbreads to rack of lamb, to an array of salads, there is something for everyone at this inviting new beachy room adorned with leather booths and rough hewn wooden beams.  Black grouper here is a fish lover’s dream, while carnivores should love the smoky steak power bowl with flame-grilled sirloin, greens, toasted farro, fire-roasted artichoke, and blue cheese. A seat on the expansive terrace raised above street level allows for some privacy as well prime people watching. 

10 N Ocean Blvd
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 274-3200
Visit Website

11. Atlantic Grille at the Seagate Hotel & Spa

Located in The Seagate Hotel and Spa, 1000 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Start with a seafood plateau or mezzo board in the fire pit lounge while watching  the action on Atlantic Avenue, and then move on to a miso glazed pork chop with balsamic onions and brown butter apples; or salmon with chermoula whipped cauliflower, beluga lentils, and salmon roe.  On the way out, don’t miss the hotel’s large aquarium that’s stocked with mesmerizing lionfish.

Located in The Seagate Hotel and Spa, 1000 E Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 665-4900
Visit Website

12. MB Supper Club in the Boca Raton

501 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Feel like you’ve stepped back about eight decades to a more elegant time when entering this new room at the reimagined resort, now called simply the Boca Raton. Waiters serve tableside from silver carts and present updated takes on such dishes as beef Wellington and duck l’orange against a backdrop of red walls with playful monkeys, while guests look to the stage for live music ranging from jazz to Latin to standards. 

501 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
(561) 288-9944
Visit Website

Related Maps