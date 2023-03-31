9 of the Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Jacksonville

While there are two Bearded Pig locations in Jacksonville, the San Marco restaurant has a lively outdoor green space where kids can play lawn games or run around to get some energy out before meals are delivered to the table. The kids menu has a choice of a barbecue sandwich with either brisket, pulled pork, or turkey. Each kids’ meal comes with a side, and kids will not want to miss the macaroni and cheese, which is creamy and cheesy, just like mom likely makes.