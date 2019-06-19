9 Flavorful Indian Restaurants in South Florida

Indian food in South Florida use to mean sad buffets teeming with questionable spicy dishes that all pretty much tasted the same way. Thankfully, times have changed and the Magic City and its neighbor to the north now offers bright, inventive, and varied Indian fare. Here’s the nine best places to find Indian food in South Florida.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami’s newsletter.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.