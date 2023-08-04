10 Miami Spice Brunch Menus Worthy of a Try

From lauded chef Niven Patel, this American restaurant with a hearty focus on locally sourced produce is showcasing its first Miami Spice brunch with fan-favorite starters such as chilaquiles, shakshuka with feta and sourdough bread, and green chickpea hummus. The second course includes sweet and savory options like the French omelet with goat cheese, roasted garlic, and herbs; ricotta pancakes with fresh strawberries and maple syrup; and bacon potato pave (similar to scalloped potatoes) with Gruyere cheese and sourdough. End with mocha cake and banana bread with chocolate sunflower butter. Miami Spice brunch is available on Sunday at $35 per person.