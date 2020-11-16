 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Eat Ice Cream in Miami

14 Splendid Seafood Restaurants in Miami

The 14 Top Barbecue Spots in South Florida

More in Miami See more maps
Photo by Shayda Torabi on Unsplash

The 13 Essential Jacksonville Restaurants, 2023

The must-try spots in Jacksonville every local knows about

by Megan duBois Updated
View as Map
by Megan duBois Updated
Photo by Shayda Torabi on Unsplash

When dining in Jacksonville, locals will always fight for their favorite restaurants. Whether it’s a fantastic Italian spot tucked away in a strip mall, a fried chicken joint in the middle of one of Jacksonville’s historic neighborhoods, or a breakfast spot that is slinging out hot cinnamon rolls loaded with frosting, the food scene in Jacksonville seems to get better and better as the years go by.

If any of the places on our Jacksonville essentials list ever closed, food lovers in the River City would lament the closure of a local icon and a place that makes the city's culture even more vibrant than it already is. These are the 13 essential restaurants in Jacksonville.

Read More

Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

Copy Link

Renowned chef Kenny Gilbert’s Silkies Chicken and Champagne Bar celebrates Southern cuisine, focusing on fried chicken, biscuits, seasonal sides, and champagne cocktails. The Flavor Bomb chicken sandwich, an Oprah Winfrey favorite, features a truffle and gouda biscuit, fried chicken thigh, and a sweet and spicy sauce with a hint of acidity. The weekend-only chicken and waffles brunch offers options like the OG Weekend CW, with tequila orange blossom honey butter sauce, hot sauce, and pickled pineapple, or the Mexico City plate, featuring churro-style waffles, Spanish hot chocolate sauce, and toasted marshmallows accompanying the fried chicken.

1602 Walnut St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 330-0576
(904) 330-0576

Also featured in:

ABBQ

Copy Link

For those looking for their ‘cue fix, head to ABBQ, a barbecue restaurant specializing in Texas-style barbecue featuring tender brisket smoked low and slow with thick bark. ABBQ offers meats as sandwiches, platters, or by the pound. Favorites include the chopped brisket sandwich with house-made barbecue sauce and pickles, or the 1513, layering brisket, pulled pork, and house-made sausage with coleslaw, pickles, and barbecue sauce. On Fridays and Saturdays, house-smoked beef ribs appear on the menu. Complement the meal with sides like creamy macaroni and cheese or baked cowboy beans with cheddar and cilantro.

461 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 853-6427
(904) 853-6427

Also featured in:

Catullo’s Italian

Copy Link

Nestled in a modest strip mall, this former Jacksonville food truck now boasts a brick-and-mortar location, offering Italian dishes such as lasagna with hand-rolled pasta, delicate gnocchi, ravioli with assorted fillings, and the popular pear fiocchi featuring pears and cheese. Pro tip: Arrive right when the restaurant opens or be prepared to wait, as seating is very limited in the small space. The bar is first-come, first-served, so if a seat is available, grab it. 

1650-2 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
(904) 240-1252
(904) 240-1252

Also featured in:

Carolina Jax

Copy Link

From its humble beginnings as a food truck, Carolina Jax has become a popular corner burger joint. Best known for its inventive smash burgers and loaded fries, sample the Hurricane: a knife-and-fork burger featuring a house beef blend, white American cheese, grilled jalapenos, white cheddar macaroni, crumbled bacon, and chipotle sauce. Equally craveable is the Riverside burger, named after its neighborhood, made with a toasted bun, smash burger, key lime and datil pepper aioli, goat cheese, spinach, bacon, orange marmalade, and additional datil pepper sauce. The unusual combination of sweet, spicy, creamy, and smoky flavors harmonizes beautifully.

2548 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 240-1980
(904) 240-1980

Also featured in:

Restaurant Orsay

Copy Link

Expect a top-notch happy hour and a meal featuring inventive bistro classics at Restaurant Orsay. Inspired by French cuisine and its Southern surroundings, the menu includes pan-roasted fish with grits and mussels frites. Beyond its impressive happy hour and dinner service, Restaurant Orsay offers weekend brunch, showcasing roasted oysters with bacon, spinach, parmesan cheese, Southern-style biscuits and gravy, and bourbon-orange infused French toast. As this is one of the most buzzed-about restaurants in town, book a table far in advance.

3630 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 381-0909
(904) 381-0909

Also featured in:

Dockside Seafood Restaurant Jax Beach

Copy Link

Dockside Seafood, located next to the Jacksonville Beach Boat ramp, specializes in fresh, local seafood. The starter, smoked fish dip, is a Southern classic made with white fish and mayo, or try the fried gator tail, which has a chewy texture and chicken-like taste. Most visit for the fried seafood baskets, such as the lightly battered and fried shrimp, clam strips, oysters, and fresh catch. For those seeking a true Southern experience, fried is the way to go. Each basket comes with French fries, slaw, and hush puppies, a fried cornmeal ball with diced onions. 

2510 2nd Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 479-3474
(904) 479-3474

TacoLu

Copy Link

TacuLu offers a diverse selection of individual tacos, with Baja fish and carnitas being particularly popular, but guests are encouraged to sample multiple options. Complement the meal with house-made guacamole featuring roasted pepitas, or opt for Henry’s Queso, a traditional cheese dip with corn, black beans, and jalapenos. Pair the tacos with one of TacuLu’s tequila-based cocktails, such as the blackberry jalapeno margarita or Oaxaca Old Fashioned.

1712 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-8226
(904) 249-8226

Also featured in:

Blue Bamboo

Copy Link

Blue Bamboo shines with its traditional Cantonese offerings. Menu highlights include stir-fried noodles and fried rice, perfect for sharing among friends or family. However, the menu’s true standout is the Cantonese-style roasted duck, boasting crispy skin and tender meat. The Chinese barbecue spareribs, prepared using chef Dennis Chan’s closely guarded family recipe, also impress - with the restaurant selling 6,000 pounds of ribs weekly. Finish the meal on a sweet note with the chef’s award-winning Mandarin orange cake topped with cream cheese frosting.

3820 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
(904) 646-1478
(904) 646-1478

The French Pantry

Copy Link

Upon entering the French Pantry, guests are instantly engrossed in the charm of old-world France. This spot is known for its sandwiches and bruschetta offerings, featuring an array of unique ingredient combinations. A display of homemade cakes and desserts awaits as patrons approach the counter to place their lunch orders. The crowd-pleasing wedding cake stands out, featuring white frosting and strawberries. If there’s a line out the door, don’t worry. The line moves quickly, and it’s worth the wait.

6301 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32217
(904) 730-8696
(904) 730-8696

Also featured in:

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

Copy Link

Wicked Barley Brewing Company specializes in craft brews and dishes ideal for beer pairings, with the innovative brewmasters consistently creating new offerings, including Jacksonville Jaguars-inspired brews. Guests can enjoy shareable appetizers such as cheese curds or kimchi pork belly fries or indulge in a hearty burger featuring unique toppings. The family-friendly outdoor beer garden encourages relaxation in the Florida sun, where kids can play and adults can sample beer flights. Just be sure to designate a safe driver to get everyone home.

4100 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217
(904) 379-7077
(904) 379-7077

Also featured in:

1928 Cuban Bistro - Baymeadows Rd

Copy Link

For Cuban cuisine in a warm, welcoming setting, visit 1928 Cuban Bistro. This counter-service chain boasts five locations throughout Jacksonville, serving dishes like savory ham croquetas, the classic Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on toasted Cuban bread, and guava and cheese pastries for a sweet ending. This bistro offers affordable Cuban fare with two croquetas priced slightly over $3, pastries just above $2, and Cuban sandwiches under $13.

3928 Baymeadows Rd #9, Jacksonville, FL 32217
(904) 683-8104
(904) 683-8104

Picasso's

Copy Link

A Jacksonville favorite, Picasso’s in the Mandarin neighborhood offers a diverse menu featuring regional American dishes. The selection includes St. Louis-style toasted ravioli crafted in-house, New Orleans barbecue shrimp, and brick-oven New York-style pizza. For dessert, indulge in the St. Louis original gooey butter cake, also made in-house. Each dish is hand-made and with regional specialties made by chefs from that area. The food tastes like a trip to the Deep South, the Northeast, or elsewhere.

10503 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
(904) 880-0811
(904) 880-0811

Grumpy's Restaurant

Copy Link

Since its 1999 debut, Grumpy’s Restaurant has become a Jacksonville breakfast and lunch staple. The original Orange Park location has expanded to include Neptune Beach and Yulee branches. Grumpy’s offers a traditional diner atmosphere and menu featuring favorites like eggs with grits, hash browns, breakfast meat, and toast. Try the warm cinnamon roll, served hot and drizzled with frosting for a sweet treat. Each location features a frequently updated specials board—be sure to inquire with the server for details.

Grumpy's Restaurant, 834 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 215-1956
(904) 215-1956

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

1602 Walnut St, Jacksonville, FL 32206

Renowned chef Kenny Gilbert’s Silkies Chicken and Champagne Bar celebrates Southern cuisine, focusing on fried chicken, biscuits, seasonal sides, and champagne cocktails. The Flavor Bomb chicken sandwich, an Oprah Winfrey favorite, features a truffle and gouda biscuit, fried chicken thigh, and a sweet and spicy sauce with a hint of acidity. The weekend-only chicken and waffles brunch offers options like the OG Weekend CW, with tequila orange blossom honey butter sauce, hot sauce, and pickled pineapple, or the Mexico City plate, featuring churro-style waffles, Spanish hot chocolate sauce, and toasted marshmallows accompanying the fried chicken.

1602 Walnut St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 330-0576
(904) 330-0576

ABBQ

461 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

For those looking for their ‘cue fix, head to ABBQ, a barbecue restaurant specializing in Texas-style barbecue featuring tender brisket smoked low and slow with thick bark. ABBQ offers meats as sandwiches, platters, or by the pound. Favorites include the chopped brisket sandwich with house-made barbecue sauce and pickles, or the 1513, layering brisket, pulled pork, and house-made sausage with coleslaw, pickles, and barbecue sauce. On Fridays and Saturdays, house-smoked beef ribs appear on the menu. Complement the meal with sides like creamy macaroni and cheese or baked cowboy beans with cheddar and cilantro.

461 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 853-6427
(904) 853-6427

Catullo’s Italian

1650-2 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Nestled in a modest strip mall, this former Jacksonville food truck now boasts a brick-and-mortar location, offering Italian dishes such as lasagna with hand-rolled pasta, delicate gnocchi, ravioli with assorted fillings, and the popular pear fiocchi featuring pears and cheese. Pro tip: Arrive right when the restaurant opens or be prepared to wait, as seating is very limited in the small space. The bar is first-come, first-served, so if a seat is available, grab it. 

1650-2 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
(904) 240-1252
(904) 240-1252

Carolina Jax

2548 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

From its humble beginnings as a food truck, Carolina Jax has become a popular corner burger joint. Best known for its inventive smash burgers and loaded fries, sample the Hurricane: a knife-and-fork burger featuring a house beef blend, white American cheese, grilled jalapenos, white cheddar macaroni, crumbled bacon, and chipotle sauce. Equally craveable is the Riverside burger, named after its neighborhood, made with a toasted bun, smash burger, key lime and datil pepper aioli, goat cheese, spinach, bacon, orange marmalade, and additional datil pepper sauce. The unusual combination of sweet, spicy, creamy, and smoky flavors harmonizes beautifully.

2548 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 240-1980
(904) 240-1980

Restaurant Orsay

3630 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Expect a top-notch happy hour and a meal featuring inventive bistro classics at Restaurant Orsay. Inspired by French cuisine and its Southern surroundings, the menu includes pan-roasted fish with grits and mussels frites. Beyond its impressive happy hour and dinner service, Restaurant Orsay offers weekend brunch, showcasing roasted oysters with bacon, spinach, parmesan cheese, Southern-style biscuits and gravy, and bourbon-orange infused French toast. As this is one of the most buzzed-about restaurants in town, book a table far in advance.

3630 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 381-0909
(904) 381-0909

Dockside Seafood Restaurant Jax Beach

2510 2nd Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Dockside Seafood, located next to the Jacksonville Beach Boat ramp, specializes in fresh, local seafood. The starter, smoked fish dip, is a Southern classic made with white fish and mayo, or try the fried gator tail, which has a chewy texture and chicken-like taste. Most visit for the fried seafood baskets, such as the lightly battered and fried shrimp, clam strips, oysters, and fresh catch. For those seeking a true Southern experience, fried is the way to go. Each basket comes with French fries, slaw, and hush puppies, a fried cornmeal ball with diced onions. 

2510 2nd Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 479-3474
(904) 479-3474

TacoLu

1712 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

TacuLu offers a diverse selection of individual tacos, with Baja fish and carnitas being particularly popular, but guests are encouraged to sample multiple options. Complement the meal with house-made guacamole featuring roasted pepitas, or opt for Henry’s Queso, a traditional cheese dip with corn, black beans, and jalapenos. Pair the tacos with one of TacuLu’s tequila-based cocktails, such as the blackberry jalapeno margarita or Oaxaca Old Fashioned.

1712 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-8226
(904) 249-8226

Blue Bamboo

3820 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Blue Bamboo shines with its traditional Cantonese offerings. Menu highlights include stir-fried noodles and fried rice, perfect for sharing among friends or family. However, the menu’s true standout is the Cantonese-style roasted duck, boasting crispy skin and tender meat. The Chinese barbecue spareribs, prepared using chef Dennis Chan’s closely guarded family recipe, also impress - with the restaurant selling 6,000 pounds of ribs weekly. Finish the meal on a sweet note with the chef’s award-winning Mandarin orange cake topped with cream cheese frosting.

3820 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
(904) 646-1478
(904) 646-1478

The French Pantry

6301 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32217

Upon entering the French Pantry, guests are instantly engrossed in the charm of old-world France. This spot is known for its sandwiches and bruschetta offerings, featuring an array of unique ingredient combinations. A display of homemade cakes and desserts awaits as patrons approach the counter to place their lunch orders. The crowd-pleasing wedding cake stands out, featuring white frosting and strawberries. If there’s a line out the door, don’t worry. The line moves quickly, and it’s worth the wait.

6301 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32217
(904) 730-8696
(904) 730-8696

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217

Wicked Barley Brewing Company specializes in craft brews and dishes ideal for beer pairings, with the innovative brewmasters consistently creating new offerings, including Jacksonville Jaguars-inspired brews. Guests can enjoy shareable appetizers such as cheese curds or kimchi pork belly fries or indulge in a hearty burger featuring unique toppings. The family-friendly outdoor beer garden encourages relaxation in the Florida sun, where kids can play and adults can sample beer flights. Just be sure to designate a safe driver to get everyone home.

4100 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217
(904) 379-7077
(904) 379-7077

1928 Cuban Bistro - Baymeadows Rd

3928 Baymeadows Rd #9, Jacksonville, FL 32217

For Cuban cuisine in a warm, welcoming setting, visit 1928 Cuban Bistro. This counter-service chain boasts five locations throughout Jacksonville, serving dishes like savory ham croquetas, the classic Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on toasted Cuban bread, and guava and cheese pastries for a sweet ending. This bistro offers affordable Cuban fare with two croquetas priced slightly over $3, pastries just above $2, and Cuban sandwiches under $13.

3928 Baymeadows Rd #9, Jacksonville, FL 32217
(904) 683-8104
(904) 683-8104

Picasso's

10503 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257

A Jacksonville favorite, Picasso’s in the Mandarin neighborhood offers a diverse menu featuring regional American dishes. The selection includes St. Louis-style toasted ravioli crafted in-house, New Orleans barbecue shrimp, and brick-oven New York-style pizza. For dessert, indulge in the St. Louis original gooey butter cake, also made in-house. Each dish is hand-made and with regional specialties made by chefs from that area. The food tastes like a trip to the Deep South, the Northeast, or elsewhere.

10503 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
(904) 880-0811
(904) 880-0811

Grumpy's Restaurant

Grumpy's Restaurant, 834 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073

Since its 1999 debut, Grumpy’s Restaurant has become a Jacksonville breakfast and lunch staple. The original Orange Park location has expanded to include Neptune Beach and Yulee branches. Grumpy’s offers a traditional diner atmosphere and menu featuring favorites like eggs with grits, hash browns, breakfast meat, and toast. Try the warm cinnamon roll, served hot and drizzled with frosting for a sweet treat. Each location features a frequently updated specials board—be sure to inquire with the server for details.

Grumpy's Restaurant, 834 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 215-1956
(904) 215-1956

Related Maps