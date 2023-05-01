Moms do so much; the least they can get in return is a delicious brunch. Thankfully, Miami knows how to do the celebrated midday meal just right. So, here’s a guide to the best spots for treating that special woman in your life - be it your mother, grandmother, sister, or even yourself — on her special day.Read More
Where to Dine on Mother’s Day in Miami, 2023
It’s time to treat mom
Le Zoo
Start a delightful shopping day with your mom at the elegant Bal Harbour Shops with Mother’s Day brunch at this chic French brasserie, where it will be offering special a la carte dishes like soft scrambled eggs with a porcini mushroom ragu and buttermilk pancakes topped with Amur Kaluga caviar, maple syrup, and a dollop of crème fraiche.
Rosie's
At this beloved Miami outdoor brunch spot, you can pamper Mom with Southern cuisine in a relaxed al fresco atmosphere. Choose from classic dishes like biscuits and gravy, wild mushroom polenta topped with a poached egg, or a beautiful stack of lemon ricotta pancakes adorned with macerated berries, or try unique specials such as green tomato shakshouka with smoked ricotta and herbs or a delightful crab custard accompanied by rainbow chard and layered brioche. To top it off, lovely bouquets from a local florist will be available.
Michael's Genuine
At this Miami Design District favorite, chef Michael Schwartz will offer a special Mother’s Day brunch with mini-bouquets, the “Because I Said So” cocktail, and menu items like lobster scrambled eggs, asparagus quiche, and roasted lamb. For those with a sweet tooth, the Baker’s brunch board with banana-chocolate muffins, guava pastelito, carrot cake, strawberry and hibiscus jam, raspberry oatmeal bars, and conchas does not disappoint.
COTE Miami
If your mom is a steak lover, treat her to a Mother’s Day Feast ($125 per person) at this Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse. The menu showcases COTE’s all-time favorites, highlighting five cuts: USDA Prime, American Wagyu, and Japanese A5 Wagyu. Traditional Korean side dishes include pickled seasonal vegetables, salads, a savory egg souffle, and a duo of stews with rice. Enjoy soft-serve ice cream drizzled with soy sauce caramel to end the meal on a sweet note. A la carte options are also at your disposal. Staff will be on hand to take a Polaroid photo as part of a take-home keepsake with a picture frame.
Sofia - Design District
This contemporary Italian restaurant in the posh Design District is decked in pink hues from top to bottom. For Mother’s Day, guests can indulge in a sophisticated brunch menu, which includes options such as caviar eggs Benedict—crafted with a house-made English muffin, poached egg, Royal Osetra caviar, and champagne hollandaise—and asparagus and roasted tomato frittata adorned with shaved black truffle. Order Mom a marshmallow martini to add to the glamorous vibe.
Jaya at The Setai
Grab a seat at this classy courtyard and celebrate Mother’s Day with free-flowing Louis Roederer champagne and live Jazz while savoring one of Miami’s most extensive buffets. Diners will find breakfast favorites, abundant seafood, and meats grilled to order, Peking Duck, freshly-made crepes with all the fixings, and decadent desserts. The buffet is priced at $115 per adult and $75 per child (ages 5-12), excluding tax and gratuity, and is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Joliet
If Mom is a fan of seafood, don’t skip on this charming bistro and garden in Miami Beach. The menu features Southern-inspired dishes like a jumbo lump crab cake, salmon almondine, Carolina gold rice, and strawberry shortcake. Plus, it boasts some of the best drinks in town, created by the same the team behind popular bars such as Lost Boys & Dry Goods, Tropezón, and Fox’s Lounge. For just $40 per person, enjoy bottomless rosé and champagne.
Klaw Miami
Set in Edgewater's historic Women’s Club building, celebrate Mother’s Day with a rooftop brunch at this elegant surf and turf spot. Guests can select from a curated menu offering 7-9 dishes, an entrée choice, and a la carte extras such as King Crab scramble, grilled oysters, or grilled striped sea bass. Raise a glass to Mom with champagne or a delightful cocktail like the Mother of Miami—featuring tequila, mezcal, snow pea, shishito, and geranium—while taking in the stunning Biscayne Bay vista. Brunch is served from noon to 3 p.m.
MILA
This chic rooftop restaurant and lounge offers a unique fusion of Mediterranean and Asian cuisine. Brunch options include various packages: Virgin ($85), Reserve ($125), Millesime ($145), and Imperial ($295). Each package features a traditional brunch buffet, complemented by an array of seafood and desserts like caramelized apple tatin. All ladies will be welcomed with a Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Champagne glass and a nigiri piece.
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
Head to this charming Israeli spot with a popular shady patio serving an all-day brunch (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.). To kick things off, all mothers receive a complimentary welcome mimosa while they dine on dishes like smoked fish dip accompanied by labneh, caviar, and Jerusalem bagel chips, crispy cauliflower drizzled with tamarind glaze, and a green shakshuka. Don’t forget to leave space for the tahini crème brulee.
Hutong Miami
Fans of Asian cuisine will want to visit this upscale spot come to Mother’s Day for a bubbles and baos brunch starting at $68 per person featuring signature dishes like the Yu Xiang Crispy Pork Dumplings and the Spices Golden Tofu.
Zitz Sum
The bold and creative Asian-inspired spot, led by Colombian Chef Pablo Zitsman, presents a pop-up concept named Alcalde on Mother’s Day. This prix-fixe menu pays homage to the chef’s mother and wife, priced at $95 per person. Expect dishes such as empanadas de pipian (beef and potato), cocktail de camarones (shrimp and scallop-style ceviche), arepa topped with quail egg and caviar, and ajiaco Santaferreño—a hearty, traditional soup from Bogota.
Rusty Pelican - Miami
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a stunning ocean view of Miami at this iconic spot. Enjoy a prix-fixe brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring classic dishes such as crab cake Benedict and fried chicken and waffles. The brunch is priced at $92 for adults and $35 for children. Bottomless mimosas are available for just $30 more per person.
Orno Restaurant
Chef Niven Patel’s restaurant at Thesis Hotel offers farm-fresh brunch favorites like Belgian waffles, ricotta pancakes, grilled wagyu steak, Maine lobster toast, and housemade pastrami Benedict. Treat Mom to bottomless Moet Brut and Rose champagne ($75/person) for two hours, with orange juice and peach puree for Mimosas and Bellinis. Cocktail fans can also enjoy special brunch drinks.
Fiola Miami
Mothers are in for a treat at this sophisticated Italian restaurant. The brunch offers a unique three-course fixed-price menu, featuring dishes such as cobia ceviche, fluffy ricotta and lemon pancakes topped with Florida strawberry compote and whipped mascarpone, as well as a Delmonico steak and eggs accompanied by pancetta, ossobuco sauce, and wild ramps zabaglione. Indulge in a deliciously sweet finale with options like profiteroles, chocolate terrine, or classic Key lime pie. Brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at $135 per person.