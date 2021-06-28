12 Essential Restaurants in the Miami Design District

For those seeking a quick caffeine fix or a taste of Middle Eastern cuisine, this food hall is a must-visit during a shopping spree. The scents of rotisserie chicken, beef pho, short rib tacos, and other dishes waft through the interior, creating a feast for the senses. Choosing just one offering is a challenge, but a few options stand out among the crowd. Indulge in the comfort of Dal Plin’s porcini mushroom fettuccine, savor the bold flavors of Coop’s double cheeseburger, or treat yourself to Sushi Yasu Tanaka’s 10-piece omakase feast, priced at $59. Pair your dish with one of the center bar’s well-crafted cocktails for a complete dining experience.