Share All sharing options for: The 13 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando Right Now

Share All sharing options for: The 13 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando Right Now

Eater editors get asked one question more than any other: “Where should I eat right now?” Orlando dining obsessives want to know what’s new, what’s hot, and what favorite chef just launched a new spot. And while the Eater 28 is a crucial resource covering trusted standbys and neighborhood essentials across the city, it’s not a chronicle of the “it” places of the moment.

In the face of COVID-19, restaurants continue to open while some have expanded operations. So here they are – the fresh faces on our ever-evolving restaurant scene; the newish spots setting tongues awagging from the theme parks to downtown Orlando to the city’s suburban enclaves; a list specifically created to answer the question, “Where should I eat right now?”

New to the map are Soupa Saiyan 3, Jam Hot Chicken, Camille, Hall on the Yard, Milkhouse, and Four Flamingos, A Richard Blais Florida Restaurant while Aurora at the Celeste, Winter Park Biscuit Company, Papa Llama, Buttercrust Pizza, Brother Jimmy’s BBQ, and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips have departed.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.