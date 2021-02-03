 clock menu more-arrow no yes
12 Wonderfully Messy Nachos to Seek Out in South Florida

From the classic sports bar variety to unique new takes.

by Amber Love Bond
Nachos are hands down one of the most crowd pleasing foods and are perfect for a group appetizer or a game day snack. What’s not to love when there’s warm tortilla chips dressed with cheese and an array of fun toppings? Especially when they are so simple to adapt to one’s liking or dietary restrictions. From traditional to fusion and even Jewish deli inspired, South Florida’s nacho game is on point.

They may be an easy-to-share dish, but here are 12 plates of nachos that are so good, sharing may not happen at all.

Editor's Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar (Multiple locations)

1313 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 524-9550
(954) 524-9550
Visit Website

At Rocco’s Taco the brisket nachos are stacked high with sour cream, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, pickled jalapenos, chile de arbol, chipotle salsa and of course brisket. Find more locations here.

2. Kush by Stephens

1000 E 16th St
Hialeah, FL 33010
(305) 887-8863
(305) 887-8863
Visit Website

Those looking for a fun twist of flavor when it comes to ordering nachos should head to Kush by Stephen’s in Hialeah. Here the restaurant serves pastrami nachos that are exactly what it sounds like — think piles of peppery homemade pastrami with cheddar cheese, topped with pico and sour cream.

3. Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina

4441 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 674-4636
(305) 674-4636
Visit Website

A sleeper hit on Fontainebleau’s basement restaurant, Pizza & Burger, these nachos are so massive they’re served on a pizza pan. The large serving of nachos are perfect for a group and are loaded with as much salsa rosa, beef chili, avocado cream, pico de gallo, melty nacho cheese, and queso fresco as the pan can hold.

4. The Taco Stand

313 NW 25th St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 580-4948
(786) 580-4948
Visit Website

While it’s not quite nachos — the Mar y Tierra fries at Wynwood’s The Taco Stand are just as decorated in toppings simply replacing the tortilla chips with thick cut seasoned fries. The fries are topped with grilled shrimp and grilled angus steak, guacamole, sour cream, and plenty of nacho cheese.

5. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

237 20th St suite b
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8217
(305) 763-8217
Visit Website

These cauliflower nachos by James Beard Award winner, Michelle Bernstein, say on the menu that they serve two, but sharing with a crowd is definitely optional. They’re made with blended cheese, sauteed cauliflower, avocado crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos, pomegranate seeds, on top of still warm tortilla chips, with an option to add grilled chicken. Bonus: the kitchen is open until 4 a.m. nightly.

6. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach

1220 16th St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 704-2145
(305) 704-2145
Visit Website

The beloved late night taco spot is also home to loaded carne asada nachos, expertly assembled with grilled ribeye steak, chili queso, cotija, red onion, tomato, cilantro, chili crema, and sliced jalapeño.

7. A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion + Ice Cream

9700 SW 24th St d
Miami, FL 33165
(305) 603-9134
(305) 603-9134
Visit Website

At a family-owned Mexican fusion restaurant in Westchester, nacho lovers will find a hearty plate of nachos with choice of carnitas, steak, or ropa vieja. The crispy corn tortilla chips are then topped with refried pinto beans, covered with cheese, topped with arbol, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapenos.

8. Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill

2721 Bird Ave
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 446-1114
(305) 446-1114
Visit Website

No Miami nacho list would be complete without a Flanigan’s mention. This Miami establishment serves loaded nachos in the form of a small mountain of crispy homemade white corn tortilla chips piled with beef and bean chili, melted cheese, pico di gallo, jalapeños, shredded lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream. Pro tip: score free loaded nachos with the purchase of a pitcher of beer, iced tea, lemonade, or soda every Monday from open to close.

9. Ernesto's Mexican Taco Shop

8845 SW 107th Ave
Miami, FL 33176
(305) 412-7250
(305) 412-7250
Visit Website

With just the right toppings to tortilla chip ratio, Ernesto’s Taco Shop gives diners six different perfectly seasoned protein options that are piled with Mexican cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro, guacamole, and sour cream.

10. Tacos & Tattoos, Kendall

11790 SW 104th St
Miami, FL 33186
(786) 803-8316
(786) 803-8316
Visit Website

Another example of not technically nachos, but still worthy of this list, are the Cali fries at Tacos & Tattoos made using skinny Cajun fries in lieu of tortilla chips. Start out by picking a protein with options like jerk chicken, slow roasted carnitas, garlic shrimp, or ginger soy tofu that’s finished off with melted cheese and a bevy of toppings.

11. Shiver's BBQ

28001 S Dixie Hwy
Homestead, FL 33033
(305) 248-2272
(305) 248-2272
Visit Website

A down south barbecue favorite, Shiver’s BBQ serves up an off the menu special. Ask for the BBQ Nachos and you’ll be presented with a huge plate of nacho chips topped with pulled pork, barbecue beans, barbecue sauce, shredded cheese, and jalapenos. 

12. Casita Tejas Mexican Restaurant

27 N Krome Ave
Homestead, FL 33030
(305) 248-8224
(305) 248-8224
Visit Website

It’s no secret that some of the best Mexican food in Miami can be found in Homestead. Worth the trek are the Super Nachos at family-owned Casita Tejas. This large plate is made up of tortilla chips topped with refried beans and ground beef, shredded beef or chicken, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, and sour cream.

