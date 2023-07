Share All sharing options for: 10 Great Spots for Live Music and Food in Miami

For those looking for an entertaining dining experience, what better than to hear music live? Some of Miami’s best restaurants offer an opportunity to celebrate nights out with various food and drinks while dancing away to Latin tunes, nodding in appreciation at jazz nights, or mastering sultry samba moves.

Read below for the best restaurants with live music in the Magic City, from jazz to salsa and everything in between.