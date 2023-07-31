 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

10 Great Spots for Live Music and Food in Miami

The 10 Best Dine Out Lauderdale Dining Deals, 2023

13 Tantalizing Thai Restaurants in Miami

More in Miami See more maps
bread with ceviche on top.
Fish and Bread dish from Branja.
Branja

16 Miami Spice Dinner Menus Worth Checking Out

Where to go for Miami’s restaurant month(s)

by Alona Martinez and Olee Fowler
View as Map
Fish and Bread dish from Branja.
| Branja
by Alona Martinez and Olee Fowler

Sure, August and September are guaranteed to be filled with unbearable heat and humidity. Still, it also is the time for Miami Spice, the two-month restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (GMCVB) featuring discounted prix fixe meals that allow diners to experience some of the city’s top restaurants for a fraction of their typical cost.

Now in its 22nd year, options include a three-course brunch and lunch (priced at $30 and $35, respectively) and dinner ($45 or $60 for an upgraded version). Select restaurants also offer the newly added Signature Dining Experience, like the Italian restaurant Fiola’s “Pasta Omakase,” priced at $95.

With so many choices (over 200 restaurants), it can be daunting to choose where to eat. We’ve rounded up some all-star favorites not to be missed.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Bourbon Steak Miami by Michael Mina

Copy Link

Most folks head to this polished, upscale steakhouse to celebrate a special event. Thanks to Miami Spice, diners can partake in dishes like a 7-ounce prime New York strip served with pomme purée, roasted half chicken with popcorn grits and peppers, and branzino with Romesco sauce. Desserts include matcha creme brulee with strawberries and cinnamon churros with dulce de leche and coconut gelato. Miami Spice dinner is available Thursday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is priced at $60 per person.

19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL 33180
(786) 279-6600
(786) 279-6600

Also featured in:

Branja

Copy Link

Charismatic chef Tom Aviv (and Masterchef Israel winner) offers Israeli food with a retro 70s vibe. Highlights include Fish and Bread, a ceviche-like dish served with sourdough bread; fishwarma (like shwarma, but made with fish); and rose pasta—spaghetti with “tomato foam,” mascarpone cheese, dried tomato, and kalamata tapenade topped with parmesan and basil. Miami Spice dinner is available from Tuesday to Sunday, priced at $45 per person.

5010 NE 2nd Ave Unit 201, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 765-5555
(786) 765-5555

Also featured in:

Michael's Genuine

Copy Link

Renowned chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz has set the stage for exceptional cuisine with multiple restaurants. For Miami Spice, his namesake local favorite is offering a selection of greatest hits that includes shrimp aguachile or semolina crisp with chicken liver, fermented chile jam, and pickled pearl onion, followed by fisherman’s stew or crispy lechon with roasted cabbage. There’s also a vegetarian halloumi and vegetable kebab. Desserts are simple and sweet: chocolate cake or mango kulfi (Indian ice cream). Miami Spice dinner is available daily and is priced at $45 per person.

130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 676-0894
(305) 676-0894

Also featured in:

Miss Crispy Rice

Copy Link

Marrying two Miami favorites—omakase and crispy rice—in a casual, unpretentious setting, this approachable and unassuming gem serves a 12-course omakase feast that includes a seasonal appetizer, truffle mushroom dumpling, sashimi selection, crispy rice selection, nigiri, handroll, and donburi bowl featuring miso-glazed salmon. Save room for a decadent dulce de leche churro, which arrives piping hot from sister restaurant (and neighbor) Papi Churro. Miami Spice dinner is available Tuesday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is priced at $60 per person.

Inside Oasis Right Of Tower BAR, 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(239) 980-2912
(239) 980-2912

Also featured in:

Leku

Copy Link

Chef Carlos Garcia recently took the helm of the Basque favorite inside the Rubell Museum. The restaurant offers both price points for Miami Spice: beet tartare with olive oil caviar, chive cream, and pickled onions; mussels with saffron sauce and French fries; or foie gras and cacao tart. Second-course choices are equally varied: wild mushroom rice, salmon with asparagus, and prized 5 Jotos Iberico ham or branzino with a Bilbaina emulsion ($15 upcharge). End with their fan-favorite Basque cheese tart or dark chocolate ganache tarte. Miami Spice dinner is available Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday for $45 and Friday and Sunday for $60 per person.

1100 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 464-0615
(786) 464-0615

MaryGold's Florida Brasserie

Copy Link

Brad Kilgore’s latest restaurant, which he describes as a “Floridian brasserie,” is participating in its first Miami Spice. Diners can begin with popular hits like agnolotti, made with ricotta and brown butter, and coconut-gouda mousse oxtail beignets. The main course includes a choice of gnudi, gnocchi-like dumplings with preserved fire-roasted tomato jam, mahi mahi with aji amarillo, or short rib vaca frita with roasted plantain puree. Flan de queso, chocolate turtle fondant, and raspberry-yuzu sherbert wrap up the experience. Miami Spice dinner is available Sunday to Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is priced at $60 per person.

2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33127

Also featured in:

Sérêvène by Chef Pawan Pinisetti

Copy Link

Chef Pawan Pinisetti serves playful dishes with Japanese and French influences. Options include beef tartare served with Lays chips; Lamb cigars with minted peas; lobster uni alfredo pasta; and a vegetarian Japanese green curry. End on a high note with the “adults only” popsicle. Miami Spice dinner is available Thursday to Sunday at $60 per person.

1920 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 636-6440
(786) 636-6440

Mignonette Downtown

Copy Link

Possibly one of the best Miami Spice dinner deals in town, seafood-centric Mignonette lets guests pick any appetizer from the menu (excludes caviar, king crab, jumbo lump crab, and oyster flight), any entree (excluding whole fish) and any dessert for just $60 a person. Plus, it’s available every night of the week — even on weekends.

210 NE 18th St, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 374-4635
(305) 374-4635

Also featured in:

Byblos Miami

Copy Link

Byblos always has a stellar Miami Spice offering, which certainly didn’t disappoint this year. The Meditterean-leaning South Beah restaurant offers a nightly Spice menu for $45 a person. Its three-course menu lets guests pick two appetizers to start, like the lamb ribs or the spinach pide, followed by choice of entree (the fried chicken is a can’t miss) and wrapped with three different dessert options.

1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 864-2990
(786) 864-2990

Also featured in:

Brasserie Laurel

Copy Link

Self-defined as “French-inspired Miami cuisine,” this elegant newcomer from chef Michael Beltran provides diners a peek into its pricey menu at Miami Spice’s value price point. Patrons can indulge in appetizers like escargot with herb butter or pork terrine before moving on to main courses like bouillabaisse (fennel, squid, mussels, and toasted sourdough bread) and French onion soup agnolotti, caramelized onion beef consomme agnolotti, gruyere espuma, and bread crumbs. Wrap things up with Rum Baba dessert: Brioche soaked in rum syrup with whipped vanilla creme fraiche. Miami Spice is available Thursday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., priced at $60 per person.

698 NE 1st Ave G170, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 330-9048
(305) 330-9048

Cafe La Trova

Copy Link

Head to Calle Ocho staple to sample Cuban fare from James Beard award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein. Dishes include mushroom risotto or lobster croquetas; lechon (roasted pork) with crispy pork skin and tangerine mojo; and catch of the day with coconut rice, plantains, and mango salad. There’s also a vegan picadillo and tempting desserts like flan with passion fruit sauce and bread pudding with chocolate, rum-soaked raisins, and orange rinds. Live music and dancing are included. Miami Spice dinner is available Thursday to Sunday at $45 per person.

971 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130
(786) 615-4379
(786) 615-4379

Also featured in:

Zucca

Copy Link

This sleek Italian restaurant gracing Hotel St. Michel is packed with flavor and hospitality. For Miami Spice, dinners can choose from starters like delicate fried zucchini flowers stuffed with prawns and stracciatella or wagyu beef carpaccio with truffles before digging into main courses like agnolotti pasta filled with lamb, artichoke, and mint crema; branzino with asparagus, artichokes, and Sardinia fregola (aka Italian cous cous); or tenderloin with crispy polenta. End with a classic Italian dessert: tiramisu. Miami Spice dinner is available Sunday to Thursday for $60 per person.

162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 580-3731
(786) 580-3731

Also featured in:

Fiola Miami

Copy Link

This elegant Italian in Coral Gables is a favorite among the who’s who of Miami and is prized for its dedication to authentic flavors. For Miami Spice, indulge in starters like the Georgia peach bruschetta with arugula and stracciatella or the Nduja arancini. Entree options range from roasted pepper ravioli to octopus with heirloom tomatoes to oven-roasted pork chop. There’s also a prime bavette steak with caramelized cippolini onions and an osso buco sauce. End the meal with Basque cheesecake, or for chocolate lovers, the budino di cioccolato. Miami Spice dinner is available daily and priced at $60 per person.

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639

Also featured in:

Root & Bone

Copy Link

For those craving Southern food, this welcoming restaurant headed by husband and wife duo Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth hits the spot. Dishes like Grandma Daisy’s Angel biscuits; drunken deviled eggs; corn and jalapeno hush puppies; chicken and waffles; and grilled lamb T-bone chops are featured. Save room for the peach cobbler dessert. Miami Spice dinner is available Thursday to Sunday for $45 per person.

5958 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143
(786) 785-1001
(786) 785-1001

Also featured in:

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar

Copy Link

Packed with Kendall's locals and foodies who know the food here is well worth the drive, chef Adrianne serves an assortment of her homestyle cooking hits for Miami Spice. Dishes include wine-poached pear salad with gorgonzola and candied pecans; sweet corn tamalito with shrimp, chipotle, and lemon beurre blanc; and 24-hour braised prime beef short rib with whipped sweet potato, pork chop with garlic confit. Desserts are decadent, and choosing may be challenging. White chocolate tres leches croissant bread pudding is as good as it sounds. Miami Spice dinner is available Monday-Thursday and is priced at $60 per person.

11715 Sherry Ln, Miami, FL 33183
(305) 408-8386
(305) 408-8386

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Two Chefs Restaurant

Copy Link

This longtime South Dade staple serves refined American cuisine by chef Jan Jorgensen and always has a top-notch Spice menu. This year begins with four appetizer options, like baked onion soup and poached shrimp. Six more choices are available for the main course, ranging from the classic fettuccine to pan-seared tuna and meatloaf. For dessert, order the restaurant’s famous souffle, which is worth visiting the restaurant on its own. Available Monday to Saturday for $45 a person.

8287 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143
(305) 663-2100
(305) 663-2100

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Bourbon Steak Miami by Michael Mina

19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL 33180

Most folks head to this polished, upscale steakhouse to celebrate a special event. Thanks to Miami Spice, diners can partake in dishes like a 7-ounce prime New York strip served with pomme purée, roasted half chicken with popcorn grits and peppers, and branzino with Romesco sauce. Desserts include matcha creme brulee with strawberries and cinnamon churros with dulce de leche and coconut gelato. Miami Spice dinner is available Thursday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is priced at $60 per person.

19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL 33180
(786) 279-6600
(786) 279-6600

Branja

5010 NE 2nd Ave Unit 201, Miami, FL 33137

Charismatic chef Tom Aviv (and Masterchef Israel winner) offers Israeli food with a retro 70s vibe. Highlights include Fish and Bread, a ceviche-like dish served with sourdough bread; fishwarma (like shwarma, but made with fish); and rose pasta—spaghetti with “tomato foam,” mascarpone cheese, dried tomato, and kalamata tapenade topped with parmesan and basil. Miami Spice dinner is available from Tuesday to Sunday, priced at $45 per person.

5010 NE 2nd Ave Unit 201, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 765-5555
(786) 765-5555

Michael's Genuine

130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137

Renowned chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz has set the stage for exceptional cuisine with multiple restaurants. For Miami Spice, his namesake local favorite is offering a selection of greatest hits that includes shrimp aguachile or semolina crisp with chicken liver, fermented chile jam, and pickled pearl onion, followed by fisherman’s stew or crispy lechon with roasted cabbage. There’s also a vegetarian halloumi and vegetable kebab. Desserts are simple and sweet: chocolate cake or mango kulfi (Indian ice cream). Miami Spice dinner is available daily and is priced at $45 per person.

130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 676-0894
(305) 676-0894

Miss Crispy Rice

Inside Oasis Right Of Tower BAR, 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Marrying two Miami favorites—omakase and crispy rice—in a casual, unpretentious setting, this approachable and unassuming gem serves a 12-course omakase feast that includes a seasonal appetizer, truffle mushroom dumpling, sashimi selection, crispy rice selection, nigiri, handroll, and donburi bowl featuring miso-glazed salmon. Save room for a decadent dulce de leche churro, which arrives piping hot from sister restaurant (and neighbor) Papi Churro. Miami Spice dinner is available Tuesday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is priced at $60 per person.

Inside Oasis Right Of Tower BAR, 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(239) 980-2912
(239) 980-2912

Leku

1100 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Chef Carlos Garcia recently took the helm of the Basque favorite inside the Rubell Museum. The restaurant offers both price points for Miami Spice: beet tartare with olive oil caviar, chive cream, and pickled onions; mussels with saffron sauce and French fries; or foie gras and cacao tart. Second-course choices are equally varied: wild mushroom rice, salmon with asparagus, and prized 5 Jotos Iberico ham or branzino with a Bilbaina emulsion ($15 upcharge). End with their fan-favorite Basque cheese tart or dark chocolate ganache tarte. Miami Spice dinner is available Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday for $45 and Friday and Sunday for $60 per person.

1100 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 464-0615
(786) 464-0615

MaryGold's Florida Brasserie

2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33127

Brad Kilgore’s latest restaurant, which he describes as a “Floridian brasserie,” is participating in its first Miami Spice. Diners can begin with popular hits like agnolotti, made with ricotta and brown butter, and coconut-gouda mousse oxtail beignets. The main course includes a choice of gnudi, gnocchi-like dumplings with preserved fire-roasted tomato jam, mahi mahi with aji amarillo, or short rib vaca frita with roasted plantain puree. Flan de queso, chocolate turtle fondant, and raspberry-yuzu sherbert wrap up the experience. Miami Spice dinner is available Sunday to Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is priced at $60 per person.

2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33127

Sérêvène by Chef Pawan Pinisetti

1920 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Chef Pawan Pinisetti serves playful dishes with Japanese and French influences. Options include beef tartare served with Lays chips; Lamb cigars with minted peas; lobster uni alfredo pasta; and a vegetarian Japanese green curry. End on a high note with the “adults only” popsicle. Miami Spice dinner is available Thursday to Sunday at $60 per person.

1920 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 636-6440
(786) 636-6440

Mignonette Downtown

210 NE 18th St, Miami, FL 33132

Possibly one of the best Miami Spice dinner deals in town, seafood-centric Mignonette lets guests pick any appetizer from the menu (excludes caviar, king crab, jumbo lump crab, and oyster flight), any entree (excluding whole fish) and any dessert for just $60 a person. Plus, it’s available every night of the week — even on weekends.

210 NE 18th St, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 374-4635
(305) 374-4635

Byblos Miami

1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Byblos always has a stellar Miami Spice offering, which certainly didn’t disappoint this year. The Meditterean-leaning South Beah restaurant offers a nightly Spice menu for $45 a person. Its three-course menu lets guests pick two appetizers to start, like the lamb ribs or the spinach pide, followed by choice of entree (the fried chicken is a can’t miss) and wrapped with three different dessert options.

1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 864-2990
(786) 864-2990

Brasserie Laurel

698 NE 1st Ave G170, Miami, FL 33132

Self-defined as “French-inspired Miami cuisine,” this elegant newcomer from chef Michael Beltran provides diners a peek into its pricey menu at Miami Spice’s value price point. Patrons can indulge in appetizers like escargot with herb butter or pork terrine before moving on to main courses like bouillabaisse (fennel, squid, mussels, and toasted sourdough bread) and French onion soup agnolotti, caramelized onion beef consomme agnolotti, gruyere espuma, and bread crumbs. Wrap things up with Rum Baba dessert: Brioche soaked in rum syrup with whipped vanilla creme fraiche. Miami Spice is available Thursday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., priced at $60 per person.

698 NE 1st Ave G170, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 330-9048
(305) 330-9048

Cafe La Trova

971 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130

Head to Calle Ocho staple to sample Cuban fare from James Beard award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein. Dishes include mushroom risotto or lobster croquetas; lechon (roasted pork) with crispy pork skin and tangerine mojo; and catch of the day with coconut rice, plantains, and mango salad. There’s also a vegan picadillo and tempting desserts like flan with passion fruit sauce and bread pudding with chocolate, rum-soaked raisins, and orange rinds. Live music and dancing are included. Miami Spice dinner is available Thursday to Sunday at $45 per person.

971 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130
(786) 615-4379
(786) 615-4379

Zucca

162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

This sleek Italian restaurant gracing Hotel St. Michel is packed with flavor and hospitality. For Miami Spice, dinners can choose from starters like delicate fried zucchini flowers stuffed with prawns and stracciatella or wagyu beef carpaccio with truffles before digging into main courses like agnolotti pasta filled with lamb, artichoke, and mint crema; branzino with asparagus, artichokes, and Sardinia fregola (aka Italian cous cous); or tenderloin with crispy polenta. End with a classic Italian dessert: tiramisu. Miami Spice dinner is available Sunday to Thursday for $60 per person.

162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 580-3731
(786) 580-3731

Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146

This elegant Italian in Coral Gables is a favorite among the who’s who of Miami and is prized for its dedication to authentic flavors. For Miami Spice, indulge in starters like the Georgia peach bruschetta with arugula and stracciatella or the Nduja arancini. Entree options range from roasted pepper ravioli to octopus with heirloom tomatoes to oven-roasted pork chop. There’s also a prime bavette steak with caramelized cippolini onions and an osso buco sauce. End the meal with Basque cheesecake, or for chocolate lovers, the budino di cioccolato. Miami Spice dinner is available daily and priced at $60 per person.

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639

Root & Bone

5958 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143

For those craving Southern food, this welcoming restaurant headed by husband and wife duo Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth hits the spot. Dishes like Grandma Daisy’s Angel biscuits; drunken deviled eggs; corn and jalapeno hush puppies; chicken and waffles; and grilled lamb T-bone chops are featured. Save room for the peach cobbler dessert. Miami Spice dinner is available Thursday to Sunday for $45 per person.

5958 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143
(786) 785-1001
(786) 785-1001

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar

11715 Sherry Ln, Miami, FL 33183

Packed with Kendall's locals and foodies who know the food here is well worth the drive, chef Adrianne serves an assortment of her homestyle cooking hits for Miami Spice. Dishes include wine-poached pear salad with gorgonzola and candied pecans; sweet corn tamalito with shrimp, chipotle, and lemon beurre blanc; and 24-hour braised prime beef short rib with whipped sweet potato, pork chop with garlic confit. Desserts are decadent, and choosing may be challenging. White chocolate tres leches croissant bread pudding is as good as it sounds. Miami Spice dinner is available Monday-Thursday and is priced at $60 per person.

11715 Sherry Ln, Miami, FL 33183
(305) 408-8386
(305) 408-8386

Related Maps

Two Chefs Restaurant

8287 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143

This longtime South Dade staple serves refined American cuisine by chef Jan Jorgensen and always has a top-notch Spice menu. This year begins with four appetizer options, like baked onion soup and poached shrimp. Six more choices are available for the main course, ranging from the classic fettuccine to pan-seared tuna and meatloaf. For dessert, order the restaurant’s famous souffle, which is worth visiting the restaurant on its own. Available Monday to Saturday for $45 a person.

8287 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143
(305) 663-2100
(305) 663-2100

Related Maps