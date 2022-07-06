Where to Eat Ice Cream in Jacksonville

On a hot summer day, which honestly goes through the end of October in Jacksonville, Florida, there’s nothing better than a cold scoop of ice cream. All around the city there are ice cream parlors popping up to dish out the sweet treat. While some creameries lean into the nostalgia of the past with soft serve in a cake cone, while others are more creative with flavors and toppings, one thing is for sure, there’s plenty of ice cream for everyone. These are the seven best places to get ice cream in Jacksonville.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.