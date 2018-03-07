18 New Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale to Check Out Right Now

This Asian with a Latin American twist restaurant offers the ideal dinner for social distancing: a gondola culinary cruise. Patrons can take in the sights along the canals that have called the city “Venice of America” while enjoying an omakase dinner with dishes like kimchi fried rice, crab dumplings, Korean street tacos, lobster guacamole, and wagyu turf roll with chimichurri sauce. Those preferring land can enjoy their meal at the restaurant’s setting overlooking the Himmarshee Canal.