plates of Indian food on a table.
Indian feast at Ghee.
Andres Acero Phood Productions

9 Flavorful Indian Restaurants in South Florida

by Alona Martinez
Indian feast at Ghee.
| Andres Acero Phood Productions
by Alona Martinez

Indian food in South Florida use to mean sad buffets teeming with questionable spicy dishes that all pretty much tasted the same way. Thankfully, times have changed and the Magic City and its neighbor to the north now offers bright, inventive, and varied Indian fare. Here’s the nine best places to find Indian food in South Florida.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Arun's Indian Kitchen

10278 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Visit Website

This no-frills spot wedged inside a nondescript suburban strip mall focuses on Northern Indian food. The menu is a generous balance of chicken and lamb dishes like chicken tikka masala and lamb korma (stew), and vegetarian items like channa masala, aloo gobi (potatoes, cauliflower, spices), and mushroom matar. There are also seafood options such as shrimp curry with warm naan to scoop up all the sauce. Diners can order at the counter and hope to snag one of the handful of tables, or can ask for the meal to-go and join the battalion of delivery guys entering and exiting the small space.

Samosas, chicken tikka masala, aloo gobi, rice, and naan
photo by Alona Abbady Martinez

2. AIK Taco Masala

5415 N University Dr
Lauderhill, FL 33351
Visit Website

Indian-style tacos are all the rage at this Lauderhill counter-service spot where diners get to build their own meal choosing from proteins like chicken tikka masala, lamb curry, or the vegan friendly chana masala, then go to town with toppings like pineapples, cilantro, purple cabbage, mozzarella cheese, mint sauce, and hot sauce. All of this is nestled in three warm roti breads or on a bowl of saffron rice.

Roti tacos and rice bowls at AIK Taco Masala
photo by Alona Abbady Martinez

3. Zaika Indian Restaurant

2176 NE 123rd St
North Miami, FL 33181
Visit Website

This quiet North Miami Indian restaurant housed inside a strip mall specializes in southern Indian fare. Expect generous portions of classic dishes like chicken tikka masala, samosas, yellow dal, butter chicken, and garlic naan, plus a popular lunch special with items for just $8-$10 that has people lining up daily to get a seat.

4. Ayesha Indian Fine Dining

120 Buena Vista Blvd
Miami, FL 33127
Visit Website

At this Indian standout — with three locations throughout Miami — diners can opt for chef specials like fish infused with a ginger, coconut curry sauce, chole bhature (spicy chickpea curry served with leavened fried bread), and nilgiri lamb khorma (green curry lamb stew). There are extensive offerings here for vegetarians such as idly, steamed rice, and lentil cakes served with a variety of chutneys and sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew.

Idly lentil cakes served with a variety of chutneys
Ayesha Indian Fine Dining [official photo]

5. Jaya at The Setai

2001 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Visit Website

Although this sleek Miami Beach restaurant deems itself to be pan-Asian, do not overlook the flavorful Indian influence emanating from chef Vijayudu Veena’s kitchen. The curry and tandoori portion of the expansive menu is where Vijay brings his Indian roots to happy diners in Miami Beach with offerings like sea bass tikka with cilantro, mint, ginger, yogurt and tamarind chutney, and chicken makhani (chicken thighs, tomato sauce, and fenugreek).

6. Diya Miami

1766 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Visit Website

This Sunset Harbour, family-owned restaurant serves vegetarian cuisine that can seamlessly become habit-forming (whether one claims the title of vegetarian or not). Offering tapas-style Indian dishes like crispy samosas with potatoes and green peas, tandoori clay oven paneer tofu and vegetables, and chana tacos (curried chickpeas in a soft shell) it’s easy to see it’s a fan favorite. Other highlights include the gobi manchurian (crispy cauliflower), mushroom-stuffed red peppers, and the beet tartare. There’s a full dosas menu (savory rice crepe) that come with dhaal and coconut chutney and range in flavors like pizza, masala, “tricked,” and cheese burger.

7. Raja's Indian Cuisine

33 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33132
Visit Website

This unassuming hole-in-the-wall offers great prices and even tastier food makes it a popular lunch destination for those in Downtown Miami. Serving home-style South Indian food, dishes like chana dosa (chickpea crepe), spicy chicken tikka masala, and eggplant curry, the venue’s only flaw is that it closes at 6 p.m.

8. Bombay Darbar

2901 Florida Ave
Miami, FL 33133
Visit Website

Tasty Indian fare married with South Florida nightclub vibe. Relish in the lighting, statues and artfully presented food and drinks with offerings that include tandoori chicken wings, mango chicken curry, and Saag Gosht, a lamb cooked with spinach, garlic, onion, tomato and spices.

Neon lit bar inside Bombay Darbar
Stylish settings at Bombay Durbar
Bombay Darbar [Facebook]

9. Ghee Downtown Dadeland

8965 SW 72nd Pl
Kendall, FL 33156
Visit Website

Ghee’s Niven Patel has played a critical roll in redefining Indian cuisine on South Florida’s stage, sourcing the restaurant’s ingredients from local farmers and from Patel’s Homestead farm nicknamed Rancho Patel. The menu rotates often and features Indian-meets-Miami cuisine like roasted calabaza curry, turmeric-marinated local fish, and smoked lamb neck. Too many good things to chose? Go for the family-style tasting menu, which can include wine pairings as well.

Date cake at Ghee
photo by Andres Acero Phood Productions

Related Maps