The 14 Best Midtown and Edgewater Restaurants

With buzzy new restaurants, perfect date night spots, and comfort food hubs, here’s where to eat in these up-and-coming neighborhoods

by Juliana Accioly
Midtown Miami is one of Magic City’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods today, serving as a one-stop area with plenty of stellar condos, shops, and some of the best eating spots. Just a few blocks away is the pocket-sized neighborhood of Edgewater, a waterfront residential community nestled on the shores of Biscayne Bay, and the eight-acre Margaret Pace Park. An ever-growing culinary destination, its dining has also become an experience in itself.

This guide below will help navigate the best dining between the two emerging neighborhoods, from classic trattorias to casual restaurants and a wine bar.

Via Emilia Garden

Italians are known for their hearty comfort food fare, and this Northern Italian restaurant in Midtown is no exception. It offers an extensive menu for takeout, including appetizers of funghi in pastella di birra (beer-battered mushrooms) and prosciutto di parma with fried gnocco (bread). Choose from the main course hits like tagliatelle with sausage, mushrooms, and cream sauce; or a dish of pumpkin cappellacci that’s tossed in a comforting Bolognese sauce. 

3500 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 359-4990
(786) 359-4990

Salumeria 104 - Midtown Miami

At Salumeria 104 in Midtown the menu is organized with a truly Italian approach: a list of antipasti followed by a roster of hearty pasta entrees and protein courses. Start with a shareable charcuterie board or one of the salumi (cold cut) options such as speck, mortadella, or salame di cinghiale, then move on to can’t-go-wrong lasagna or the gnocchi alla Romana with crispy prosciutto. Spaghetti alla bottarga is also a standout, the long pasta brightened up with a generous portion of salted, pressed, dried mullet roe. And true to its name Salumeria 104 is also a deli where customers can buy items like cold cuts, cheese, and olives by the pound. 

3451 NE 1st Ave #104, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 424-9588
(305) 424-9588

Little Hen

Brunch is the most important meal of the day in Miami, and this Midtown restaurant serves it in English-style decor of florals, soft pastels, and luxurious touches. Chia pudding and açaí bowls are great starters, followed by eggs Benedict, French toast, pancakes, and sammies. And don’t miss Little Hen’s afternoon tea, served with various macaroons, scones, and petit fours. 

3451 NE 1st Ave Suite 100/102, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 677-0584
(305) 677-0584

Lagniappe

This fun outdoor bar in Edgewater is a wine and cheese lovers favorite. Guests are pleasantly greeted by live jazz music and more than 150 options of wine by the bottle that can be perfectly paired with a large variety of cheese ranging in flavors from truffle to spicy. Larger dishes come from the barbecue grill, like churrasco, fish, barbecue chicken, and sauteed vegetables. Grab a seat in the charming football field size backyard filled with mismatched furniture and a warm crowd and enjoy.

3425 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 576-0108
(305) 576-0108

Ol’Days

Ol’ Days in Midtown is the owners' ode to their childhoods in Argentina, which was, by and large, spent at the table over home-cooked meals. The charming restaurant dishes out all-day brunch items like coffee panna cotta, cheese bread, French toast, tapioca bites, and golden arepas. There are also vegan and wagyu burger options, short ribs, and vegan risotto. Sip on Arabic coffee from the Ethiopian Sidamo region or choose from teas, infusions, cold-pressed juices, wine, and beer selections. The restaurant even features an onsite market offering homemade items packaged in recyclable materials. 

3301 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 843-1397
(786) 843-1397

Riviera Focacceria Italiana

Located at the Shops at Midtown Miami, this restaurant is a safe bet for an Italian experience based on items from Liguria on the Italian Riviera. Expect tried-and-true dishes of minestrone, risotto, branzino, vitello alla Milanese, risotto, and gnocchi, as well as unique regional offerings such as focaccia cheese, made here with two layers of thin dough filled with stracchino cheese. A dish of parsoti, a homemade dumpling, comes filled with spinach, ricotta cheese, and spices, served with a delicate walnut sauce. 

3252 Buena Vista Blvd #110, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 220-6251
(786) 220-6251

Ayesha Indian Fine Dining

Florida flavors get an Indian twist at Mike Hussain’s restaurant in Midtown. Small plates are a great start with options of samosas (crispy patties) stuffed with lamb, vegetables, or chicken and multiple versions of dosas (South Indian thin crepes). The restaurant is strong in mango curry entrees and goat-based dishes, and the tandoori chicken shines in a marinade of yogurt, ginger, garlic, and ground spices cooked in a clay oven. Vegetable standouts include eggplant bharta that is baked on an open flame, mashed, seasoned with herbs, and sauteed with onions. The must-try dessert is rasmalai, made with fresh cheese bathed in sweetened milk, cashew, almonds, pistachios, and nuts.

120 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 549-5237
(305) 549-5237

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

Sugarcane first opened in Miami in 2010 and quickly became a local favorite as a top place to go for brunch, a romantic first date, happy hour, and plenty of people-watching. Food from all over the world is on the menu, including raw bar, sushi, and crudo options, goat cheese croquettes, and wood-fired grilled entrees of beef short ribs, chicory salad, and duck and waffles. The outdoor dining experience includes a full bar and a standing area for mingling. 

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 369-0353
(786) 369-0353

Italica

From the team behind Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar comes their latest restaurant creation: Italica Midtown, an expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant with Argentine roots, offering a colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine. The all-day space boasts an Aperol Spritz bar, a robust pizza selection, and plenty of Mediterranean-inspired eats.

3201 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 850-2600
(786) 850-2600

Amara at Paraiso

Biscayne Bay views meet Latin American-influenced dishes at chef Michael Schwartz’s restaurant in Edgewater. Customers flock to the 4,500-square-foot space for the lush indoor and outdoor atmosphere, tropical cocktails, and a food menu of empanadas, jerk mushroom tacos, and grilled Japanese sweet potatoes. A “Marriage Proposal Package” is also on the menu where Amara reserves its best table near the water or on the rooftop, ready with a bottle of champagne, red roses, and an optional special menu and photographer. 

3101 NE 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 702-5528
(305) 702-5528

Sabor A Peru En Miami

This Edgewater restaurant is a great place to try the food of Peru, featuring a blend of Indigenous and Spanish flavors. The modest restaurant consists of a simple dining room with a few sidewalk tables that are always crowded with guests feasting on a menu of anticuchos (grilled skewered meats), chaufas (fried rice) mixed with everything from fish to vegetables and soups like chupe de camarones made of shrimp, milk, cheese, and eggs. Among the shareable seafood entrees under $20 are parrillada de mariscos (mixed grilled shellfish), pescado a lo macho (fish stew), and sauteed green noodles with fried fish. 

2927 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 573-6736
(305) 573-6736

Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

The thirteen sandwich variations are the most famous offerings at this no-frills Cuban diner, and justifiably so. They are big, flavorful, and priced under $7, including options of pan con bistec (steak sandwich) and pan con lechon (pork sandwich), as well as the Cuban sandwich with an add-on of croquetas on top. A breakfast of empanadas, Cuban bread, guava, and cheese pies is also a great way to go. Enriqueta’s rounds out the menu with daily specials like generous platters of pork, chicken, and beef steaks, ham salad, and even a traditional BLT of bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

186 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 573-4681
(305) 573-4681

Rincon Escondido Tapas & Restaurant

With a blend of Spanish and Argentine tastes, Rincon Escondido’s modestly-sized space caters to a packed house sharing tapas, sandwiches, paella, sangria, and flan. Cute and casual, this restaurant earns its following meal after meal.

2697 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 438-9300
(305) 438-9300

Klaw Miami

This new surf and turf restaurant from Misha Zelman has finally debuted inside its new multi-story home inside the former Miami Women’s Club space in Edgewater. Featuring enviable waterfront views and the neighborhood’s only rooftop bar, as the name alludes, seafood is certainly the star of the menu at Klaw, with king crab sourced from Norway while the various dry-aged meats are brought in from Nebraska. Other items like bluefin tuna, diver scallops, East and West Coast oysters, and seasonal dishes round out the menu.

1737 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 239-2523
(305) 239-2523

