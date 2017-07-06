More often than not, tipsters, readers, friends and family of Eater have one question: Where should I eat right now? And while the restaurant industry certainly looks different now, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a bevy of new restaurants have persevered and have managed to open their doors over the past few months to new customers. Here are 16 of the best this month.

Don't see your favorite new place on the list? Shoot us a message on the tip line.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami's newsletter.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.