 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The 12 Best Places to Dine Near the Top Miami Art Week Shows and Events

Where to Eat in the Florida Keys

Breads, Cakes, and Pastries in Miami: Where to Find the Best

cup being poured with a drink filled with herbs Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash

12 Must-Drink Mojitos in Miami

The Magic City’s quintessential drink

by Amber Love Bond Updated
View as Map
by Amber Love Bond Updated
Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash

The mojito is one of the most popular cocktails to come out of Cuba. It’s sweet, tangy, and refreshing. Pair it with South Florida’s tropical weather, and it’s a favorite drink in Miami all year long. This highball cocktail is typically made with white rum, sugar, lime, soda water, and mint — but many restaurants have created their own riffs of the sought-after beverage.

Here are 12 restaurants with must have mojitos in Miami.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Finka Table & Tap

Copy Link
14690 SW 26th St
Miami, FL 33175
(305) 227-8818
(305) 227-8818
Visit Website

While there’s not a dedicated mojito specifically on the menu, it’s still Finka’s second most popular cocktail. So popular in fact that there’s an entire night dedicated to them. Visit this Kendall hotspot on Wednesday for $6 mojitos all night long.

Also Featured in:

2. Kuba Cabana

Copy Link
3450 NW 83rd Ave #140
Doral, FL 33122
(305) 800-5822
(305) 800-5822
Visit Website

Doral’s latest Cuban restaurant blends Latin and Caribbean traditions in its music, cuisine, culture, and cocktail menu. Naturally there’s a mojito in the mix. Opt for traditional or a flavored mojito with options including mango, guava, raspberry, coconut, strawberry, lychee, passionfruit, or blueberry.

Also Featured in:

3. Mojitos Calle 8

Copy Link
8000 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33144
(305) 406-1002
(305) 406-1002
Visit Website

When it’s named after the famed cocktail, there’s pretty much a guarantee of a special menu featuring mojitos. Here guests will find more than a dozen flavor options and varied sizes from small to mega and pitcher options, or go for the 21-ounce mojito served in a souvenir glass to take home.

4. Kush Coconut Grove

Copy Link
2911 Grand Ave #400d
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(305) 456-5723
(305) 456-5723
Visit Website

Kush’s cocktail menu takes the coconut in Coconut Grove to another level with its version of the mojito called Cocolito. The tropical beverage is made with rum haven, Coco Lopez, mint, and lime. Add a flamingo koozie to take home for three bucks.

Kush Hospitality Group

Also Featured in:

5. Ball & Chain

Copy Link
1513 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 643-7820
(305) 643-7820
Visit Website

The mojito here is kept classic at the historic Ball & Chain, a Cuban lounge whose stage has seen its fair share of big names, think: Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Louie Armstrong. Made with Bacardi rum, lime juice, sugar, and mint sprigs, it’s one of the best around.

Also Featured in:

6. Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina

Copy Link
1442 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 518-2196
(786) 518-2196
Visit Website

There’s no shortage of the classic cocktail at one of Calle Ocho’s most well-known Cuban restaurants. Priding themselves on being “la casa del mojito,” this one will certainly hit the spot.

Also Featured in:

7. Cafe La Trova

Copy Link
971 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 615-4379
(786) 615-4379
Visit Website

Little Havana’s award-winning bar and its retro Cuban vibes are home to a killer mojito criollo made with Cruzan light rum, lime juice, sugar, mint, soda water, and bitters. Served by traditional Cantinero-style bartenders, it’s one of the best in town.

Also Featured in:

8. R House Wynwood

Copy Link
2727 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-0201
(305) 576-0201
Visit Website

R House offers a refreshing take on the classic mojito. The Mojito Coqueto is made a bit more tropical with the addition of coconut water and flamed coconut flakes. 

Also Featured in:

9. Le Jardinier

Copy Link
151 NE 41st St suite 135
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
(305) 402-9060
Visit Website

Slightly different from everyone else on the list, this menu features a mojito mocktail called the Le Jardin made with cucumber juice, lime, mint, and soda. It’s the perfect mojito for those who aren’t drinking, but want something a bit more exciting than water.

Also Featured in:

10. Mojito Bar

Copy Link
401 Biscayne Blvd Suite N-120
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 408-5483
(786) 408-5483
Visit Website

There’s many mojitos on the menu at Mojito Bar located at Bayside. Flavors range from classic to watermelon to ginger. There’s even a Rémy Martin mojito made with V.S.O.P, lime juice, mint, sugar, muddled and shaken with a splash of soda.

11. Cantina Beach

Copy Link
455 Grand Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33149
(305) 365-4500
(305) 365-4500
Visit Website

Head to the Key Biscayne gem located on the sand at the Ritz Carlton for a Black & Blue Mojito. The fruit forward mojito with a twist is made with Bacardi Razz, muddled blueberries, and blackberries. Imbibers have the choice of Bacardi Silver or Grey Goose.

Also Featured in:

12. Lona Cocina Tequileria

Copy Link
321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 245-3069
(954) 245-3069
Visit Website

A south of the border twist can be found when ordering a mojito at Lona Cocina. The Mexican Mojito features Don Q Rum, mint, Modelo Negra, and agave, and pairs nicely with the restaurant’s flavorful taco menu.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Finka Table & Tap

14690 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175

While there’s not a dedicated mojito specifically on the menu, it’s still Finka’s second most popular cocktail. So popular in fact that there’s an entire night dedicated to them. Visit this Kendall hotspot on Wednesday for $6 mojitos all night long.

14690 SW 26th St
Miami, FL 33175
(305) 227-8818
Visit Website

2. Kuba Cabana

3450 NW 83rd Ave #140, Doral, FL 33122

Doral’s latest Cuban restaurant blends Latin and Caribbean traditions in its music, cuisine, culture, and cocktail menu. Naturally there’s a mojito in the mix. Opt for traditional or a flavored mojito with options including mango, guava, raspberry, coconut, strawberry, lychee, passionfruit, or blueberry.

3450 NW 83rd Ave #140
Doral, FL 33122
(305) 800-5822
Visit Website

3. Mojitos Calle 8

8000 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33144

When it’s named after the famed cocktail, there’s pretty much a guarantee of a special menu featuring mojitos. Here guests will find more than a dozen flavor options and varied sizes from small to mega and pitcher options, or go for the 21-ounce mojito served in a souvenir glass to take home.

8000 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33144
(305) 406-1002
Visit Website

4. Kush Coconut Grove

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
Kush Hospitality Group

Kush’s cocktail menu takes the coconut in Coconut Grove to another level with its version of the mojito called Cocolito. The tropical beverage is made with rum haven, Coco Lopez, mint, and lime. Add a flamingo koozie to take home for three bucks.

2911 Grand Ave #400d
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(305) 456-5723
Visit Website

5. Ball & Chain

1513 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

The mojito here is kept classic at the historic Ball & Chain, a Cuban lounge whose stage has seen its fair share of big names, think: Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Louie Armstrong. Made with Bacardi rum, lime juice, sugar, and mint sprigs, it’s one of the best around.

1513 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 643-7820
Visit Website

6. Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina

1442 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

There’s no shortage of the classic cocktail at one of Calle Ocho’s most well-known Cuban restaurants. Priding themselves on being “la casa del mojito,” this one will certainly hit the spot.

1442 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 518-2196
Visit Website

7. Cafe La Trova

971 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130

Little Havana’s award-winning bar and its retro Cuban vibes are home to a killer mojito criollo made with Cruzan light rum, lime juice, sugar, mint, soda water, and bitters. Served by traditional Cantinero-style bartenders, it’s one of the best in town.

971 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 615-4379
Visit Website

8. R House Wynwood

2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

R House offers a refreshing take on the classic mojito. The Mojito Coqueto is made a bit more tropical with the addition of coconut water and flamed coconut flakes. 

2727 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-0201
Visit Website

9. Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St suite 135, Miami, FL 33137

Slightly different from everyone else on the list, this menu features a mojito mocktail called the Le Jardin made with cucumber juice, lime, mint, and soda. It’s the perfect mojito for those who aren’t drinking, but want something a bit more exciting than water.

151 NE 41st St suite 135
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
Visit Website

10. Mojito Bar

401 Biscayne Blvd Suite N-120, Miami, FL 33132

There’s many mojitos on the menu at Mojito Bar located at Bayside. Flavors range from classic to watermelon to ginger. There’s even a Rémy Martin mojito made with V.S.O.P, lime juice, mint, sugar, muddled and shaken with a splash of soda.

401 Biscayne Blvd Suite N-120
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 408-5483
Visit Website

11. Cantina Beach

455 Grand Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33149

Head to the Key Biscayne gem located on the sand at the Ritz Carlton for a Black & Blue Mojito. The fruit forward mojito with a twist is made with Bacardi Razz, muddled blueberries, and blackberries. Imbibers have the choice of Bacardi Silver or Grey Goose.

455 Grand Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33149
(305) 365-4500
Visit Website

12. Lona Cocina Tequileria

321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

A south of the border twist can be found when ordering a mojito at Lona Cocina. The Mexican Mojito features Don Q Rum, mint, Modelo Negra, and agave, and pairs nicely with the restaurant’s flavorful taco menu.

321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 245-3069
Visit Website

Related Maps