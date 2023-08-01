 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
pink dining room.
Sofia Design District is one of the restaurants this year featuring $30 Miami Spice prix-fixe lunch menus.
Sofia Design District

12 Miami Spice Lunch Deals to Try Right Now

Could these be the best deals in town?

by Juliana Accioly
Sofia Design District is one of the restaurants this year featuring $30 Miami Spice prix-fixe lunch menus.
| Sofia Design District
by Juliana Accioly

August and September in Miami come with high temperatures and Miami Spice — the two-month restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (GMCVB) that offers you a chance to enjoy your favorite restaurants and become familiar with new ones through curated prix-fixe menus offered at a discounted price.

For this 22nd iteration of Miami Spice, for only $30, you get to indulge in a leisurely lunch with two courses and dessert. There are plenty of good restaurants to choose from, so we’ve rounded up an eclectic list of options not to be missed. Pro advice: Make sure the set lunch deal is running for the day of your booking.

Ferraro's Kitchen Restaurant and Wine Bar

Ferraro’s Spice menu is a culinary love story to Italian food served casually in the “Mimo” District. Visit between Tuesday and Sunday during Spice months and savor classic appetizers of melanzane alla parmigiana or bruschetta medley with an assortment of toppings like black olives pate, bell pepper, anchovies and salmon, and dill. Traditional lasagna bolognese and pear pasta dumplings filled with gorgonzola sauce and white truffle oil are on the set menu. Finish the meal with a decadent Venetian tiramisu or strawberry panna cotta. 

1099 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138
(786) 534-2136
(786) 534-2136

Le Jardinier

Lunch at this Michelin-starred restaurant in the Design District is always a good idea, but Spice is a significant saving on the regular menu. Served Tuesday through Friday, the menu features appetizers of salmon crudo with cucumber vinaigrette and crispy quinoa or English pea velouté, a mixture of ricotta mousse, mint, and walnuts. Favorite entrees of lobster roll filled with curry aioli and coleslaw and farro risotto with confit tomato and Mimolette are also on the list, and the pastries are as pretty as they are delicious — order the key lime tart, topped with pineapple compote and coconut sorbet. 

151 NE 41st St Suite 135, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
(305) 402-9060

Sofia Miami Design District

This Toronto import from the folks behind Byblos and Amal offers an Italian menu in a luxe, pink-clad setting ideal for a fun lunch with friends or a romantic encounter. The Spice meal here will involve options rigatoni alla vodka tossed with Calabrian chili; branzino with roasted yellow tomato; or hamburger wagyu served in a brioche bun with bomba aioli, truffle pecorino and served with crispy fingerling potatoes. Save room for a cannoli dessert filled with orange marmalade, lemon ricotta, and pistachio, offered Monday through Friday. 

140 NE 39th St Unit #133, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 220-0225
(786) 220-0225

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann

Argentine griller Francis Malmman is the executive chef of the main restaurant at the opulent Faena Hotel, with a menu inspired by South American live-fire cooking. The Miami Spice lunch menu is offered Monday through Saturday in the outdoor patio or the drop-dead gorgeous indoor dining room, a three-course meal priced at $35. Begin with braised lamb empanada with gremolata sauce, followed by an entree of wood-fired salmon or spinach tallarines (South American green noodles)

and mushroom topped with butter sauce and parmigiano-reggiano. Dessert options are just as notable — go for the chocolate hazelnut crumble made with roasted pineapple and gianduja ice cream. 

3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 655-5600
(786) 655-5600

Petite Comité

This is the newest restaurant by the team behind Reunion Ktchn Bar, and it features a Japandi-inspired menu blending Scandinavian, French, and Asian cuisine. The Miami Spice lunch menu opens with appetizers of chicken yakitori in sesame teriyaki sauce and French escargot. The second courses are just as creative — tagliatelle comes tossed with Japanese eggplant ragu shiso leaf and togarashi, or opt for the mussels served in creamy sake sauce with shishito peppers, shiso leaf, ginger, and sesame. For dessert, choose between the daily selection of mocha or indulge in a trio of petite madeleines bathed in Belgian fondue. The Miami Spice lunch menu is offered Monday through Friday. 

2929 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 909-8544
(305) 909-8544

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen

This popular Jamaican restaurant in Wynwood has a robust Miami Spice lunch menu, including codfish frittata or jerk chicken tacos. The jerk burger makes for a great Spice second course, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, Guinness jerk barbecue sauce, jerk mayo, lettuce, and tomato. The set lunch menu also features Jamaican cheesecake infused with Jamaican rum and raisins. 

316 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 334-5150
(786) 334-5150

Leku

If you’ve never tried the lauded flavors of Basque food, Spice offers you the opportunity to visit Leku at the Rubell Museum. The lunch menu served Wednesday through Sunday is steamed mussels with saffron sauce and fries; vegetarian beet tartar topped with olive oil caviar; short rib sliders; and cod confit, accompanied by Swiss chard and chive pil pil. Another must-try is the carrileera de ternera wagyu, braised wagyu veal cheeks, paired with sweet potato mash. End the Basque meal with the cheese tart, an indulgent dessert of white chocolate mousse, burnt white chocolate rocks, carrot, orange sauce, and dark chocolate gummies as if it needed anything else. 

1100 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 464-0615
(786) 464-0615

Jaya at The Setai

The Spice lunch at this hotel restaurant takes place in one of Miami Beach’s most beautiful dining rooms and serves a Pan-Asian menu. Order the steamed shrimp dumplings, or go for the chicken and coconut soup with oyster mushrooms. Second-course options range from grilled black Angus burger with Vermont cheddar to branzino fillet with grilled vegetables or pad Thai. Served from Monday through Friday, the three-course menu also features a chef’s selection of pastries for dessert. 

2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(855) 923-7899
(855) 923-7899

Stiltsville Fish Bar

Looking for a seafood-focused option? In Sunset Harbor, this charming restaurant by the Grove Bay Hospitality Group features a Miami Spice lunch menu every weekday with offerings like crab cakes, smokey fish dip, and a raw bar trio combining oysters, shrimp and scallop ceviche. Continue the meal with a main course of shrimp n’ grits, made here with creole sausage, melted tomatoes, sweet peas, and beer demi-glace or fishtail sandwich, filled with crispy yellowtail snapper, cabbage slaw, and malt vinegar aioli. Don’t leave without trying the banana foster bread pudding, combining chocolate croissants, rum caramel, and vanilla bean ice cream. 

1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 353-0477
(786) 353-0477

TUR Kitchen

Situated in a serene section of Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables, this Mediterranean restaurant offers all the elements of a good lunch. Selections include the restaurant’s bestselling roasted squid, topped with crispy chorizo, grapefruit, Medjool dates, sumac, and chili, as well as stracciatella with grilled peach, pistachio, capers, mint, and guindilla pearls and fava bean spread accompanied by heirloom tomato, lavash bread, and za’atar. A dish of chicken and cous cous with labneh, ras el hanout ad black cherries makes for a solid second course, and the paccheri pasta blends a satisfying mix of shrimp, octopus, squash, and orange beurre blanc. The finale features gelato, sorbet, or phyllo Napoleon bathed in chantilly cream, berries, and pistachio praline. 

259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 483-8014
(786) 483-8014

Bellmont Spanish Restaurant

Bellmont is a Spanish restaurant in Miracle Mile serving traditional Iberian specialties. The Spice menu opens us with options such as gazpacho served here in two iterations: the “Andaluz” blending tomato, garlic, olive oil, sea salt, onions, white and black pepper, or the “Old English Cucumber,” where a mix of sea salt, Greek yogurt, and almonds are enhanced with a touch of garlic and olive oil. For a main course, there are three paella dishes to choose from, along with wild salmon accompanied by porcini risotto or pork loin cooked in homemade marinated sauce and served with French fries. The dessert highlight is the flan, a simple combination of milk, eggs, sugar, and vanilla. Offered from Tuesday through Sunday. 

339 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 502-4684
(786) 502-4684

Amal

Amal is offering a feast of Lebanese dishes for Miami Spice, a $30 lunch menu featuring favorites like fried kibbeh with beef, baba ghanoush, and tabbouleh. The main course options range from salmon with chickpeas, tomatoes, sweet pepper, basil, and eggplant to a pistachio kabab made with minced beef and lamb rice or fries. Lebanon is known for its desserts — order the rice pudding here to savor a satisfying blend of walnut, cinnamon, and pistachio complemented by the floral sweetness of rose water.

3480 Main Hwy Suite 100, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 369-0846
(786) 369-0846

