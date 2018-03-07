Fort Lauderdale has gotten a bad rap for its food scene over the years, but the tides are turning. Despite the pandemic's challenges, new spots open, helping to put the area’s culinary scene on the map. Here are 18 spots — listed in geographical order from north to south — that give everyone a reason to give the 954 a visit as soon as possible.Read More
18 New Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale to Check Out Right Now
Because Fort Lauderdale has good eats, too
Broad Shoulders Sandwiches
Chef and owner Tom Azar honed his skills under the expert guidance of chef Emeril Lagasse before launching this charming sandwich haven. Every item is prepared from scratch, featuring a diverse menu that ranges from Chicago-style Italian beef and Cubanos to crispy fish sandwiches. Additionally, a selection of soups, sides, and desserts are available to complement your meal.
TAKATO
Visit this chic oceanfront restaurant that uniquely blends Japanese and Korean flavors with dishes like short rib kimchi tacos, duck bao buns, seared scallops, and A5 Wagyu served on a hot stone. A wide selection of sushi and sashimi is available, accompanied by an extensive cocktail menu featuring favorites like the Shikoku Margarita (tequila, mezcal, passion fruit, cardamom, and agave) and the Korean Zombie (rum, plum soju, grapefruit juice, passion fruit, Korean plum extract, and lime).
Also featured in:
No Man's Land
Discover this hidden treasure in a South Florida strip mall, where guests are whisked away to a speakeasy overflowing with character, exceptional cocktails, and clever bites. Memphis Garrett, a former “Big Brother” star turned restaurateur, is the mastermind behind this spot. Sip on creatively named drinks such as Feel the Burn and Patio Pounder, and when your appetite kicks in, be sure to try the delicious foie gras “old-fashioned.”
Evelyn's
Located within the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, this Mediterranean gem offers stunning vistas and a notable menu. Indulge in dishes like yellowfin tuna “Nayeh” accompanied by puffed bulgur, house-pickled vegetables, and gem lettuce, or the olive wood-smoked octopus with carrot purée and carrot crumble. Feast on grilled whole branzino adorned with coriander seed chermoula, cilantro, and rose petals, or try the yogurt-marinated turmeric chicken. To top it all off, expertly crafted cocktails enhance this already exceptional dining experience.
Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery
There’s a little something for everyone at this food hall – from the fresh flavors of Poke OG to the homey comfort of Nellie’s Country Kitchen. If you’re a beer enthusiast, swing by Dream State Brewery. And for those who love to shop while supporting local vendors, a fantastic co-op retail space is also available.
Point Break
Slip into Hawaii at this counter-service Plantation newcomer featuring starters like coconut shrimp, Hawaiian pork sliders, poke bowls, ramen, sushi, and hot dishes like Hawaiin rice, featuring Spam, grilled pineapple, furikake, and an egg. End with malasada—Hawaiian doughnuts coated in cinnamon sugar.
Mister O1 Pizza - Ft Lauderdale
What began as a small pizzeria in Miami has grown to multiple locations (including out-of-state) along with this much-anticipated outpost in Fort Lauderdale. The name is inspired by the visa category Italian chef Renato Viola was granted to come to the U.S. (“extraordinary talent”) and still rings true with the restaurant’s legendary star-shaped pies.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
The first Florida outpost of the New Haven, Conn., famed pizzeria was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925. Founded in New Haven by Frank Pepe in 1925, this jovial spot proudly displays its 104,000-pound oven and the even more significant “paddle area,” where pizzaiolos make specialty pies like Frank Pepe’s White Clam Pizza (fresh clams with Pecorino Romano, proprietary oil blend, garlic, and oregano). Other fan favorites include the Doppio pepperoni and Original Tomato pie.
The Katherine Restaurant
Husband-and-wife team Timon and Marissa Balloo are doling out refined dishes steeped in global influences paired with exceptional cocktails, natural wines, and a thoughtful beer selection at their cozy, neighborhood restaurant. Dishes like shrimp ceviche with passion fruit soy, sweet and tangy chicken wings, Thai-style charred cabbage salad with pork, and short rib orecchiette quickly convert first-time visitors to loyal regulars. There’s also brunch on Sunday.
Moxies Fort Lauderdale Restaurant
Enjoy Las Olas views at this expansive two-story restaurant serving globally-inspired dishes like tuna sushi stack (tuna, rice, avocado, mango, soy ginger glaze, spicy mayo, and seasoned prawn crackers), salmon and avocado cobb salad, steak bites, and chipotle mango chicken with lemon quinoa, veggies, avocado, and salsa.
YA MAS
Step off bustling Las Olas Boulevard into this charming retreat celebrating Mediterranean cuisine. While dishes like classic tzatziki, chicken souvlaki, and Loukaniko (Greek sausage, melted leeks, and pepperoncini) highlight the hearty Greek influence, there are plenty of tasty options from Turkey, Israel, and more. A colorful bougainvillea-covered patio, white banquettes, pergola roof, and minimalist modern decor make it feel like a vacation.
Rivertail
Jose Mendin, the chef behind Miami’s Pubelly Sushi and La Placita, reopened his Broward seafood-driven restaurant with multicultural options befitting South Florida’s diversity. Dishes include passion fruit ceviche, crab donuts, and whole crispy snapper.
Also featured in:
Casa Sensei
This Asian with a Latin American twist restaurant offers the ideal dinner for social distancing: a gondola culinary cruise. Patrons can take in the sights along the canals that have called the city “Venice of America” while enjoying an omakase dinner with dishes like kimchi fried rice, crab dumplings, Korean street tacos, lobster guacamole, and wagyu turf roll with chimichurri sauce. Those preferring land can enjoy their meal at the restaurant’s setting overlooking the Himmarshee Canal.
Timpano Las Olas
Head to trendy Las Olas to sample contemporary Italian with modern twists on classic dishes, including house-made pasta like Raviolo with ricotta, spinach, warm egg yolk, and brown butter vinaigrette and uni alfredo, prepared tableside. Veal chop parmigiana, whole branzino with pistachio and almonds, and a 48-ounce porterhouse steak for two are some heartier fare.
Sushi By Bou
Pairing South Florida’s latest obsession with omakase (a curated sushi experience) with a retro disco vibe, this tiny spot inside iconic Salt7 makes for a fun date night. The 60-minute experience has two offerings: Standard, which includes 12 courses, or Bougie, which upgrades to 17 courses, a hand roll, and a glass of sake.
Also featured in:
Canyon Restaurant
A staple Fort Lauderdale spot for 27 years, Canyon recently underwent an expansion and revived look creating a welcoming and warm space. Begin with the famous Prickly Pear Margarita, made with an infusion of reposado tequila with prickly pears, triple sec, and house-made sour mix, before moving on to popular items like the crispy pork tacos topped with manchego cheese, avocado, cabbage slaw, and pico de gallo, jumbo sea scallops with poblano-lime plantain hash and chipotle-honey glaze, and filet mignon with sauteed baby zucchini, cilantro mash, and poblano pesto infused herb goat cheese and zinfandel.
Runway 84
Former mainstay Anthony’s Runway 84 has undergone a $4 million dollar remodel, resulting in a glamorous, plush ode to old-school dining. Patrons can indulge in class act cocktails (there’s an endless martini selection and drinks with whimsical names) while enjoying Italian dishes like escarole and beans, spicy rigatoni pasta, snapper francese, and chicken vodka parmigiana.
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop
Miami’s favorite pie guy has opened a shop in Fort Lauderdale boasting the same vast selection of pies, cookies, and savory treats. Whether sampling the legendary Key lime pie, going for the colossal coconut guava rum cake, or inhaling the chocolate chip cookies, patrons leave with a smile.