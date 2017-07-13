Miami’s 15 Essential Cocktail Bars, Mapped

Miami’s cocktail scene has grown up. With a slew of award winning watering holes popping up throughout the city, it’s safe to say that Miami has officially become a cocktail bar hub. So with that in mind, below is an updated list of Miami’s go-to cocktail spots to grab a well-balanced drink. This list only includes cocktail bars in the most traditional sense (i.e. ones that are more focused on drink than food — and doesn’t include breweries, wine bars, or newcomers to the Miami bar scene) and that have been open at least a year or more.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.