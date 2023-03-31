When dining out with the little ones in Jacksonville, parents need not settle for the same-old chicken fingers and fries. The city boasts plenty of kid-friendly restaurants offering more than just basic options. From perfectly smoked barbecue to flavor-packed tacos and loaded pizzas, these spots offer enhanced kids menus to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. Check out these nine best kid-friendly restaurants in Duval County, spread across the city and in fun neighborhoods perfect for a family day out.Read More
9 of the Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Jacksonville
Bring everyone in the family to these fun restaurants
Shucker's Oyster Bar & Grill
Shucker’s Oyster Bar and Grill, located on the waterfront, welcomes families to enjoy seafood and sunshine in the bright Florida weather. The local Mayport shrimp is a favorite menu item, while the oyster bites come topped with garlic and parmesan cheese, bacon and blue cheese, and classic Rockefeller style. The establishment also features an onsite playground for kids to use while parents and other family members continue their conversations.
Sweet Pete's Candy
Nothing says kid-friendly more than a candy shop. This candy shop and restaurant provides an array of candy, ice cream, and other indulgent desserts, such as brownies and chocolate-dipped strawberries. In addition to satisfying their cravings, children can learn the craft of candy making through classes and parties, where they can create and bring home their own sweet treats.
Also featured in:
ABBQ
ABBQ is the go-to destination for barbecue lovers in Atlantic Beach, particularly those with kids in tow. The Texas-style smokehouse is best known for its melt-in-your-mouth brisket, flavorful burnt ends, and must-try pulled pork, which is a hit with the little ones. ABBQ’s outdoor green space is the perfect place for kids to play and let off steam, with lawn games like cornhole available for the older ones.
The Bearded Pig
While there are two Bearded Pig locations in Jacksonville, the San Marco restaurant has a lively outdoor green space where kids can play lawn games or run around to get some energy out before meals are delivered to the table. The kids menu has a choice of a barbecue sandwich with either brisket, pulled pork, or turkey. Each kids’ meal comes with a side, and kids will not want to miss the macaroni and cheese, which is creamy and cheesy, just like mom likely makes.
Midtown Table
Midtown Table in Jacksonville is a great destination for families with kids, offering a range of activities and a family-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant features an outdoor area complete with yard games that are perfect for keeping younger children occupied during the wait for food, or while the adults indulge in conversation. The Margherita pizza is a must-try for families made with a crust that is both chewy and crispy, and perfectly melted mozzarella, this pizza is sure to be a hit with even the pickiest eaters.
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Wicked Barley is a popular brewpub in Jacksonville that caters to both adults and families. With its dog-friendly atmosphere and kid-friendly amenities, it’s the perfect spot for families looking for a night out. The outdoor beer garden provides ample space for kids to run around and play, while adults can relax at one of the many picnic tables. The kids’ menu features house-breaded chicken tenders and a Texas toast peanut butter and jelly sandwich, both served with fries and a soda.
Valley Smoke Restaurant
Valley Smoke is a picturesque restaurant nestled along the waterways of Ponte Vedra, offering a family-friendly atmosphere and an extensive menu from seafood to barbecue. While the kid's menu features a wide range of barbecue options, such as ribs and chicken, children may also dine on local fried shrimp or fried chicken. On sunny days, families can enjoy dining al fresco, and children can wave to passing boats as they journey out of the channel toward the ocean.
Also featured in:
V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin
With several locations in town, V Pizza is a favorite for its thin-crust pizza baked in a wood-fired oven. The Mandarin location is a must-visit for families seeking an entertaining experience to go along with their pizza. Adjacent to the outdoor patio is a small play area with swings and jungle gyms that children can enjoy while waiting for dinner to be served. Parents can bring their canned beers into the park for a more relaxed experience.
Timoti's Seafood Shak
Timoti’s Seafood Shack is a go-to destination for seafood enthusiasts with multiple locations across Jacksonville. The Nocatee location, in particular, is a hit with families due to its welcoming menu and pirate ship-inspired playground, which children can enjoy while parents relax. The kids’ menu may be limited, but it includes top-notch options such as shrimp, fish, or chicken. For more adventurous kids, the main menu offers dishes like the fresh catch sandwich and the shrimp po’boy sandwich.