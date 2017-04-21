13 Classic Old-School Diners in South Florida

Before cafeterias, fritangas, and sushi bars became ubiquitous in South Florida, locals knew they could always head to the local diner if they wanted something delicious, filling, and wallet-friendly. In Miami, these iconic American eateries seem to have gone the way of manatees, panthers, and other endangered species as casual Latin restaurants and late-night chains that resemble diners have taken over. Broward, on the other hand, has a much stronger diner game.

To clarify, a diner is a casual eatery that serves American food. While the exact definition of American food can be as contested as whether Miami or Tampa makes the better Cuban sandwich, it is generally accepted that most of a diner’s menu items wouldn’t typically be associated with any particular cuisine outside of the United States. Exceptions are made for ethnic dishes significant to a particular region of the country (like a Cuban sandwich in Miami or Tampa) and Greek food. Historically, many diners were Greek-owned and operated, and dishes like gyros, spinach, and feta omelets have become menu staples. A diner's most important feature, however, is its substantial variety of breakfast offerings, typically available all day.

To help you get a taste of this old-school American tradition, here is a list of 15 essential diners in South Florida in geographical order from north to south.