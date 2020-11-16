The 13 Essential Jacksonville Restaurants, 2023

When dining in Jacksonville, locals will always fight for their favorite restaurants. Whether it’s a fantastic Italian spot tucked away in a strip mall, a fried chicken joint in the middle of one of Jacksonville’s historic neighborhoods, or a breakfast spot that is slinging out hot cinnamon rolls loaded with frosting, the food scene in Jacksonville seems to get better and better as the years go by.

If any of the places on our Jacksonville essentials list ever closed, food lovers in the River City would lament the closure of a local icon and a place that makes the city's culture even more vibrant than it already is. These are the 13 essential restaurants in Jacksonville.