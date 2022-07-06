On a hot summer day, which honestly goes through the end of October in Jacksonville, Florida, there’s nothing better than a cold scoop of ice cream. All around the city there are ice cream parlors popping up to dish out the sweet treat. While some creameries lean into the nostalgia of the past with soft serve in a cake cone, while others are more creative with flavors and toppings, one thing is for sure, there’s plenty of ice cream for everyone. These are the seven best places to get ice cream in Jacksonville.Read More
Where to Eat Ice Cream in Jacksonville
These spots will keep you cool all year with top-notch ice cream choices
1. Bambino Scoops
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bambino Scoops is mixing up fresh gelato daily inside its small store in Jacksonville. The gelato shop makes 40 different flavors that rotate seasonally with options like banana chocolate, sweet pineapple and mango, and tropical guava and passionfruit. The best part about this ice cream spot is that it’s even using local produce to create the end product, so when visitors come to get a scoop they are truly getting a taste of Northeast Florida.
2. Springfield Scoops
Jacksonville, FL 32206
The up-and-coming Springfield neighborhood is where ice cream fans are flocking to get a cup from Springfield Scoops. The ice cream shop is known for its abundance of flavors and endless amounts of mix-ins that visitors can choose from. One of the most popular flavors is the Garbage Can, which is a vanilla ice cream base with seven different types of candy bars mixed in. It’s definitely a sugar rush, but one that’s worth driving across town for.
Also Featured in:
3. Sweet Pete's Candy
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Part restaurant and part candy store, Sweet Pete’s Candy Shop is known for its over-the-top creations. Kids especially love this ice cream shop for the unlimited topping sundaes that start at $9. Those looking to try something that’s worth posting on social media will want to get a unicorn sundae, which puts together three scoops of “magical unicorn” ice cream, a few types of candy, and whipped cream to come out looking like the mythical creature. For a challenge try getting friends together to take a spoon to Farrell’s Zoo, which is an outlandish 30-scoop sundae with plenty of toppings — including animal crackers, of course.
4. Dreamette
Jacksonville, FL 32205
When it comes to the best soft-serve ice cream in Jacksonville, there’s no better spot than Dreamette. With locations springing up all around town, locals are now able to get their fix closer to home, rather than drive to the original location in the trendy Murray Hill neighborhood. While everyone has a favorite on the menu the star of the show is the banana split, which is layered in a cup rather than a traditional boat. The banana split has all of the usual suspects of toppings, but getting a bit of everything in one bite thanks to the layers of ingredients is what makes this a standout.
5. Mayday Ice Cream San Marco
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Mayday Ice Cream is known for its creative flavors that rotate throughout the year. Each of the small batches of ice cream is hand-scooped into a house-made waffle cone and topped with a crispy house-made waffle cookie. The ice cream shop is even going the extra mile to make its own sprinkles too. There are a few mainstays on the menu like blueberry toast crunch, which is a sweet mix of blueberry compote and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. Chocolate lovers will want to try the aviator, which is made of Nutella ice cream with chunks of Biscoff cookies and crunchy hazelnuts mixed in.
6. Cookies and Creme Jax Beach
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Known around town as the late-night spot for ice cream, Cookies & Creme is the spot to be in Jacksonville Beach. Diners are delighted when they not only see the big bins of freshly made ice cream, but the rows of cookies waiting to be devoured together. The charming spot specializes in completely customizable ice cream cookie sandwiches, which have plenty of combinations to tinker with to get it just right. Even better for those who are vegan and gluten-free, this ice cream spot has options for those types of diets as well.
7. Flo's Premium Ice Cream
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Flo’s Premium Ice Cream is working overtime to come up with creative ways to get ice cream into more dishes. The sweet treats that the team has come up with include indulgent bread pudding ice cream sundaes and doughnut ice cream sandwiches to name a few. If that sounds like sugar overload, don’t worry, everyone can get a more traditional cone or cup of ice cream too. Salted caramel brownie and banana pudding flavors are popular options, along with limited-time delights like Boston cream pie and black forest cake.