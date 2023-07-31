16 Miami Spice Dinner Menus Worth Checking Out

Sure, August and September are guaranteed to be filled with unbearable heat and humidity. Still, it also is the time for Miami Spice, the two-month restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (GMCVB) featuring discounted prix fixe meals that allow diners to experience some of the city’s top restaurants for a fraction of their typical cost.

Now in its 22nd year, options include a three-course brunch and lunch (priced at $30 and $35, respectively) and dinner ($45 or $60 for an upgraded version). Select restaurants also offer the newly added Signature Dining Experience, like the Italian restaurant Fiola’s “Pasta Omakase,” priced at $95.

With so many choices (over 200 restaurants), it can be daunting to choose where to eat. We’ve rounded up some all-star favorites not to be missed.