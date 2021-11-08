The 14 Best Midtown and Edgewater Restaurants

With buzzy new restaurants, perfect date night spots, and comfort food hubs, here’s where to eat in these up-and-coming neighborhoods

Midtown Miami is one of Magic City’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods today, serving as a one-stop area with plenty of stellar condos, shops, and some of the best eating spots. Just a few blocks away is the pocket-sized neighborhood of Edgewater, a waterfront residential community nestled on the shores of Biscayne Bay, and the eight-acre Margaret Pace Park. An ever-growing culinary destination, its dining has also become an experience in itself.

This guide below will help navigate the best dining between the two emerging neighborhoods, from classic trattorias to casual restaurants and a wine bar.