a variety of plates on a white and gray background.
Dinner spread from Casa Mariano.
Michael Pisarri

19 Stellar Miami Restaurants Offering Monday Dining

Where to kick off the week

by Alona Martinez Updated
Dinner spread from Casa Mariano.
| Michael Pisarri
by Alona Martinez Updated

While Mondays can often feel like a doozy for a myriad of reasons, not being able to enjoy a good meal out is thankfully not a reason for a case of the Monday blues. Once considered the traditional day off in the industry many restaurants have opted to open to appease the growing demand of its patrons. Here’s a look out where to grab a bite and start the week off right.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. 800° Woodfired Kitchen 

2956 NE 199th St
Aventura, FL 33180

Co-owned by Miami Heat legends Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem this elevated casual spot celebrates American favorites like burgers and pizza along with less traditional renditions of popular dishes like the woodfired lasagna. Plus, every Monday it offers an “MVP Mondays” combo of wings and a burger for $20. Open from noon until 10 p.m.

2. Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
Comfort food done right is the ethos behind longtime Miami favorite Blue Collar. Its menu boasts an impressive list of 20 vegetable dishes and a chocolate cake so decadent that it comes with its own glass of milk. Open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

3. COTE Miami

3900 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
This sexy Miami Design District steakhouse serves 45-day aged beef in traditional Korean barbecue style. When it comes to drinks large format bottles are the specialty here, and they are glorified on “Magnum Mondays,” where every Monday COTE opens a special magnum bottle (1.5L or larger) offering it at by-the-glass prices. Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

4. Casa Mariano

8200 NW 27th St Suite 106
Doral, FL 33122
This Doral newcomer is brimming with ambiance and specializes in Mediterranean cuisine peppered with influences from chef and restaurateur Mariano Araya’s home country of Argentina. Open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5. Serevene

1920 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Set inside Miami Beach’s new Hotel Greystone, Serevene presents a menu that marries Japanese ingredients and French technique. Be sure to begin with a drink at the lovely bar with live music set upstairs. Open 6 p.m. to midnight.

6. Tanuki Miami

1080 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Featuring cuisine from Japan and China, Tanuki offers a “Maki Mondays” promotion for $10 maki rolls all night long with options like truffled yellowtail, crunchy tuna, spicy scallop, and others to choose from. Available from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

7. Zuma Miami

270 Biscayne Blvd Way
Miami, FL 33131
This mainstay in Miami’s food scene features modern Japanese food inspired by traditional izakaya-style dining and boasts a non-stop crowd of sleek, chic, celebrities, scene-chasers and food lovers. Plus, its beautiful outdoor setting in the heart of Downtown Miami makes for a great Monday night date night option. Open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

8. Stubborn Seed

101 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford wows diners in his minimalist upscale space and cutting edge dishes. While the menu changes regularly the end result will not: food lovers will leave happy and impressed. Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

9. Elcielo By Juan Manuel Barrientos

31 SE 5th St
Miami, FL 33131
Part dinner and part science experiment, Elcielo By Juan Manuel Barrientos explores Latin American cuisine through a molecular gastronomy lens. For those that like playing with their food, the Chocotherapy is a must. Open from 6 p.m. until midnight.

10. RED South Beach

801 South Pointe Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
From towering seafood platters, to flavorful beef dishes, and a mac and a truffle pasta that brings carb lovers to their knees, Red South Beach is always a good decision. Open 6 p.m. to midnight.

11. Ch’i

701 S Miami Ave #339a
Miami, FL 33131
A fusion of Chinese and Latin cuisine, this buzzed-about new spot offers four separate concepts: restaurant, market, garden, and lounge, which can fulfill any sort of Monday evening craving. Open noon to 11 p.m.

12. Pubbelly Sushi (Multiple locations)

701 S Miami Ave Suite 421
Miami, FL 33131
Pubbelly Sushi is best known for its creative rolls with Latin flavors like the spicy tuna made with arroz pegao (rice with crispy bits), truffle oil, and sea salt, or the butter krab roll with goma soy paper, imitation crab, ponzu, and warm clarified butter for dipping. But rolls aren’t the only option with standout items like the tuna pizza, pork bao, spare ribs, and kimchee fried rice filling out the menu. But be careful, while portions are a decent and meant for sharing, it’s easy to get overly excited and want them all. Hours vary, find them here.

13. Cafe La Trova

971 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
The brainchild of James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein and cocktail master and cantinero Julio Cabrera, Cafe La Trova is an ode to Miami’s Cuban culture. Guests can sip on classic Cuban cocktails that are served by bartenders dressed in bow ties and jackets while swaying to live music and dining on dishes like paella croquetas and lechón con chicharrones.  Pro tip: Mondays are as big a party as Fridays here. Open 4 p.m. to midnight.

14. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
Located on Brickell Key inside the Mandarin Oriental, La Mar is Gaston Acurio’s temple offering a combo of well-executed upscale novo-Andean fare and Asian-Peruvian fusion dishes. You’ll find classics like lomo saltado, local offerings like yellowtail snapper, and several ceviche options. Make sure to grab a table on its expansive patio for some of the best views of the Miami skyline in town. Open 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

15. Tur Kitchen

259 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
This chic Mediterranean restaurant serves up elevated versions of classics like branzino with Romanesco puree, squid with dates and chorizo, a variety of hearty pides, alongside an extensive bar program. The wine list and service does not disappoint, either. Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

16. Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Rd
Miami, FL 33133
One of Miami’s most beautiful settings, grab a table at this restaurant inside Peacock Park while dining on dishes like grilled salmon with passion fruit miso sauce and chicken and black truffle gnocchi. Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

17. Ariete

3540 Main Hwy
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
Led by chef Michael Beltran this Coconut Grove mainstay features a menu of inventive yet hearty comfort-food dishes with a Cuban flair that reflects Beltran’s upbringing. Highlights include the grilled oysters drenched in bone marrow butter, on-the-bone pastrami-style short rib, and a duck press meant for two. Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

18. Mamey Miami

1350 S Dixie Hwy
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Named after a popular fruit in Latin America, Mamey is an ode to the flavor of the Caribbean islands by chef Niven Patel, and the dishes are inspired and created with produce from Patel’s own local farm. Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

19. Cantina Catrina Dadeland Mall

7535 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
Tucked inside Dadeland Mall this Mexican spot focuses on street tacos with favorites like al pastor or rajas poblanas. There are vegetarian options as well. Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

