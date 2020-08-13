 clock menu more-arrow no yes
bowl of pasta on a wooden table Photo by Clark Douglas on Unsplash

15 Tasty Spots in Miami for Italian Cuisine

Have a love affair with Italian cuisine.

by Alona Martinez and Olee Fowler Updated
by Alona Martinez and Olee Fowler Updated
Photo by Clark Douglas on Unsplash

Nothing screams comfort better than a bowl full of pasta — or lasagna or a perfectly rendered veal Milanese. Whether reminiscent of Nona’s recipe or that bucket list trip along the Amalfi Coast, Italian food makes every day a better one. While there’s just under 5,000 miles from Miami to Milan, there’s plenty of Italian options representing Bel Paese in the Magic City. Here are some of the highlights.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. NiDo Caffe Italian Restaurant

7295 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 960-7022
(305) 960-7022
Famous for its mozzarella bar, NiDo also serves up some of the city’s best Italian fare. Sure the burrata is a must order, but its lasagna made with beef ragut and bechamel sauce is also worthy of praise. For those craving something a bit lighter, it also offers branzino, grilled salmon, and tuna tartare. 

2. Boia De

5205 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 967-8866
(305) 967-8866
Dynamic duo chef Luciana Giangrande and chef Alex Meyer bring on the culinary love in this tidy dazzler that leans heavy on the Italian side in part thanks to Giangrande’s family roots. Sample the crispy polenta with marinated eggplant along with the baked calms with nduja and lemon. Order the pappardelle alla lepre (rabbit, rosemary, and tomato), tortellini in brodo with foie gras, duck confit, duck prosciutto and duck brodo, or the saffron tagliatelle and be instantly transported to Italy.

3. Via Emilia Garden

3500 N Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 359-4990
(786) 359-4990
This Northern Italian restaurant in Midtown offers an extensive menu in a charming setting. Appetizers include funghi in pastella di birra (beer-battered mushrooms), proscuitto di parma with fried gnocco, while main course winners include the tagliatelle with sausage, mushrooms, and cream sauce; and the pumpkin cappellacci in Bolognese sauce. 

4. Doma

35 NE 26th St
Miami, FL 33137
(786) 953-6946
(786) 953-6946
Serving fine dining Italian fare without the fine dining sticker shock, this Wynwood restaurant features delicate starters like zucchini flowers tempura and black truffle beef tartare. Pastas range from classics like bucatini cacio e pepe to more modern renditions like gnocchi prawns and burrata or hamachi carpaccio risotto.

5. Casa Isola Osteria

1418 20th St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 558-5787
(786) 558-5787
Jose Mendin’s latest creation is Italian in focus, taking over the former Pubbelly space in Sunset Harbour. The menu features plenty of Italian dishes with that trademark Pubbelly twist like prosciutto bread with parmesan butter; veal chop parmigiana; Milanesa carpaccio with short rib beef, balsamic, black truffle, heirloom tomatoes; and raviolini ai funghi with porcini mushrooms and pine nut gremolata.

6. Osteria Morini

1750 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 918-1037
(305) 918-1037
Perched on the Collins Canal inside the Kimpton Palomar South Beach, this local favorite boasts cuisine from Northern Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region like seafood salad, prosciutto and mortadella meatballs, ricotta gnocchi in a black kale pesto, squid ink pasta, pistachio-crusted duck breast, and more.

7. Macchialina

820 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-2124
(305) 534-2124
This cozy, family-owned Italian restaurant is home to some of the best pasta in the city. Start with the creamy polenta, order a bottle of Lambrusco with one of its decadent pastas, and end with the tiramisu, there’s no wrong move in between.

8. Carbone

49 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
The South Beach location of the incredibly popular red-sauce focused restaurant serves up the same high-end takes on classic Italian-American dishes that its New York City counterpart has since 2012 like its famous spicy rigatoni in a vodka sauce; the Caesar salad “alla ZZ” that is prepared table-side; veal chop parmesan; and more — alongside some serious old school vibes, potent cocktails, and plenty of people watching.

9. Fi'lia

1300 S Miami Ave #100
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 239-1330
(305) 239-1330
Italians are known for their stellar wood-fired pizzas, and Fi’lia is no exception. Starters like the stracciatella with truffle honey or the meatballs with whipped ricotta are great to open the appetite. Pies like spicy soppressatta or cauliflower and fontina cheese are hits, or opt for spaghetti carbonara or the wood-grilled sirloin skirt steak.

10. Luca Osteria

116 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 381-5097
(305) 381-5097
Located on pedestrian friendly Giralda Avenue, Luca Osteria highlights Italian flavors from chef Giorgio Rapicavoli’s heritage with modern techniques and flavors. Think items like pappardelle with beef short rib bolognese, wagyu beef carpaccio, bluefin tuna caprese, alongside spruced up versions of Italian-influenced cocktails. 

11. Forte by Chef Adrianne

45 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 517-6181
(305) 517-6181
Chef Adrianne pays homage to her mother’s Sicilian roots at her latest restaurant, Forte. Start with something from the burrata bar that celebrates the three-ingredient cheese toped with everything from braised cipollini onions to pistachio-almond pesto. Comforting dishes like bucatini cacio e pepe along with hearty classics like tagliatelle bolognese keep carb lovers happy. Proteins include the whole roasted branzino and veal chop Florentine along with a selection of wood-fired pizzas. Save room for the dark chocolate Nutella croissant bread pudding. 

12. Fratellino Ristorante

264 Miracle Mile
Miami, FL 33134
(786) 452-0068
(786) 452-0068
This longstanding Coral Gables Italian outpost offers diners hearty classics that has made it a staple in the neighborhood for years. It features oversized Italian specialties like risottos, eggplant parmigiana, four cheese gnocchi, pear filled ravioli, and more. And don’t skip the bread, the crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside creation has a fan following of its own. 

13. Sapore di Mare

3111 Grand Ave
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 476-8292
(305) 476-8292
Probably best known for its decadent cacio e pepe that is finished by being tossed on a huge parmesan wheel, this Coconut Grove Italian restaurant also boasts other creative pastas worth trying like the spaghetti pesto with a Chilean sea bass, lobster ravioli, pappardelle with lamb ragu, along with a variety of salads and protein-filled dishes to round out the menu.

14. Navé

3540 Main Hwy
Miami, FL 33133
(786) 615-3747
(786) 615-3747
This Coconut Grove local favorite features in-house pasta with chef Michael Beltran’s creative flair. Appetizers like Miami clams with medianoche butter or the gruyere and French onion soup rolls with duck confit jam and grainy mustard are ideal start, followed by pasta dishes like conch bolognese with mortadella mousse or oxtail rotolo with calabaza, red wine tomato compote, and chanterelle mushrooms. Mains like snapper Milanese and veal parmesan are as good as an Italian grandmother back in the old country.

15. Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639
This upscale Italian restaurant boasts a menu filled with pristine seafood, house-made pastas (which are all offered in gluten-free varieties) such as short rib agnolotti, alongside heartier dishes like prosciutto-wrapped veal chops and melt-in-your-mouth wagyu beef, paired with an extensive wine selection. For those looking to impress a date or celebrate a special occasion, Fiola is guaranteed to make the night memorable. 

