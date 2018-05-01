11 Top-Notch Mexican Restaurants in Miami

Burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, oh my. There’s no need to wait for Tuesdays to enjoy tacos or travel South of the border for authentic Mexican food. South Florida has an abundance of eateries to satisfy this craving. (Looking to satisfy a taco craving? There’s a map for that here.)

From North Miami to Homestead, get ready to don a sombrero and exclaim a hearty “Orale!” while enjoying the flavors of Mexico. Restaurants are listed in geographical order from north to south.

