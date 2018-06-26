 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Hottest New Restaurants in Miami, August 2022

12 Epic Sandwiches in Miami

The 10 Best Miami Spice Lunch Menus to Try Right Now

family eating at a table. Photo by Lino Ogenio on Unsplash

10 Kid-Friendly South Florida Restaurants That Aren’t Boring

Playgrounds, special menus, and more

by Olee Fowler Updated
View as Map
by Olee Fowler Updated
Photo by Lino Ogenio on Unsplash

Miami isn’t exactly known as a kid-friendly town, with its influx of nightclubs, bars, and adult-only lounges, it may be hard to find a place for a meal that the whole family can enjoy. Alas, not all is lost, as here are 10 kid-friendly spots that will appease both the children and adults in the group.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Yellow Green Farmers Market

Copy Link

While not a restaurant in the classic sense, this massive weekend-only farmer’s market lets guests shop and dine from more than 600 vendors, including close to 200 food and beverage stalls, so there’s certainly something to appease every picky eater. For the adults, there are two cocktail bars, live bands, and plenty of TVs to catch a sporting event.

3080 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 513-3990
(954) 513-3990

Sugar Factory (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

The name of the restaurant says it all. Sugar Factory, dubbed “America’s most Instagrammed Restaurant,” is an over-the-top ode to all things sweet, and is a basically a childhood dream. The celeb-loved chain has locations all over Miami, but its newly opened location inside the Aventura Mall takes the cake, literally. This bright, family-friendly location offers something for everyone. Yes, sweets dominate the menu with offerings like s’mores Nutella crepes, cannoli stuffed French toast, and seven different types of “insane” milkshakes, but plenty of savory options are also available like burgers, pastas, and even higher-end entrees like surf and turf can also be found.

19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180
(305) 384-6927
(305) 384-6927

The Grill at St. Regis

Copy Link

This family-friendly dining spot, located inside the swanky St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, offers decadent dishes for adults like foie gras topped burgers and short rib grilled cheese sandwiches while the little ones can dine on dishes like sliders, hot dogs, and mahi mahi.

9703 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
(305) 993-0711
(305) 993-0711

Ironside Pizza

Copy Link

Housed inside the up-and-coming Ironside complex, Ironside Pizza is located right next to a colorful courtyard that kids love — and that can easily be viewed by mom and dad from the patio while they are eating Italian pizzas, pastas and salads. 

7580 NE 4th Ct, Miami, FL 33138
(305) 531-5055
(305) 531-5055
View this post on Instagram

What a #coolplaces #miami #ironsidemiami

A post shared by Helen C O Goncalves (@helencogoncalves) on

Also Featured in:

Ms. Cheezious

Copy Link

Since it’s a well-known fact that kids of all ages (re: young ones and parents) adore the perennial favorite grilled cheese sandwich, Ms. Cheezious has everyone in the family covered. Adults can opt for one of its more spruced up versions of the dish made with items like goat cheese and prosciutto while the little ones can go the more traditional route. Plus, there is a large backyard patio that is perfect for kids to run around in while not disturbing their neighbors.

7418 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138
(305) 989-4019
(305) 989-4019

Also Featured in:

Biscayne Bay Brewing

Copy Link

Breweries and children don’t tend to go hand-in-hand, but at Biscayne Bay Brewing every Saturday kids under 12 eat for free off a menu, which features a cheese pizza, grilled cheese sandwich, and chicken fingers. Available from noon to 3 p.m.

8000 NW 25th St #500, Doral, FL 33122
(305) 381-5718
(305) 381-5718

Miami Diner

Copy Link

Classic diner fare with a Miami twist is on the menu at this retro-inspired Downtown Miami spot. Grab a seat with the family inside at one of its colorful neon tables and order up comfort food dishes like decadent burgers, hearty subs, elaborate salads, and refined entrees.

140 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 536-2400
(786) 536-2400

Bulla Gastrobar

Copy Link

This longtime Spanish favorite recently introduced a Bulla Kids menu with breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs and hamburgers. Plus it offers happy hour Monday through Friday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., where parents can sip on half-priced wine, beer and house liquor. 

2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 441-0107
(305) 441-0107

Also Featured in:

Glass and Vine

Copy Link

This mainly outdoor eatery is centrally located in Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park adjacent to a playground, making it the perfect spot to take the kiddos and let them run free while mom and dad dine on dishes like charred cauliflower, glazed pork belly and carbonara-topped fries.

2820 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(305) 200-5268
(305) 200-5268

Also Featured in:

Shake Shack

Copy Link

Shack Shack’s massive Coral Gables location is a family favorite for a reason. Aside from the restaurant’s legendary burgers and fries (and what kid doesn’t love burgers and fries?) it offers fooseball and ping pong tables, plenty of seating, and a just-loud-enough atmosphere that kids can be themselves without wrecking havoc on other guests. 

1450 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(786) 470-3701
(786) 470-3701

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Yellow Green Farmers Market

3080 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021

While not a restaurant in the classic sense, this massive weekend-only farmer’s market lets guests shop and dine from more than 600 vendors, including close to 200 food and beverage stalls, so there’s certainly something to appease every picky eater. For the adults, there are two cocktail bars, live bands, and plenty of TVs to catch a sporting event.

3080 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 513-3990
(954) 513-3990

Sugar Factory (Multiple locations)

19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180

The name of the restaurant says it all. Sugar Factory, dubbed “America’s most Instagrammed Restaurant,” is an over-the-top ode to all things sweet, and is a basically a childhood dream. The celeb-loved chain has locations all over Miami, but its newly opened location inside the Aventura Mall takes the cake, literally. This bright, family-friendly location offers something for everyone. Yes, sweets dominate the menu with offerings like s’mores Nutella crepes, cannoli stuffed French toast, and seven different types of “insane” milkshakes, but plenty of savory options are also available like burgers, pastas, and even higher-end entrees like surf and turf can also be found.

19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180
(305) 384-6927
(305) 384-6927

The Grill at St. Regis

9703 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL 33154

This family-friendly dining spot, located inside the swanky St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, offers decadent dishes for adults like foie gras topped burgers and short rib grilled cheese sandwiches while the little ones can dine on dishes like sliders, hot dogs, and mahi mahi.

9703 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
(305) 993-0711
(305) 993-0711

Ironside Pizza

7580 NE 4th Ct, Miami, FL 33138

Housed inside the up-and-coming Ironside complex, Ironside Pizza is located right next to a colorful courtyard that kids love — and that can easily be viewed by mom and dad from the patio while they are eating Italian pizzas, pastas and salads. 

7580 NE 4th Ct, Miami, FL 33138
(305) 531-5055
(305) 531-5055
View this post on Instagram

What a #coolplaces #miami #ironsidemiami

A post shared by Helen C O Goncalves (@helencogoncalves) on

Ms. Cheezious

7418 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

Since it’s a well-known fact that kids of all ages (re: young ones and parents) adore the perennial favorite grilled cheese sandwich, Ms. Cheezious has everyone in the family covered. Adults can opt for one of its more spruced up versions of the dish made with items like goat cheese and prosciutto while the little ones can go the more traditional route. Plus, there is a large backyard patio that is perfect for kids to run around in while not disturbing their neighbors.

7418 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138
(305) 989-4019
(305) 989-4019

Biscayne Bay Brewing

8000 NW 25th St #500, Doral, FL 33122

Breweries and children don’t tend to go hand-in-hand, but at Biscayne Bay Brewing every Saturday kids under 12 eat for free off a menu, which features a cheese pizza, grilled cheese sandwich, and chicken fingers. Available from noon to 3 p.m.

8000 NW 25th St #500, Doral, FL 33122
(305) 381-5718
(305) 381-5718

Miami Diner

140 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Classic diner fare with a Miami twist is on the menu at this retro-inspired Downtown Miami spot. Grab a seat with the family inside at one of its colorful neon tables and order up comfort food dishes like decadent burgers, hearty subs, elaborate salads, and refined entrees.

140 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 536-2400
(786) 536-2400

Bulla Gastrobar

2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134

This longtime Spanish favorite recently introduced a Bulla Kids menu with breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs and hamburgers. Plus it offers happy hour Monday through Friday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., where parents can sip on half-priced wine, beer and house liquor. 

2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 441-0107
(305) 441-0107

Glass and Vine

2820 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

This mainly outdoor eatery is centrally located in Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park adjacent to a playground, making it the perfect spot to take the kiddos and let them run free while mom and dad dine on dishes like charred cauliflower, glazed pork belly and carbonara-topped fries.

2820 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(305) 200-5268
(305) 200-5268

Shake Shack

1450 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Shack Shack’s massive Coral Gables location is a family favorite for a reason. Aside from the restaurant’s legendary burgers and fries (and what kid doesn’t love burgers and fries?) it offers fooseball and ping pong tables, plenty of seating, and a just-loud-enough atmosphere that kids can be themselves without wrecking havoc on other guests. 

1450 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(786) 470-3701
(786) 470-3701

Related Maps