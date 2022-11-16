Share All sharing options for: Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville

Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found.

From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best Italian restaurants in the Bold City highlight local ingredients and use methods passed down from generation to generation. These are the six best Italian restaurants in Jacksonville worth driving across town to dine at.