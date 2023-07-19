The pandemic taught us that today’s workspace can be just about anywhere with a dependable Internet connection. Of course, getting that much-needed report done while sipping a fantastic cup of joe in a welcoming ambiance boasting lightning-fast WiFi can turn a tedious day into a terrific one. We’ve rounded up our favorite coffee shops with excellent WiFi for those looking to get some work done (or procrastinate via cute puppy dog videos).Read More
10 Great Miami Coffee Shops With Free Wifi
Plus ample power outlets and plenty of delicious food options, too.
Imperial Moto Café
The unique combo of motorcycle apparel and great java make this coffee shop a winner for those seeking a hip vibe. There are plenty of outlets to keep your laptop going, comfy seating, plus satisfying grub like empanadas and Cuban sandwiches.
OL'DAYS - Farm to Table
Settle in with the laptop at this sister-owned spot and enjoy an all-day breakfast or lunch with a healthy spin. Moreover, there’s a long list of coffee options to keep the workflow going, assuming all the people-watching opportunities on the patio don’t serve as a distraction.
Suite Habana Cafe
If this place feels like home, it’s because it’s modeled after a paladar — aka a small restaurant that can be found inside someone’s private home in Cuba. Add to that plush furniture seating, a friendly staff, killer Cuban coffee (a house blend), croquetas and other small bites, and excellent WiFi, and it’ll quickly become a go-to spot to get work done.
Panther Coffee - Miami Beach
Coffee fans know they are in for a memorable cup of joe with Panther coffee, which explains why most locations are packed to the gills. Those wanting to settle in and get much-needed work done on the computer will appreciate this spacious Sunset Harbour location.
Vice City Bean
Freshly baked goodies like empanadas and croissants, breakfast sandwiches, and many coffee options—cold or hot—make this coffee shop (multiple locations) a favorite. The friendly staff, inviting space, and fast WiFi are why folks keep returning.
Bebito’s
An excellent option for those seeking quiet and plenty of space (practically unheard of in Miami Beach), this coffee shop pairs its solid internet service with stellar coffee and a wide variety of dishes, from pear yogurt to the Reuben Cuban sandwich to an Angus steak bowl.
All Day
This Downtown hangout buzzes with energy. Small and cozy, and most certainly often packed, locals return for the top-notch coffee (try the cortado), addictive pastries, and messy-but-worth-it egg sandwich. Paired with reliable WiFi, finding a reason to leave is hard.
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar (Multiple locations)
Multiple locations throughout the city make this an accessible option for remote working. The European-style cafe comes equipped with comfy armchairs, communal tables, and ample power outlets to keep electronics juiced. Beyond a myriad of coffee beverages, patrons can choose smoothies like the Popeye shake (banana, spinach, almond milk, almonds, vanilla protein, mountain honey, dates, coconut ﬂakes, and cinnamon) to keep their energy level up.
The Café at Books & Books
For an old-school literary ambiance, a visit here is a must. Seek inspiration perusing the extensive and varied selection of books (yes, real books) before settling into a table at the cafe to get to work. Whether writing a bestseller, reviewing a PowerPoint presentation, or simply checking emails, spending time here feels inspiring.
Tea & Poets
This eclectic spot serves tea, coffee, beer, and pastries while hosting regular live performances and serving as a marketplace for local vendors selling vintage products, jewelry, and other goods. There are plenty of outlets and good WiFi for those looking to work. Early risers best head elsewhere, though; it opens at 11 a.m.