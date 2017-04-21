 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
13 Classic Old-School Diners in South Florida

Greasy spoons galore

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated
Before cafeterias, fritangas, and sushi bars became ubiquitous in South Florida, locals knew they could always head to the local diner if they wanted something delicious, filling, and wallet-friendly. In Miami, these iconic American eateries seem to have gone the way of manatees, panthers, and other endangered species as casual Latin restaurants and late-night chains that resemble diners have taken over. Broward, on the other hand, has a much stronger diner game.

To clarify, a diner is a casual eatery that serves American food. While the exact definition of American food can be as contested as whether Miami or Tampa makes the better Cuban sandwich, it is generally accepted that most of a diner’s menu items wouldn’t typically be associated with any particular cuisine outside of the United States. Exceptions are made for ethnic dishes significant to a particular region of the country (like a Cuban sandwich in Miami or Tampa) and Greek food. Historically, many diners were Greek-owned and operated, and dishes like gyros, spinach, and feta omelets have become menu staples. A diner's most important feature, however, is its substantial variety of breakfast offerings, typically available all day.

To help you get a taste of this old-school American tradition, here is a list of 15 essential diners in South Florida in geographical order from north to south.

Peter Pan Diner

While also a 24-hour Greek diner, this place offers an entirely different people-watching experience from Lester’s.  It is a favorite last stop for Wilton Manors revelers after a night of bar hopping, meaning that you may catch a potpourri of club kids, drag queens, and even some leather-clad macho guys enjoying some pancakes or a nicely charred burger and steak fries.  There is also a separate full liquor bar in the back if you want to keep the party going.    

1216 E Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park, FL
(954) 565-7177
(954) 565-7177

Ally's Comfort Cafe

Like many old-school diners, this breakfast and lunch spot in Davie is a family-run operation, and Ally herself does all the cooking with her mom, husband, and kids when it gets busy on the weekends.  Expect all the classics, plus its famous huge pancakes made with anything from chocolate chips to pecans.  

13674 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
(954) 476-4343
(954) 476-4343

Lester's Diner

This 24-hour Greek diner has several locations throughout South Florida, but its Marina Mile outpost is perhaps the most iconic.  Its location near the airport and seaport mean that everyone from flight crew to truckers end up.  Their Greek specialties should not be missed, including a sampler big enough for two to share, and you should save room for one of its mile-high cakes.    

250 W State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL
(954) 525-5641
(954) 525-5641

Grampa's Bakery & Restaurant

Even if Guy Fieri didn’t feature this diner and bakery on his show, there would still be a line to get into this Dania Beach staple for breakfast on the weekends.  Several display cases of house-made cakes, cookies, and doughnuts will tempt you before you even sit down, and in case you forget that Grampa’s is also a bakery, the waitress will plop down a plate of warm, freshly baked pastries on the table once you place your order.  As with all diners, expect to find most of your favorites here with one or two surprises.    

17 SW 1st St, Dania Beach, FL
(954) 923-2163
(954) 923-2163

Jack's Hollywood Diner

While many diners in South Florida occupy a strip mall space or a non-descript building, Jack’s is one of the few that looks like what you’d imagine a diner to appear.  The 24-hour Hollywood mainstay has been in business for over 60 years, and you can taste the secret to its long-lasting success.  Its gyro omelet is particularly noteworthy, and Jack’s offers a pretty exceptional meatloaf, too.    

1031North Federal Highway, Hollywood, FL
(954) 929-2888
(954) 929-2888

Flashback Diner & Coffeehouse

Night owls can find sustenance at this 24-hour diner with two locations in Hallandale Beach and Davie. This old Hollywood-themed diner offers most of the classics and a selection of sandwiches named after celebrities.  A few Greek specialties and even more upscale options like steaks, chops, and seafood round out the menu if you want to treat yourself.

220 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale, FL
(954) 454-8300
(954) 454-8300

Plaza Diner

This Miramar diner is a great place to get a fix of gyros, spanakopita, and pastitsio along with eggs any way you like them.   The menu has all the usual suspects, just like you’d want in a diner, although one breakfast item that Plaza Diner is known explicitly for is the heart attack sandwich.  It features gyro meat, ham, sausage, bacon, three fried eggs, and cheese.    

3118 S University Dr, Miramar, FL 33025

Stadium Diner

While Broward seems to have the lion’s share of Greek diners in South Florida, Miami certainly won’t let itself fall off the map.  This Miami Gardens hidden gem serves up solid Greek standards along with American comfort classics.  Its signature sandwich, Yanni’s Favorite, is certainly a draw: grilled rye bread stuffed with pastrami, sauteed veggies, hot sauce, and melted Swiss cheese.    

19904 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL
(305) 652-6912
(305) 652-6912

Jimmy's Eastside Diner

It’s good to know that even in one of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods, one can still get a taste of old Miami with a plate of banana pancakes or a patty melt.  This MiMo diner was actually featured in the Academy Award-winning film, Moonlight.  On top of having a solid menu and comfortable retro digs, they also openly embrace the diversity of their community – pretty cutting-edge for such an old-school place.

7201 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL
(305) 754-3692
(305) 754-3692

Cozy Corner

This Miami Springs institution occupies a corner of an oh-so-Miami art deco-style building.  Die-hard cafecito enthusiasts can get their fix of Cuban coffee here to accompany any of its breakfast specialties or to wash down a Salisbury steak or one of the diner’s creative salads.    

90 Westward Dr, Miami Springs, FL 33166
(305) 884-1880
(305) 884-1880

Floridian Restaurant

It’s hard to believe that an old-school diner would be situated among the trendy restaurants on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard, but this diner has been feeding hungry locals around the clock for more than 70 years.  All the favorites one would expect could be found on the extensive menu, but its selection of internationally inspired-meatloaf makes this place particularly unique.    

1410 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
(954) 523-8636
(954) 523-8636

Chuck Wagon

Three Southwest Miami locations provide diners with stick-to-your-ribs breakfasts with a Southern bent, such as biscuits and gravy and country-fried steak and eggs.  Diners can also skip the eggs and order a country-fried steak with vegetables and cornbread from its lunch menu, which also includes a selection of sandwiches and burgers.  

7355 Bird Rd, Miami, FL
(305) 266-4979
(305) 266-4979

Walter's Coffee Shop

This Palmetto Bay diner has been around since the 1970s; its history dates back even farther to the original Walter’s Coffee Shop in Long Island, New York.  The racecar-themed restaurant features a wide selection of breakfast, lunch, and dinner standards with original names, so look at the descriptions to know exactly what you’re getting.  This is also an excellent place to get southern breakfast dishes like salmon croquettes and grits.    

17009 S Dixie Hwy, Palmetto Bay, FL
(305) 232-1235
(305) 232-1235

