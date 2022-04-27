With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to plan that special meal for the mother figure in your life. For the mom that is looking for bottomless brunches, hip new spots, brunch essentials, or decadent meals, we’ve got you covered. But for those looking to step up their Mother’s Day meal, these fourteen Miami spots will appease any type of mom.Read More
15 Impressive Mother’s Day Meals in Miami
Where to wine and dine mom on her day
1. CORSAIR kitchen & bar
Aventura, FL 33180
This Aventura favorite will offer a special brunch with complimentary Moet Ice and free flowing rose for moms to enjoy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet style meal includes stations with eggs Benedict, French toast, skillets, and omelets along with a raw bar, charcuterie, and desserts. Endless bloody Marys and mimosas are also a perk at this brunch along with valet for $10 with validation. (Price: $52 for adults and $26 for children twelve and under.)
2. Scarpetta by Scott Conant
Miami Beach, FL 33140
Pasta loving moms will appreciate the four-course meal developed by celebrity chef Scott Conant being offered from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Begin the meal with antipasti options of tuna tartare, burrata, or insalata verde follewed by dishes of spaghetti or duck and foie gras ravioli. The secondi piatti entrees include branzino, braised short rib, or chicken, followed by desserts that include strawberry and guava panna cotta, a mascarpone espresso fondant, or a Valrhona chocolate terrina. (Price: $85 for adults and $42.50 for children twelve and under.)
3. COTE Miami
Miami, FL 33137
If mom loves meat then Cote is the place to go. The “Feast of USDA Prime & Wagyu Beef” will include select cuts of USDA prime, American wagyu, and Japanese A5 wagyu. But first, begin the meal with plump oysters and an array of pickled vegetables, salads, egg souffle, and stews with rice, and end with soft serve ice cream with soy sauce caramel as dessert. (Price: $125 per person.)
4. Mayami Mexicantina
Miami, FL 33127
Mayami is offering a Mother’s Day brunch buffet with omelet and meat carving stations, as well as wagyu sliders, huevos rancheros, and Japanese pancakes. After brunch take mom for a stroll and enjoy the Wynwood Walls. (Price: $55 per person plus $35 for two hours of bottomless mimosas.)
5. Mareva 1939
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Make sure mom has an appetite for the Spanish brunch at Mareva 1939. The lavish buffet feature several stations with charcuterie and dips, salads, sushi, pasta (including lobster mac and cheese), paella (seafood and vegetarian options available), carving with roasted prime rib and suckling pig, and, of course, dessert. (Price: $70 per person plus $35 for bottomless bloody Marys, chismosas, and mimosas.)
6. Juvia
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Treat mom to a three-course rooftop brunch beginning with choices such as a truffle avocado toast, watermelon salad, or salmon nashi. Entree selections include a steak and eggs benedict on country bread, and a crispy shrimp with butternut squash and aji amarillo puree. Dessert choices include the black forest tart, a vanilla cheesecake, and the vegan-friendly exotic tartare with mango, pineapple, passionfruit, and coconut lime ice cream. (Price: $50 per person plus $45 for two hours of bottomless Louis Roederer champagne.)
7. Mehzcla Restaurant South Beach
Miami Beach, FL 33139
For moms who wake up early or those who prefer to sleep in on their special day, Mehzcla is starting its Mother’s Day special at 8 a.m. with live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buffet stations featuring Latin fusion cuisine will feature raw bars of shrimp, ceviche, snow crabs, and salmon, as well as ropa vieja (shredded beef in Latin spiced tomato sauce) with arroz moros (white rice mixed with black beans) and maduros (fried sweet plantains) and Cuban bread plus a taco station with an array of toppings. (Price: $85 for adults and $35 for children plus $35 for bottomless mimosas and sangria.)
8. Zuma Miami
Miami, FL 33131
Give mom the royal treatment this year with Zuma’s Japanese brunch. The buffet style meal highlights sushi, sashimi, salads, and hot dishes including spicy fried chicken, gyozas, glazed pork ribs, skewers, and more. End the meal on a sweet note with the dessert platter which includes sorbets and exotic fruits delivered to the table. (Price: $95 per person with upgrades beginning at $10 per person for Roederer brut premier.)
9. Tur Kitchen
Coral Gables, FL 33134
This Mediterranean restaurant in Coral Gables is honoring moms with a special three-course meal. Start with appetizer selections of salmon crudo, burrata, Turkish dumplings, or vegan tuna crudo with heirloom gazpacho, okra, and chive. Main choices are salmon, lamb chops, prime tenderloin filet, or farro, while dessert consists of either the smoked Napoleon with crispy phyllo dough, cardamom allspice smoked cream, coffee, strawberries, and pistachio praline or the pete a choux with pastry dough, Diplomat cream, ruby chocolate ganache, and berries. (Price: $115 per person.)
10. Forte by Chef Adrianne
Coral Gables, FL 33134
If mamma is craving Italian on her special day, treat her to a three-course meal at Forte by Chef Adrianne on Miracle Mile. The menu is filled with dishes like oysters, yellowfin tuna, rigatoni, mahi mahi acqua pazza, braised short rib pappardelle, and the dark chocolate Nutella croissant bread pudding. Compliment the meal with a la carte cocktails such as an Italian Margarita or a white peach bellini. (Price: $55 per person and $14 for children.)
11. Bulla Gastrobar (Multiple locations)
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Celebrate mom with the entire family at Bulla with its budget friendly, three-course brunch at all three South Florida locations. Choose from six appetizers including the ham croquetas with fig jelly, and grilled flatbread with mozzarella, poached egg, caramelized onions, oyster mushrooms, and bacon. Next up are eight entree choices including the Bulla burger with fries, and chicken and waffles, followed by five dessert choices such as the churros con chocolate, and torrija with mascarpone ice cream and honey. As an added plus, all moms will receive a $20 gift card to use on future dines. (Price: $29 per person plus $19 for bottomless sangrias and mimosas.)
12. Rusty Pelican - Miami
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Treat mom to a brunch feast with exceptional views of Key Biscayne at Rusty Pelican. The Miami staple will be offering a three-course brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The meal begins with a platter featuring a variety of chilled seafood, charcuterie, tartines, salads, and more followed by a choice of crab cake Benedict, lobster huevos rancheros, steak and eggs Benedict with filet mignon or New York strip, French toast, chicken and waffles and more. Finish off with a family style serving of key lime tart, cupcakes, macarons, chocolate mousse, and then some.
(Price: $89 for adults and $35 for children twelve and under plus $25 for bottomless mimosas.)
13. Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar
Miami, FL 33183
Give mom the choice of brunch or dinner—both featuring four-courses. Brunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The brunch menu highlights include short rib breakfast tacos, crispy pork belly Benedict, Alaskan salmon, lump crab cakes, and white chocolate tres leches croissant bread pudding, while the dinner menu features roasted carrot bisque, crissy panko crusted French goat cheese, 24-hour braised prime beef rib, and chocolate mousse cake plus more. (Price: $48 per person and $14 for children.)
14. Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland
Miami, FL 33156
A family of four can treat mom to a feast at Pubbelly’s Aventura, Brickell, Dadeland, and Miami Beach locations. The prix fixe menu includes eight dishes, dessert, and a bottle at a price that will not break the bank. The five brunch dishes offered are the crispy lox, Korean chicken and waffles, matcha pancakes, French toast sticks, and avocado sashimi toast. There are also three rolls to choose from—butter krab roll, heat roll, sake aburi roll, yellowtail roll, and crispy salmon roll. As an added bonus, each table receives a $25 gift card to use on a future visit. (Price: $115 for four people.)
15. Shoma Bazaar
Doral, FL 33178
Can mom not decide what she wants to have for Mother’s Day? Then new food hall Shoma Bazaar has a solution for that. In addition to food and drink by 16 different vendors, it offers a weekend from brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, Bloody Marys, bloody Marias, and Monopolio Clara draft beer for $35 each. Mother’s Day food specials include: Brisket Hash by Tintto by Tributto, featuring smoked brisket, citrus hollandaise, and topped with a poached egg; and Creme Fraiche Pizza by Ash Pizza, made with smoked salmon, mozzarella, pickled onion, and caviar. Pop-up flower & jewelry vendors will also be on-site, provided by Casa Flor and Life is Pichi.
