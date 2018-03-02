 clock menu more-arrow no yes
bar on the sand with a tiki hut in the background and table in foreground with surfboard decor
Patio at the Surfcomber Hotel bar.
Surfcomber [Official Photo]

The 16 Best Spots for Beach Bites

Before or after the beach, these are the places to hit

by Amber Love Bond Updated
Patio at the Surfcomber Hotel bar.
Surfcomber [Official Photo]
by Amber Love Bond Updated

Miami is the city of eternal summer, where the beach rules all and very few days of the year can’t be spent on the sand. There’s something about spending the day under the hot sun with a few cold drinks that works up a serious appetite when it’s time to go home. The conversation about where to eat always starts as the beach side packing up begins. Luckily, whether it’s South of Fifth or North Beach there’s plenty of still covered in sand, flip flip-friendly places to grab food before heading home.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Burgers & Shakes

2713, 7401 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 866-1145
(305) 866-1145
The combo of a warm burger and a cold shake after a long day on the sand makes for an ideal post-beach, pre-nap meal. The menu at Burger & Shakes is pretty straightforward consisting of mainly burgers and milkshakes. But there’s something for all sorts of burger eaters from the classic cheeseburger to a mahi-mahi burger to a portabello mushroom burger for the non-meat eaters in the group. Not in the mood for a burger? Check out one of the featured hot dogs.

2. Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill

1819 79th Street Causeway
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 866-1570
(305) 866-1570
Head home via the 79th Street causeway and pop into Shucker’s along the way. There’s ample parking at this completely outdoor spot, which is very post-beach friendly. Grab a bucket of beers, order a shrimp po’boy or a plate of dolphin fingers (the restaurant’s take on chicken fingers) and enjoy the views as the sun sets over Miami’s mainland.

2727 Indian Creek Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 531-2727
(305) 531-2727
This award-winning outdoor bar may be known for its drinks, but the food menu is just as appealing. Dishes like the daily catch tacos or the spicy griot are just what’s needed after a day of beach fun. Of course the fun doesn’t have to end: grab a cocktail or the punch of the day and pop into the pool to keep the party going a little longer.

1834 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Those looking to keep things light but flavorful can head to Sunset Harbour’s Avo Miami, where, you guessed it, there’s a lot of avocado toast options, alongside heartier dishes like the power bowls served with basmati rice, lentils, avocado chutney, tahini, and a choice of salmon, tuna, chicken, shrimp, or falafel.

1717 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 200-0377
(305) 200-0377
High Tide is a casual beachside bar located at the Surfcomber Hotel, where guests and beach go-ers can grab a bite and a drink after spending the day on the sand. When it comes to food, the menu features salads, sandwiches, fish tacos, and wings washed back by plenty of wine, beer, and margaritas. Then tap into those competitive juices to play Connect Four, corn hole, or ping pong in the sandy backyard.

6. Time Out Market Miami

1601 Drexel Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 753-5388
(786) 753-5388
Can’t decide what the group is hungry for? Head over to Time Out Market Miami where the options are nearly endless. With 21 concepts under one roof, there’s something for everyone. Grab a pizza from Square Pie City, a burger from Little Liberty, a Jamaican patty from King Patty’s, tacos from La Santa, and more.

1505 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-7300
(305) 531-7300
When a day on the beach also involves a bit of drinking, a big juicy burger might be the best way to soak up all that booze. The build-you-own-burgers at Cheeseburger Baby, a South Beach staple fit the bill. Diners can’t go wrong with the loaded fries either.

229 14th St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-8934
(305) 532-8934
A true Miami institution, La Sandwicherie is the place to go when there’s a need to conquer hunger or soak up any beverages one may have consumed. The menu features large sandwiches on fresh made baguettes or croissants piled high with fresh veggie toppings. The Terminator made with ham, turkey, genoa salami, and provolone is always a safe bet. And make sure to stock up on the the magic vinaigrette sauce.

1351 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
There’s something special about tacos right after a long day out in the sun. Luckily, Miami Beach has no shortage of options. Taquiza and its masa are known to draw beach-goers on a regular basis. And those regulars know it’s all about the totopos. Pair these chips with any combinations of tacos and the day will be complete. Feeling adventurous? Try the chapulines taco (grasshoppers) and pair it with a strong margarita.

803 5th St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8106
(305) 763-8106
Post beach pizza is almost always a yes, and that’s easy to score thanks to Editor Pizza located inside the Urbanica Fifth Hotel. Favorites include the n’duja made with mozzarella cheese, mozzarella di bufala, tomato sauce, chili oil, and spreadable spicy pork sausage; or the Bianca made with mozzarella cheese, mozzarella di bufala, zucchini, mixed greens, and goat cheese.

11. Monty's on South Beach

300 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 672-1148
(305) 672-1148
A Miami staple when it comes to frozen drinks and beach items guests can expect live music, a raw bar, and fried appetizers as far as the eye can see. The casual, laid back feel of the outdoor dining area and pool, which is open to the public, make for a visit that could last late into the evening. The view of the marina isn’t so bad either.

12. Big Pink

157 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-0888
(305) 531-0888
Think classic diner, but make it South Beach-style. That’s exactly what Big Pink is. From the same group that owns Prime 112, Prime Fish, and Prime Italian, consider this the casual little sister restaurant that serves up over-the-top portions of burgers, salads, sandwiches, and shakes all hours of the day and night.

110 Washington Ave #2
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 535-4142
(305) 535-4142
From smoothies to pressed juices, salads, and massive bowls filled with colorful ingredients, the produce-filled menu at Pura Vida has plenty of light options. For something more substantial, go for the mango salmon bowl made with oven roasted salmon, quinoa, arugula, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled cabbage, mango, and herbs.

14. Joe's Takeaway

11 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-0365
(305) 673-0365
Did someone say fried chicken? Everyone is familiar with Joe’s Stone Crab and its Miami legacy, but true locals know the takeaway area is where it’s at, and no order is complete without the fried chicken that’s under $9. Of course, its stone crabs are on the menu, too, if in season, along with all of the restaurant’s favorite sides like hash browns and creamed spinach. Grab a nice haul and head over to South Pointe Park for the ideal Miami waterside picnic after a day on the sand.

40 South Pointe Dr #104
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8230
(305) 763-8230
With locations on South of Fifth and Lincoln Road, this is an easy spot to stop after a day on the sand. The menu features tacos, salads, and of course several kinds of lobster rolls. Those looking for something with a little personality can opt for the South Beach roll with chilled and lightly dressed lobster, bacon, avocado, and slaw; or the Cajun lobster roll served warm with Cajun seasoning and Cajun sauce.

Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(305) 361-5701
(305) 361-5701
If there’s one thing every Miamian knows it’s that Sir Pizza on Key Biscayne is home to the best ranch one could ever think to dip their pizza in. It may sound like a strange thing to crave, but one dip of its thin crispy pizza into the homemade dressing and everyone is hooked. It’s a favorite spot for locals to stop in for post-beach eats. Plus, the menu goes way beyond pizza with everything from hot subs to pastas and salads.

