14 South Florida Tourist Traps That Are Actually Good

Miami has been drawing in the crowds ever since word got out that one could be frolicking in turquoise, warm waters instead of shoveling out of yet another bitter northeastern storm. As with any popular destination, there are plenty of dining options that are overpriced and underperforming, but tourists are willing to overlook that for a chance of some sun.

However there are some establishments set on catering to outsiders — because they offer a fabulous view, have a long-history with the Sunshine state, or simply are a very buzzy place — that actually come through with solid food options as well. Here now, a list of some of the biggest tourist destinations in South Florida that are worth a visit. Consider them the next time family or friends come to town.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.