 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The 12 Best Restaurants Between North Beach and Bal Harbour

12 Spots for Great Mac and Cheese in Miami

Where to Eat on New Year’s Eve in Miami

tostada on a grey plate with a pink background
Ahi tuna tostones with a passion fruit yolk from Four Flamingos
Four Flamingos/Facebook

The 13 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando Right Now

The best new eats in “The City Beautiful”

by Faiyaz Kara Updated
View as Map
Ahi tuna tostones with a passion fruit yolk from Four Flamingos
| Four Flamingos/Facebook
by Faiyaz Kara Updated

Eater editors get asked one question more than any other: “Where should I eat right now?” Orlando dining obsessives want to know what’s new, what’s hot, and what favorite chef just launched a new spot. And while the Eater 28 is a crucial resource covering trusted standbys and neighborhood essentials across the city, it’s not a chronicle of the “it” places of the moment.

In the face of COVID-19, restaurants continue to open while some have expanded operations. So here they are – the fresh faces on our ever-evolving restaurant scene; the newish spots setting tongues awagging from the theme parks to downtown Orlando to the city’s suburban enclaves; a list specifically created to answer the question, “Where should I eat right now?”

New to the map are Soupa Saiyan 3, Jam Hot Chicken, Camille, Hall on the Yard, Milkhouse, and Four Flamingos, A Richard Blais Florida Restaurant while Aurora at the Celeste, Winter Park Biscuit Company, Papa Llama, Buttercrust Pizza, Brother Jimmy’s BBQ, and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips have departed.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. WA SUSHI

Copy Link
908 FL-436 suite 924
Casselberry, FL 32707
(407) 636-3251
(407) 636-3251

A year after closing its hideaway Casselberry locale, WA Sushi re-emerged this past February in a far more conspicuous Casselberry spot distinguished by a swish interior and some of the finest Japanese fare in Seminole County. The focus, of course, is still on quality cuts of seafood like uni, scallops and giant octopus legs from Hokkaido; A5 wagyu; and otoro flecked with gold. But don’t overlook the stellar, and creative daily specials like lightly fried Japanese flounder with daikon oroshi sauce; simmered mackerel with Japanese plum sauce; and nikujaga, a beef stew with potato, carrot, onion and yam noodle.

2. Ramen Takagi

Copy Link
3635 Aloma Ave #1017
Oviedo, FL 32765
(321) 972-8602
(321) 972-8602
Visit Website

Yoko Takagi and chef/husband Gabriel Leal bring legit bowls of tonkotsu, shoyu, shio, and spicy miso ramen to the UCF corridor in Oviedo. Both are students of the soup and bring a fierce focus to detail with everything from tare to oils fashioned from scratch. Thin squigglers from Myojo are used for shio and shoyu ramens while Sun Noodles are used for creamy tonkotsu and spicy miso renditions, the latter being a lure for its base blending a five-hour chintan chicken broth with the 20-hour paitan broth.

3. Soupa Saiyan 3

Copy Link
11325 University Blvd
Orlando, FL 32817
(407) 440-4687
(407) 440-4687
Visit Website

Soupa Saiyan’s other outposts (the original near Universal Orlando and another in Jacksonville) are fine in their own right, but what this noodle house in the UCF corridor offers that the others don’t is a “Soupakase” –  a one-hour, casual omakase experience featuring a seasonal menu of 10 nigiri presented piece-by-piece at the sushi bar. Best of all is that it only costs $65. The modern digs decked out in Dragon Ball Z aesthetics is a literal feast for the eyes.

4. Jam Hot Chicken

Copy Link
400 W New England Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Visit Website

The hot chicken trend shows no signs of cooling down but this newcomer in Hannibal Square isn’t out to make the hottest sandwich, it’s out to craft the finest. That’s not to say the sandwich served “jam hot” won’t burn, but it won’t sent off a gastrointestinal conflagration either. The Bell & Evans breast fried to a superb crisp in peanut oil is the undeniable star, though the supporting cast of creamy slaw, pickles, Southern comeback sauce, and a hot buttered bun play a part in taking Jam Hot Chicken’s number to the top.

5. Soseki Modern Omakase

Copy Link
955 W Fairbanks Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
(407) 984-7869
(407) 984-7869
Visit Website

Serving high-end, globally inspired and seasonally driven omakases is what this cozy 8-seater by Taglish Collective’s Mike Collantes is all about. Collantes has been joined by journeyman chef Tadateru Tokudaiji and Kevin Abanilla and, together, the trio present some of the most impeccable and artistically plated dishes Winter Park has seen. Omakases are offered in a 15-course “Explorer” option for $150 or a 20-course “Discovery” option for $185. Beverage director Benjamin Coutts curates a program to enhance the experience. Book early.

6. Camille

Copy Link
3201 Corrine Dr
Orlando, FL 32803
(321) 236-3316
(321) 236-3316
Visit Website

Offering one of the best tasting experiences in the city, Camille is the first of a rotating series of chef’s tables to pop up at the second-floor Neighbors inside East End Market. Chef Tung Phan delivers an astounding seven-course, seasonal menu of modern French-Vietnamese cuisine at the eight-seat bar for a very reasonable $120. Wine, beer, and cocktail pairings are offered as well, but Camille won’t be around for long. In late 2022, the next chef’s table concept will move in.

7. The Pinery

Copy Link
295 NE Ivanhoe Blvd Suite A
Orlando, FL 32804
(407) 377-7576
(407) 377-7576
Visit Website

The restaurant on the ground floor of the spanking new Lake House Apartments celebrates Florida history in its decor and its menu. It’s also making Ivanhoe Village a draw for gastronomes again with a menu fusing Florida ingredients with a bit of Southern flair in dishes like pecan-crusted grouper, buttermilk-fried soft-shell crab, and fire-roasted corn fritters. There’s a throwback feel to the cocktail list with Cointreau getting heavy play. Hummingbird cake for dessert makes total sense seeing the Pinery is situated on the site of an old (surprise, surprise) pinery.

8. The Hall on The Yard

Copy Link
1412 Alden Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 887-4255
(407) 887-4255
Visit Website

The swankiest food hall in the city is an amalgam of nine restaurants housed under one roof. Full table service is offered making ordering a breeze from vendors offering everything from pan-Latin and pan-Asian cuisine to Indian and vegan fare. The indoor/outdoor cocktail bar is an absolute beauty, though if lager and ale are more your thing, the outdoor beer garden with pour-it-yourself taps is ideal for game day. Should one of the servers hand you a poker chip, it’ll get you access to the speakeasy upstairs.

9. Deli Desires

Copy Link
715 N Fern Creek Ave Suite B
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 250-5333
(407) 250-5333
Visit Website

Bialys, not bagels, are the focus at this Colonialtown breakfast and lunch spot run by Hannah Jaffe and Nathan Sloan. The pair worked for some big names in L.A. — Jessica Koslow (Sqirl), Michael Voltaggio (ink), and Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo (Son of a Gun) — so no surprise their humble little deli drew major buzz when it opened in January. Bialys come in caramelized onion or smoked jalapeno and muenster varieties with fillings ranging from gravlax to labneh to scrapple (this is not a kosher deli). The corned beef “big mac” layered with lettuce, American cheese, pickles, onions, and special sauce served on a Martin’s sesame bun explains the long lines Deli Desires draws.

10. The Monroe Orlando

Copy Link
448 N Terry Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
(407) 734-2102
(407) 734-2102
Visit Website

The latest by restaurateurs Jason and Sue Chin (Seito Sushi Baldwin Park, The Osprey, Reyes Mezcaleria) may very well be their most fetching, but so is chef Josh Oakley’s menu of modern comfort fare. His dishes straddle the line between approachable and sophisticated – pastrami-spiced corn dogs and jerk-spiced chicken hearts served on skewers with grilled pineapple for example. The cocktail program is top-notch and the gorgeous mid-mod space practically begs patrons to linger.

11. Orlando Milkhouse

Copy Link
203 N Bumby Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 237-0575
(407) 237-0575
Visit Website

The food hall-ish venue in the heart of the Milk District markets itself more as a social house but, whatever it is, there’s an all-star lineup of local vendors drawing people into the inviting space: Foxtail Coffee, Ravenous Pig Brewing Co., Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, and two outposts by Bruno Zacchini – Bagel Bruno and Cicchetti. The latter is Zacchini’s homage to the Venetian bacaro where small bites, like wild-caught sardines, mozzarella en carozza, and Piedmontese-style tartare prove popular, especially when paired with the Milhouse’s quality cocktails, like the Baltic boulevardier.

12. Bombay Street Kitchen

Copy Link
6215 S Orange Blossom Trl
Orlando, FL 32809
(407) 240-5151
(407) 240-5151
Visit Website

The owners of Bombay Cafe closed their longtime vegetable-only restaurant to focus on a new Indian street food restaurant situated in a larger space just down the street. BSK’s menu is an intriguing amalgam of the quick eats served in cities from Delhi to Chennai – dishes varying from kale chaat to fish colombi to momo to hakka noodles. It’s a large menu, but the “gola” station serves the ideal Florida treat – shaved ice in a host of flavors and toppings. 

13. Four Flamingos, A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen

Copy Link
1 Grand Cypress Blvd
Orlando, FL 32836
(407) 239-1234
(407) 239-1234
Visit Website

The longest-named restaurant to open this year isn’t one to take itself very seriously, but that doesn’t mean the food served at the signature restaurant inside the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is child’s play. Richard Blais follows in the line of Norman Van Aken, Allen Susser, and others in presenting a menu of Floribbean dishes that intend to impress. That said, the Top Chef: All-Stars winner does play around with molecular gastronomy in his presentation of tuna tostones with passion fruit “yolk” and in the liquid-nitrogen-smoked oysters with hibiscus and datil pepper “pearls.” Lobster blackened and seared a la plancha is a decidedly more straightforward offering, but his fusion dishes prove most interesting: fish and grits with banana leaf tamale, oxtail and foie empanadas, and linguini and conch with chilies and miso butter. Cocktails, not surprisingly, also take on a flair for the dramatic.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. WA SUSHI

908 FL-436 suite 924, Casselberry, FL 32707

A year after closing its hideaway Casselberry locale, WA Sushi re-emerged this past February in a far more conspicuous Casselberry spot distinguished by a swish interior and some of the finest Japanese fare in Seminole County. The focus, of course, is still on quality cuts of seafood like uni, scallops and giant octopus legs from Hokkaido; A5 wagyu; and otoro flecked with gold. But don’t overlook the stellar, and creative daily specials like lightly fried Japanese flounder with daikon oroshi sauce; simmered mackerel with Japanese plum sauce; and nikujaga, a beef stew with potato, carrot, onion and yam noodle.

908 FL-436 suite 924
Casselberry, FL 32707
(407) 636-3251

2. Ramen Takagi

3635 Aloma Ave #1017, Oviedo, FL 32765

Yoko Takagi and chef/husband Gabriel Leal bring legit bowls of tonkotsu, shoyu, shio, and spicy miso ramen to the UCF corridor in Oviedo. Both are students of the soup and bring a fierce focus to detail with everything from tare to oils fashioned from scratch. Thin squigglers from Myojo are used for shio and shoyu ramens while Sun Noodles are used for creamy tonkotsu and spicy miso renditions, the latter being a lure for its base blending a five-hour chintan chicken broth with the 20-hour paitan broth.

3635 Aloma Ave #1017
Oviedo, FL 32765
(321) 972-8602
Visit Website

3. Soupa Saiyan 3

11325 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817

Soupa Saiyan’s other outposts (the original near Universal Orlando and another in Jacksonville) are fine in their own right, but what this noodle house in the UCF corridor offers that the others don’t is a “Soupakase” –  a one-hour, casual omakase experience featuring a seasonal menu of 10 nigiri presented piece-by-piece at the sushi bar. Best of all is that it only costs $65. The modern digs decked out in Dragon Ball Z aesthetics is a literal feast for the eyes.

11325 University Blvd
Orlando, FL 32817
(407) 440-4687
Visit Website

4. Jam Hot Chicken

400 W New England Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

The hot chicken trend shows no signs of cooling down but this newcomer in Hannibal Square isn’t out to make the hottest sandwich, it’s out to craft the finest. That’s not to say the sandwich served “jam hot” won’t burn, but it won’t sent off a gastrointestinal conflagration either. The Bell & Evans breast fried to a superb crisp in peanut oil is the undeniable star, though the supporting cast of creamy slaw, pickles, Southern comeback sauce, and a hot buttered bun play a part in taking Jam Hot Chicken’s number to the top.

400 W New England Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Visit Website

5. Soseki Modern Omakase

955 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Serving high-end, globally inspired and seasonally driven omakases is what this cozy 8-seater by Taglish Collective’s Mike Collantes is all about. Collantes has been joined by journeyman chef Tadateru Tokudaiji and Kevin Abanilla and, together, the trio present some of the most impeccable and artistically plated dishes Winter Park has seen. Omakases are offered in a 15-course “Explorer” option for $150 or a 20-course “Discovery” option for $185. Beverage director Benjamin Coutts curates a program to enhance the experience. Book early.

955 W Fairbanks Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
(407) 984-7869
Visit Website

6. Camille

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803

Offering one of the best tasting experiences in the city, Camille is the first of a rotating series of chef’s tables to pop up at the second-floor Neighbors inside East End Market. Chef Tung Phan delivers an astounding seven-course, seasonal menu of modern French-Vietnamese cuisine at the eight-seat bar for a very reasonable $120. Wine, beer, and cocktail pairings are offered as well, but Camille won’t be around for long. In late 2022, the next chef’s table concept will move in.

3201 Corrine Dr
Orlando, FL 32803
(321) 236-3316
Visit Website

7. The Pinery

295 NE Ivanhoe Blvd Suite A, Orlando, FL 32804

The restaurant on the ground floor of the spanking new Lake House Apartments celebrates Florida history in its decor and its menu. It’s also making Ivanhoe Village a draw for gastronomes again with a menu fusing Florida ingredients with a bit of Southern flair in dishes like pecan-crusted grouper, buttermilk-fried soft-shell crab, and fire-roasted corn fritters. There’s a throwback feel to the cocktail list with Cointreau getting heavy play. Hummingbird cake for dessert makes total sense seeing the Pinery is situated on the site of an old (surprise, surprise) pinery.

295 NE Ivanhoe Blvd Suite A
Orlando, FL 32804
(407) 377-7576
Visit Website

8. The Hall on The Yard

1412 Alden Rd, Orlando, FL 32803

The swankiest food hall in the city is an amalgam of nine restaurants housed under one roof. Full table service is offered making ordering a breeze from vendors offering everything from pan-Latin and pan-Asian cuisine to Indian and vegan fare. The indoor/outdoor cocktail bar is an absolute beauty, though if lager and ale are more your thing, the outdoor beer garden with pour-it-yourself taps is ideal for game day. Should one of the servers hand you a poker chip, it’ll get you access to the speakeasy upstairs.

1412 Alden Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 887-4255
Visit Website

9. Deli Desires

715 N Fern Creek Ave Suite B, Orlando, FL 32803

Bialys, not bagels, are the focus at this Colonialtown breakfast and lunch spot run by Hannah Jaffe and Nathan Sloan. The pair worked for some big names in L.A. — Jessica Koslow (Sqirl), Michael Voltaggio (ink), and Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo (Son of a Gun) — so no surprise their humble little deli drew major buzz when it opened in January. Bialys come in caramelized onion or smoked jalapeno and muenster varieties with fillings ranging from gravlax to labneh to scrapple (this is not a kosher deli). The corned beef “big mac” layered with lettuce, American cheese, pickles, onions, and special sauce served on a Martin’s sesame bun explains the long lines Deli Desires draws.

715 N Fern Creek Ave Suite B
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 250-5333
Visit Website

10. The Monroe Orlando

448 N Terry Ave, Orlando, FL 32801

The latest by restaurateurs Jason and Sue Chin (Seito Sushi Baldwin Park, The Osprey, Reyes Mezcaleria) may very well be their most fetching, but so is chef Josh Oakley’s menu of modern comfort fare. His dishes straddle the line between approachable and sophisticated – pastrami-spiced corn dogs and jerk-spiced chicken hearts served on skewers with grilled pineapple for example. The cocktail program is top-notch and the gorgeous mid-mod space practically begs patrons to linger.

448 N Terry Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
(407) 734-2102
Visit Website

11. Orlando Milkhouse

203 N Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL 32803

The food hall-ish venue in the heart of the Milk District markets itself more as a social house but, whatever it is, there’s an all-star lineup of local vendors drawing people into the inviting space: Foxtail Coffee, Ravenous Pig Brewing Co., Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, and two outposts by Bruno Zacchini – Bagel Bruno and Cicchetti. The latter is Zacchini’s homage to the Venetian bacaro where small bites, like wild-caught sardines, mozzarella en carozza, and Piedmontese-style tartare prove popular, especially when paired with the Milhouse’s quality cocktails, like the Baltic boulevardier.

203 N Bumby Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 237-0575
Visit Website

12. Bombay Street Kitchen

6215 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32809

The owners of Bombay Cafe closed their longtime vegetable-only restaurant to focus on a new Indian street food restaurant situated in a larger space just down the street. BSK’s menu is an intriguing amalgam of the quick eats served in cities from Delhi to Chennai – dishes varying from kale chaat to fish colombi to momo to hakka noodles. It’s a large menu, but the “gola” station serves the ideal Florida treat – shaved ice in a host of flavors and toppings. 

6215 S Orange Blossom Trl
Orlando, FL 32809
(407) 240-5151
Visit Website

13. Four Flamingos, A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen

1 Grand Cypress Blvd, Orlando, FL 32836

The longest-named restaurant to open this year isn’t one to take itself very seriously, but that doesn’t mean the food served at the signature restaurant inside the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is child’s play. Richard Blais follows in the line of Norman Van Aken, Allen Susser, and others in presenting a menu of Floribbean dishes that intend to impress. That said, the Top Chef: All-Stars winner does play around with molecular gastronomy in his presentation of tuna tostones with passion fruit “yolk” and in the liquid-nitrogen-smoked oysters with hibiscus and datil pepper “pearls.” Lobster blackened and seared a la plancha is a decidedly more straightforward offering, but his fusion dishes prove most interesting: fish and grits with banana leaf tamale, oxtail and foie empanadas, and linguini and conch with chilies and miso butter. Cocktails, not surprisingly, also take on a flair for the dramatic.

1 Grand Cypress Blvd
Orlando, FL 32836
(407) 239-1234
Visit Website

Related Maps