A plate of macaroni and cheese at a restaurant Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images

12 Spots for Great Mac and Cheese in Miami

From traditional varieties to out-of-the-box new flavors.

by Juliana Accioly
by Juliana Accioly
Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Hearty and cozy, a bowl of ooey-gooey, pipping hot mac and cheese is one of winter’s ultimate comfort foods.

This simple, timeless dish on its own a solid meal can make, but the carb-cheese combination can also serve as a great side dish to other entrees. Miami restaurants add their own spin to this Southern favorite rounding the dish out with other ingredients for extra savory delight.

Read on for the 12 most noteworthy Mac and cheese options to try now in the Magic City.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rivertail

4 W Las Olas Blvd Ste. 120
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 306-2665
A homemade sauce of shredded cheddar, truffle oil, and seasoned crispy breadcrumbs go into chef Jose Mendin’s creamy and savory macaroni and cheese, which is served piping hot and makes for a cozy meal. 

2055 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 636-6967
This restaurant’s standout mac and cheese dish brings together a flavorful melted mixture of five cheeses. The dish gets amped up with truffle before getting topped with cheddar jack cheese and a buttery layer of bread crumbs. Inspired by the flavors of Italy, a meaty pizza version brings body and flavor to the five cheese blend with chicken sausage and turkey pepperoni in marinara sauce. It all gets topped with mozzarella cheese and bread crumbs, which make each bite a multi-flavored surprise.

723 Lincoln Ln N
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 695-8700
Creamy and indulgent, Pesto Italian Cuisine’s mushroom mac and cheese packs a nutritious combination of sauteed mushrooms tossed with a creamy sauce combining sharp cheddar cheese and Swiss cheese. The mixture is topped with parmesan and rosemary for a subtle, herbaceous touch. 

723 Lincoln Ln N
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 695-8700
In the Lincoln Eatery food hall, C Food Shack offers several mac and cheese dishes to choose from. In the three-cheese version, cavatappi pasta is folded into a creamy sauce made with parmesan cheese, mozzarella, and sharp cheddar; the flavor enhanced with house seasoning blend and thyme. There are also jerk chicken, fried lobster, crab cake, and fried chicken and collard green options to choose from.

1330 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 674-6522
At Semilla, chef Fred Joulin serves a French-inflected mac and cheese dish. The base is elbow pasta, and the timeless combination of ham and cheese join the party to build up the savory, satisfying flavor as it clings to every savory bite.

660 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 594-5820
Creamy without being heavy, chef Craig Tooker’s mac and cheese is a feast of lobster and smooth, silky bechamel sauce, combined with aged cheddar cheese for tang. The mixture foregoes the usual bread crumbs and gets topped with more aged cheddar and cotija cheese for a savory bite. The top layer is melted and browned just right before coming to the table in a cast iron casserole. Served for brunch and dinner. 

228 SE 1st St
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 803-8329
Loaded with the tanginess of housemade Vermont cheddar cheese sauce, this warming elbow noodle Mac and cheese comes together in a lush creaminess of sharp cheddar, magnified by pimento cheese (a.k.a. the Southern paté).

112 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-8112
Prime 112 makes ample use of truffles and lobster to strike a balance of texture and flavor, enriching macaroni and cheese with a rich, refined filling that makes for beautifully bright and creamy pasta.

1 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-2800
Smith & Wollensky offers a mac and cheese that is good enough as a simple cheesy-as-heck meal without any superfluous bits, but it gets a fancy makeover with a strong, luxurious amount of truffle for added depth. 

1111 SW 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 717-7512
Marion’s macaroni and cheese iteration marries a rich blend of French cheeses with a layer of black truffles to create a luscious meal to pair with one of the many restaurant’s varietals.

30 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 808-5555
Batch’s Mac Attack is a crowd pleaser. The entree combines the richness of gnocchi mac and aged gruyere cheese, which get a fun kick with an unusual topping of spicy “Dorito dust.”

206 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 830-9640
Copper 29 Bar’s creamy cheddar and truffle macaroni and cheese dish gets a special touch of Fontina Mornay and is topped with lots of smoky, crisp bacon bits for textural contrast. The $14 dish is priced at $8 during the restaurant’s weekday happy hour. 

