11 Exceptional Korean Restaurants to Try in Miami

Korean dining style is as comforting as it is thrilling, involving dipping spoons into hearty, spicy soups, grilling meats on a hot indoor barbecue, and navigating a myriad of textures and flavors in sauces, pastes, and banchan, the name for the small side dishes traditionally served with Korean cuisine.

Korean food has been livening up the South Florida food scene with restaurants featuring menus filled with traditional delicacies, along with spots that put a contemporary spin on traditional dishes like bao filled with smoked bone marrow, kimchi tacos with aioli fried rice, and bulgogi (thin, marinated “fire meat”) sandwiches. From neighborhood favorites to a Michelin-caliber blowout, here are the best spots to eat Korean food in Miami and around South Florida.