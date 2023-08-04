10 Miami Spice Brunch Menus Worthy of a Try

What’s better than brunch? Brunch at reduced prices! That’s right, thanks to the two-month restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (GMCVB) that kicks off August 1, diners can experience prix fixe three-course brunch offerings at $35 per person. Here are some restaurants not to be missed.Read More
Blue Collar
This longtime neighborhood favorite, helmed by chef Danny Serfer has staying power for its unpretentious American food, endless veggie selection, and welcoming atmosphere. Favorites like Chanukah latkes with apple sauce appear on the Miami Spice Brunch menu. There’s also jalapeño cornbread, pork and beans (smoked sausage and bacon, peppers, Portuguese muffin, tomatoes, and sunny-up eggs), and veggie scramble. Buttermilk pancakes and two kinds of French toast (brioche and stuffed) are worthy options for sweet tooth lovers. Miami Spice brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday at $35 per person.
Branja
Chef Tom Branja blends Israeli cuisine with inventive flair in a retro setting. For Miami Spice brunch, diners can sample hits like “Tom N’ Tahini” (heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, tahini, preserved lemon, and brave sauce) followed by hashbrown eggs benedict with potato galette and beet cured salmon or a beloved brunch favorite: shakshuka. Save room for desserts like the halva crack pie. Miami Spice brunch is available Saturday and Sunday at $35 per person.
Swan
Singer/producer Pharrell and Miami entrepreneur David Grutman partnered to bring this pink-hued restaurant to life. Miami Spice presents the ideal opportunity for those curious to experience what draws celebrities to this buzzed-about spot. The eclectic menu includes a bourbon cinnamon roll, snapper ceviche, ham and truffle omelet, and guava and cheese French toast. There’s also a chicken chopped salad and steak and eggs. Desserts include mango pavlova and hot fudge profiterole. Miami Spice brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday at $35 per person.
Sofia Miami Design District
Unabashedly pink, this modern Italian in the heart of the trendy Miami Design District feels straight out of the Barbie movie. For brunch, expect classics like bruschetta al pomodoro (sourdough heirloom tomato, stracciatella, basil, and balsamic), rigatoni alla vodka, and pizza Margherita. Breakfast-like fare includes brioche alla Francese, French toast with pistachio, whipped cream fresca, and orange, and Cacio e Pepe Uova Strapazzate, scrambled eggs with truffle, pecorino, and crispy potato. Dessert is an Italian must-have: tiramisu. Miami Spice brunch is available Saturday and Sunday at $35 per person.
Petite Comité
Offering a unique combination of Japanese, Scandinavian, and French cuisine, diners at this zen-like spot can sample dishes like trio crispy rice, hamachi, lobster, and akami (lean tuna) on crispy rice; escargot; Wagyu sliders with crispy wonton, and mussels in a creamy sake sauce. Those favoring sweet dishes can indulge in the Lolo matcha French toast made with brioche bread, matcha creme fraiche, and berries, or assorted macarons. Miami Spice brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday at $35 per person.
Mehzcla Restaurant South Beach
Featuring Latin American fare, this South Beach spot nestled inside the Balfour Hotel serves a simple but sweet Miami Spice brunch every day of the week. Dishes include a baby gem Caesar salad, Miami Benedict (Cuban toast, mojo pork, cilantro, and avocado hollandaise sauce), and chicken and (sweet potato) waffles served with hot honey. Wrap things up with a Florida classic: Key lime pie. Miami Spice brunch is available daily and is priced at $35 per person.
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
Head to this inviting local favorite on South of the Fifth for an all-day brunch. Focusing on Israeli cuisine, choices include dips like the black and white tahini with grated tomato, green harissa, and heartier fare like shakshuka (eggs in a tomato-pepper sauce), falafel pita, lamb kefta (like a kebob) with za’atar chips, and wagyu steak and eggs ($12 upcharge). Add $26 and make it a bottomless bubbles experience (90-minute time limit). Miami Spice Brunch is available on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is priced at $35 per person.
Vinya Table
This charming wine bar and restaurant on Miracle Mile lures diners with its creative array of modern American fare paired with a comprehensive wine selection. For brunch, expect a sampling that begins with crispy bacon guacamole, mini croissants with smoked salmon, capers, creme fraiche, and manchego croquetas and continues with main dishes like Serrano ham Benedict with carrot tartar, steak and eggs, and huevos rancheros flatbread. End on a high note with carrot cake, French toast, or waffles creme brulee. Miami Spice brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday and is priced at $30 per person.
Minty Z
This Coconut Grove vegan dim sum restaurant is winning the hearts of vegans and carnivores with its Asian fusion cuisine. Enjoy sesame seitan wings, crispy “wings” with teriyaki glaze, pan-fried bao buns with “beef” filling and coconut yogurt, and pineapple fried rice with tofu scramble. For dessert, bao beignets with five-spice sugar and black sesame caramel are addictive. Miami Spice brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday at $35 per person.
Orno Restaurant
From lauded chef Niven Patel, this American restaurant with a hearty focus on locally sourced produce is showcasing its first Miami Spice brunch with fan-favorite starters such as chilaquiles, shakshuka with feta and sourdough bread, and green chickpea hummus. The second course includes sweet and savory options like the French omelet with goat cheese, roasted garlic, and herbs; ricotta pancakes with fresh strawberries and maple syrup; and bacon potato pave (similar to scalloped potatoes) with Gruyere cheese and sourdough. End with mocha cake and banana bread with chocolate sunflower butter. Miami Spice brunch is available on Sunday at $35 per person.