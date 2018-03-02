The 16 Best Spots for Beach Bites

Before or after the beach, these are the places to hit

Miami is the city of eternal summer, where the beach rules all and very few days of the year can’t be spent on the sand. There’s something about spending the day under the hot sun with a few cold drinks that works up a serious appetite when it’s time to go home. The conversation about where to eat always starts as the beach side packing up begins. Luckily, whether it’s South of Fifth or North Beach there’s plenty of still covered in sand, flip flip-friendly places to grab food before heading home.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.