bowl of food. Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash

11 Top-Notch Mexican Restaurants in Miami

From fine dining to hole-in-the-walls

by Stacy A. Moya and Olee Fowler Updated
Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash

Burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, oh my. There’s no need to wait for Tuesdays to enjoy tacos or travel South of the border for authentic Mexican food. South Florida has an abundance of eateries to satisfy this craving. (Looking to satisfy a taco craving? There’s a map for that here.)

From North Miami to Homestead, get ready to don a sombrero and exclaim a hearty “Orale!” while enjoying the flavors of Mexico. Restaurants are listed in geographical order from north to south.

Bakan

Located in the vibrant Wynwood neighborhood, this Mexican gem is from the masterminds behind beloved Miami establishments such as Jaguar Ceviche Spoon Bar and Latam Grill, Talavera Cocina Mexicana, and Peacock Garden Bistro. Showcasing a diverse array of regional Mexican cuisine and an impressive selection of mezcal and tequila, this lively venue never ceases to buzz with excitement.

2801 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 396-7080
(305) 396-7080

Lolo's Surf Cantina

Chef Sergio Rivera brings Mexico City to South Beach at Lolo’s. Dine on dishes like elote, Mexican-style fries, quesadillas, tacos, and full entrees with vegetarian options. Sip on a variety of beers, wines, and cocktails along with an array of tequilas and mezcals. 

161 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 735-6973
(305) 735-6973

Cantina La Veinte

This Mexican art deco styled cantina offers guests an upscale dining experience. Start with the tortilla soup with pork cracklings or the burrata with candied pumpkin seeds and balsamic-vanilla chipotle reduction. Continue on to the huachinango, a butterflied whole snapper served with white rice, or the short rib braseada. Round out the meal with dessert and a beverage from the bar specializing in tequila and mezcal.

495 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 623-6135
(786) 623-6135

Talavera Cocina Mexicana

For nearly a decade, this traditional Mexican restaurant has been a cornerstone of Giralda, attracting locals and visitors with its Mexican cuisine, extensive range of tequila cocktails, and welcoming atmosphere that provides the perfect setting for a romantic evening or an informal get-together with friends. Renowned for its hearty and flavor-filled dishes, this restaurant has carved out a well-deserved reputation as a go-to dining spot in the area.

2299 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 444-2955
(305) 444-2955

Los Félix Miami

At the Coconut Grove favorite and one-Michelin-starred Los Felix, the menu centers around dishes made with heirloom corn and ingredients grown using milpa farming techniques, known for their sustainability and widely used throughout Mexico and South America. The menu features upscale versions of tacos, quesadillas, arepas, totopos, tostadas, and tamales. In addition, the restaurant offers a natural wine bar that showcases an extensive selection of wines available by the glass or bottle, including orange and amber wines, chilled reds, and sparkling wines, along with various programming options every week.

3413 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 640-5013
(305) 640-5013

Gorditas Mexican Kitchen

Featuring an affordable menu with generous portions, guests can choose from various savory choices such as tacos, burritos, tortas, sopes, enchiladas, and gorditas, accompanied by sides like rice, beans, and elotes. Carnivores should opt for the steak quesadillas, while vegetarians can enjoy the delightful poblano mushroom option available for most entrees.

16790 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33196
(786) 616-8680
(786) 616-8680

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

For more than 20 years, Pinecrest locals have flocked to Guadalajara for its homestyle Mexican cuisine. This vibrant establishment provides guests an extensive menu encompassing appetizers, salads, soups, entrees, desserts, a children’s menu, and weekly lunch specials. Standout dishes include the Guadalajara platter, featuring crispy cheese chile relleno, tamale, chicken enchilada, beef tostada, and beef tacos. Pair the meal with beverages, such as sodas, beers, wines, and cocktails.

8461 SW 132nd St, Pinecrest, FL 33156
(786) 242-4444
(786) 242-4444

Ernesto's Taco Shop

There’s more than just tacos at Ernesto’s. Guests can indulge in various dishes, such as huevos rancheros for breakfast, chimichangas for lunch, or a delightful combination of platters for dinner, featuring carne asada, chorizo, and a wet burrito accompanied by beans and rice. Ernesto’s affordable menu allows patrons to enjoy many dishes at both locations in Kendall.

20095 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
(305) 971-0600
(305) 971-0600

El Rincon De Jalisco

At this popular Mexican restaurant frequented by locals, seafood takes center stage. Dine can choose from various ceviches and fried or grilled fish and shellfish, complemented by traditional Mexican favorites like enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, and tacos. As each dish is made upon ordering, guests are encouraged to unwind and enjoy a Margarita or chilled beer in an icy mug while waiting for their meal.

30360 Old Dixie Hwy, Homestead, FL 33033
(305) 247-3316
(305) 247-3316

La Pasadita

This small shack in Homestead packs a big flavor in its Mexican dishes. Though not an upscale establishment, La Pasadita’s unpretentious charm is part of the appeal and continues to attract a loyal clientele. The house favorites include burritos and tacos, generously filled with options such as carne asada, chicken, carnitas, al pastor, and tongue. The tacos can also be enjoyed with chorizo, chicharron, and barbacoa.

624 English Ave, Homestead, FL 33030
(305) 247-2222
(305) 247-2222

La Cruzada Restaurant

Enjoy Mexican dishes at this modest and affordable Homestead gem. The menu features all the classics, such as enchiladas, mole, tortas, quesadillas, tacos, and hearty burritos. Guests can start their meal with a complimentary basket of tortilla chips and three sauces: pico de gallo, cilantro, and onions. Be mindful not to overindulge, as the sizable entrée portions come with rice and refried beans. Consider ordering a refreshing horchata or a zesty michelada to complete the meal.

331 Park Pl, Homestead, FL 33030
(305) 242-6240
(305) 242-6240

