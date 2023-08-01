12 Miami Spice Lunch Deals to Try Right Now

August and September in Miami come with high temperatures and Miami Spice — the two-month restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (GMCVB) that offers you a chance to enjoy your favorite restaurants and become familiar with new ones through curated prix-fixe menus offered at a discounted price.

For this 22nd iteration of Miami Spice, for only $30, you get to indulge in a leisurely lunch with two courses and dessert. There are plenty of good restaurants to choose from, so we’ve rounded up an eclectic list of options not to be missed. Pro advice: Make sure the set lunch deal is running for the day of your booking.