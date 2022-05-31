Miami is home to a surplus of excellent restaurants, and with the Magic City’s warm weather, spectacularly blue ocean and overall fun vibe, its the ideal spot to tie the knot without compromising on the cuisine. Below are the top contenders for the memorable occasion.Read More
10 Standout Miami Restaurants For Your Wedding Day
Proof that wedding food can be good
1. Amara at Paraiso
Miami, FL 33137
Amara’s enviable views of Biscayne Bay would be enough reason to host a wedding here. Add to that award-winning food spearheaded by Miami-transplant restaurateur/chef Michael Schwartz and it’s easy to see why it’s such a popular venue for special events. Schwartz calls this spot his “love letter to Miami,” which explains the Latin American-inspired cuisine that includes dishes like yuca cheese puffs, short rib empanadas, arroz verde and grilled whole yellowtail snapper. The modern space resonates with a zen vibe, the ideal start to a happy marriage.
2. Villa Azur Miami
Miami Beach, FL 33139
For those who can’t make it to the French Riviera for the big day, tying the knot at this classy supper club is a worthy option. Boasting an expansive dining space, guests can enjoy dishes like king crab with yuzu beurre blanc and and chateaubriand au poivre before dancing the night away in the lush courtyard boasting fountains and French mirrors under the postcard-perfect Miami sky.
3. Mareva1939
Miami Beach, FL 33139
The Spanish restaurant is tucked inside the lush garden of Miami’s National Hotel, meaning wedding guests can walk from their rooms straight to dinner serving dishes like black paella with scallops and shrimp, honey-spiced duck breast, and grilled Spanish chorizo with chimichurri sauce. Plus, the setting can’t be beat: a long infinity pool surrounded by tropical plants and flowers, and beyond that, the beach, providing many spots to say “I do.”
4. Verde
Miami, FL 33132
Sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, framed by lush greenery and plenty of outdoor space makes this location, nestled inside PAMM (Perez Art Museum Miami) the ultimate wedding venue find. Access to 13 spaces and galleries as well as the extensive outdoor space means those wanting to celebrate tying the knot with a bang (and up to 500 guests) can easily do so here. The venue has an exclusive partnership with Constellation Culinary Group, who offers customizable menus for groups large and small.
5. Casa Tua Cucina
Miami, FL 33130
Refined, romantic, and intimate is the vibe for this Italian restaurant. Whether in the charming outdoor patio, the cozy library, or the terrace perched overlooking the garden and city beyond, this favorite villa that doubles as an restaurant is the ultimate spot for a sophisticated yet familial wedding party yearning classic Italian fare.
6. Cafe La Trova
Miami, FL 33130
Located on Calle Ocho, Cafe La Trova sets itself apart as a spot where dancing, drinking and dining blend into a memorable night of fun, in other words, a recipe for a successful wedding celebration. With two bars—one traditional Cuban-style up front, the other, a fun, retro hangout inspired by the era of Miami Vice—guests are guaranteed good cocktails and creative Cuban food under the helm of chef Michelle Bernstein. Live salsa music keeps the bride and groom (and all their guests) dancing through the night.
7. Rusty Pelican
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
This landmark oceanfront restaurant has been luring couples wanting to share their love with a stellar cocktail and paradisiacal sunset view for years, so celebrating a marriage union with friends and family here is a sure win. Not only is the view worthy of the special day, the food and drinks excel as well with chef Jim Pastor making a splash with dishes like caviar frites (Petrossian caviar, vodka creme fraiche, over crispy French fries), a 46-ounce tomahawk ribeye, and seared scallops with forbidden rice.
8. Peacock Garden Resto Bar + Grill
Miami, FL 33133
Considered one of the most romantic restaurants in Miami, guests are transported away from hectic city life into a peaceful, dreamlike garden replete with greenery, towering tree canopies, and orchids in full bloom. String lighting adds to the Instagrammable setting and the venue’s variety of sure-win dishes ranging from smoked trout pate, cacio e pepe pasta, and 34-ounce cowboy steak is what has crowned this restaurant a favorite for over ten years.
9. Lightkeepers
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Make for a memorable wedding at this beautiful oceanfront spot that is part of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Key Biscayne. As the name implies, the focus is on coastal cuisine so dishes like Florida ceviche, seared octopus, and salmon are expertly prepared. Meat lovers will find plenty to indulge in too: the roasted lamb made in the Josper oven or filet mignon with roasted onions are both keepers.
10. Redfish by Chef Adrianne
Miami, FL 33156
Chef Adrianne Calvo brought back to life Miami’s Matheson Hammock Park with her “maximum flavor” cooking ethos that includes ceviche tacos, cioppino seafood stew, and butter-poached sea bass. Buttermilk brined fried chicken and a 50-ounce tomahawk steak appease those not craving seafood. And the legendary restaurant boasts and outdoor terrace overlooks the serene park setting and an incredible view — including the only oceanfront views in Coral Gables.
