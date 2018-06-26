Miami isn’t exactly known as a kid-friendly town, with its influx of nightclubs, bars, and adult-only lounges, it may be hard to find a place for a meal that the whole family can enjoy. Alas, not all is lost, as here are 10 kid-friendly spots that will appease both the children and adults in the group.Read More
10 Kid-Friendly South Florida Restaurants That Aren’t Boring
Playgrounds, special menus, and more
Yellow Green Farmers Market
While not a restaurant in the classic sense, this massive weekend-only farmer’s market lets guests shop and dine from more than 600 vendors, including close to 200 food and beverage stalls, so there’s certainly something to appease every picky eater. For the adults, there are two cocktail bars, live bands, and plenty of TVs to catch a sporting event.
Sugar Factory (Multiple locations)
The name of the restaurant says it all. Sugar Factory, dubbed “America’s most Instagrammed Restaurant,” is an over-the-top ode to all things sweet, and is a basically a childhood dream. The celeb-loved chain has locations all over Miami, but its newly opened location inside the Aventura Mall takes the cake, literally. This bright, family-friendly location offers something for everyone. Yes, sweets dominate the menu with offerings like s’mores Nutella crepes, cannoli stuffed French toast, and seven different types of “insane” milkshakes, but plenty of savory options are also available like burgers, pastas, and even higher-end entrees like surf and turf can also be found.
The Grill at St. Regis
This family-friendly dining spot, located inside the swanky St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, offers decadent dishes for adults like foie gras topped burgers and short rib grilled cheese sandwiches while the little ones can dine on dishes like sliders, hot dogs, and mahi mahi.
Ironside Pizza
Housed inside the up-and-coming Ironside complex, Ironside Pizza is located right next to a colorful courtyard that kids love — and that can easily be viewed by mom and dad from the patio while they are eating Italian pizzas, pastas and salads.
Ms. Cheezious
Since it’s a well-known fact that kids of all ages (re: young ones and parents) adore the perennial favorite grilled cheese sandwich, Ms. Cheezious has everyone in the family covered. Adults can opt for one of its more spruced up versions of the dish made with items like goat cheese and prosciutto while the little ones can go the more traditional route. Plus, there is a large backyard patio that is perfect for kids to run around in while not disturbing their neighbors.
Biscayne Bay Brewing
Breweries and children don’t tend to go hand-in-hand, but at Biscayne Bay Brewing every Saturday kids under 12 eat for free off a menu, which features a cheese pizza, grilled cheese sandwich, and chicken fingers. Available from noon to 3 p.m.
Miami Diner
Classic diner fare with a Miami twist is on the menu at this retro-inspired Downtown Miami spot. Grab a seat with the family inside at one of its colorful neon tables and order up comfort food dishes like decadent burgers, hearty subs, elaborate salads, and refined entrees.
Bulla Gastrobar
This longtime Spanish favorite recently introduced a Bulla Kids menu with breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs and hamburgers. Plus it offers happy hour Monday through Friday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., where parents can sip on half-priced wine, beer and house liquor.
Glass and Vine
This mainly outdoor eatery is centrally located in Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park adjacent to a playground, making it the perfect spot to take the kiddos and let them run free while mom and dad dine on dishes like charred cauliflower, glazed pork belly and carbonara-topped fries.
Shake Shack
Shack Shack’s massive Coral Gables location is a family favorite for a reason. Aside from the restaurant’s legendary burgers and fries (and what kid doesn’t love burgers and fries?) it offers fooseball and ping pong tables, plenty of seating, and a just-loud-enough atmosphere that kids can be themselves without wrecking havoc on other guests.