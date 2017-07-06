 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Hottest New Restaurants in Miami, December 2021

Which restaurants to check out this month.

by Olee Fowler Updated
More often than not, tipsters, readers, friends and family of Eater have one question: Where should I eat right now? And while the restaurant industry certainly looks different now, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a bevy of new restaurants have persevered and have managed to open their doors over the past few months to new customers. Here are 16 of the best this month.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Paradis Books & Bread

12831 W Dixie Hwy
North Miami, FL 33161
Natural wine is certainly having a moment in the Magic City, and the latest to enter the market is Paradis Books & Bread, which is part natural wine store, part restaurant, and part book shop. The restaurant’s concise menu is centered around dishes made with sourdough like pizzas by the slice or bread served with items like feta, pork terrine, and tins filled with various proteins and fermented vegetables. The wine list is filled with natural selections by the glass and by the bottle from producers throughout the world, and for real oenophiles, it even offers a wine club.

2. Barbakoa by Finka

8455 NW 53rd St Suite G106
Doral, FL 33166
(305) 351-1546 ext. 705
Eileen Andrade, mastermind behind longtime West Kendall favorite Finka Table & Tap, has officially debuted her much anticipated project Barbakoa by Finka inside Doral Yard. The full service restaurant offers a menu filled with Andrade’s popular Latin-Asian fusion cuisine like loaded Spanish boniato fries with vaca frita, smoked brisket with aji amarillo mac n’ cheese, Korean-style frita burger, grilled lamb chops, and a variety of unique pizza topped with everything from bulgolgi steak or shrimp and maduros.

3. Mimi's

2501 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33137
This new all-day Edgewater restaurant gives an update to the traditional American cafe menu with a twist on classic dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For breakfast items like the drippy egg sandwich and herb cured lox are offered, while at lunch heartier dishes like a smash burger and crispy skin branzino can be found. Its happy hour runs into dinner with dishes like pan con tomate; steak and eggs; or the decadent chicken and eggs with creme fraiche, farro miso toast, and fried chicken.

4. Doya

347 NW 24th St
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 501-2848
(305) 501-2848
From chef Erhan Kostepen, the former executive chef of Mandolin Aegean Bistro, comes the Magic City’s latest restaurant, Doya. The restaurant boasts a meze-focused menu filled exclusively with small plates that are meant to be shared with a group. Expect Mediterranean and the Middle East flavors with dishes like octopus salad, branzino ceviche, lamb chops, mussels, butter shrimp, and pastrami hummus, all of which are meant to be shared.

5. Bonci Pizzeria

232 NW 24th St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 522-2135
(786) 522-2135
Gabriele Bonci, the man behind Roman pizza powerhouse Pizzariuma favorite of the late Anthony Bourdain—has opened his namesake Bonci Pizza  in Wynwood. The restaurant serves pizza al taglio aka pizza that is served in cast-iron trays, cut by scissor, and sold by the pound. Popular daily selections include pizzas topped with meatball, sopressata, zucchini ricotta lemon black pepper, and potato mozzarella.

6. Jatto

223 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 982-8960
(305) 982-8960
Chef Henry Hane, owner and executive chef of B Bistro + Bakery, has debuted his latest restaurant Jatto, housed in the former Alter space in Wynwood. The restaurant’s showcasing flavors from all over the world including Thailand, Peru, Cuba, and Italy. The industrial space is filled with plenty of greenery and serves up creative fusion dishes like stone crab causa made with acevichado sauce, avocado, egg yolk fudge, choclo chalacita; huancaina chicken with canary beans, quinoa and criolla slaw; and affogato colada with sorbet, condensed milk foam, colada syrup.

7. Casa Mariano

8200 NW 27th St Suite 106
Doral, FL 33122
(305) 392-0507
(305) 392-0507
After shuttering his popular namesake Doral restaurant Mariano’s Cuisine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, chef and restauranteur Mariano Araya has returned to the neighborhood with his latest creation: Casa Mariano. The vast menu ranges from everything from lavender crusted lamb chops. to cacio e pepe flatbread, to lobster thermaidor, served in a space filled with a Mediterranean-inspired palette of blues, whites, tans, and browns. 

8. Sushi Fly Chicken

1575 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 909-0800
(305) 909-0800
At first glance David Grutman’s Sushi Fly Chicken looks like a takeout restaurant with a small nondescript storefront that does indeed fulfill takeaway and delivery orders. But behind the takeout counter is a door that leads to a sleek dining room with a neon and steel-clad bar backlit by a 75-foot-long mural by the Miami-based artist Santlov. Inspired by “hidden” bars found around Tokyo, the restaurant specializes in fried chicken served Southern, Thai, or Korean style, along with dishes with flavors found throughout Asia like lobster prawn toast, Peking duck bao dumplings, mixed nigiri platters, and a omakase option. Plenty of Japanese whiskys are on hand along with drinks like a yuzu margarita and a Szechuan peppercorn lychee martini. The restaurant is located within the same space as Winker’s Diner, an updated take on a retro diner and the sweet-focused Toothfairy.

9. HaSalon Miami

404 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
The Major Food Group strikes again. This time the team has partnered with celebrity

chef and Masterchef judge Eyal Shani to bring popular Isreali restaurant and party spot HaSalon to the Magic City. The restaurant features a menu filled with Mediterranean fare like avocado bruschetta, beet ravioli, shrimp cocktail, whole Black Sea bass, and its popular sage-spiced pico noodle that’s made with one singular 12-foot long noodle that’s wound tightly onto the dish. Make sure to plan your visit accordingly as it offers two seatings nightly: a more tame 6:30 p.m. seating and rowdier, party-like 8:30 p.m. seating. Table dancing not required, but certainly encouraged.

10. Margot Natural Wine Bar

21 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131

From the team behind Miami bar staple the Broken Shaker comes Margot Natural Wine Bar, a hip new Downtown Miami wine bar boasting a “70’s Scandinavian meets 80’s Italian aesthetic.”  Featuring a natural wine list of more than 75 options in whites, reds, and roses, skin-contact, and beyond, the menu also includes low ABV cocktails, and a rotation of dishes like pinto gild made with anchovy, olives, and piparra peppers; swordfish crudo; tuna tiradito; and fondue all of which is meant to pair with the wines on hand.

11. Zitz Sum

396 Alhambra Cir Suite 155
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 409-6920
(786) 409-6920
After becoming a runaway favorite last year during the COVID-19 shutdown through social media, “Asian-ish” eatery Zitz Sum has opened its permanent outpost in Coral Gables. Offering a much larger menu than its original creative dumpling offerings, diners can feast on dishes like cucumber salad, charred cabbage, grilled pork chops, and hanger steak — but don’t worry, the dumplings also make the menu. To wash the bites back, guests can sip on a large selection of natural wines, sake, beer, and more.

12. Cebada Rooftop

124 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 409-2287
(786) 409-2287
Rooftop dining and Coral Gables doesn’t typically go hand-in-hand, but Cebada Rooftop is looking to change that. The restaurant from the team behind Kendall favorite Abi Maria has created a menu focused on seafood and Cuban-influenced dishes with plenty of cheekily named cocktails thrown into the mix. Guests can order from a wide selection of raw bar dishes, including $2 oysters at happy hour, alongside lobster rolls, roast chicken with tostones, bone marrow, crispy corn ribs, and sausage rolls housed in medianoche buns and topped with caviar. Drinks run the gamut from the Tom de la Cruz, made with mezcal and rosemary, to the frozen Shut Up Karen made with pumpkin, coffee, rum, and vodka, which are easily sipped on its expansive patio with views overlooking the neighborhood.

13. Forte by Chef Adrianne

45 Miracle Mile
Miami, FL 33134
(305) 517-6181
(305) 517-6181
Chef Adrianne Calvo continues to expand her culinary footprint on Miami, with her latest restaurant Forte by Chef Adrianne debuting in the former Cibo Wine Bar space in Coral Gables. Expect Italian classics like cacio e pepe, tagliatelle bolognese, carbonara, braised lamb shank, veal chop Florentine, along with a variety of wood-fired pizzas and even a burrata bar.

14. Los Felix Miami

3413 Main Hwy
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 640-5013
(305) 640-5013
Heirloom corn-filled dishes and ingredients using milpa farming techniques, a sustainable farming practice used throughout Mexico and South America, are at the heart of the menu at Coconut Grove newcomer Los Felix. The casual menu is filled with items like tacos, quesadillas, arepas, totopos, tostadas, and tamales. It also houses a natural wine bar that boasts an extensive by-the-glass and bottle program featuring orange and amber wines, chilled reds, and sparkling wines alongside a variety of programming each week including a weekly vinyl DJ music program with an analog sound system every Friday and Saturday that is paired with a late-night menu to snack on.

15. Chug's Diner

3444 Main Hwy Suite 21
Miami, FL 33133
(786) 353-2940
(786) 353-2940
Cuban diner Chug’s has gotten a major facelift after a months long closure. The diner, which was once a small pop-up, is now a permanent and expanded full-service diner and modern day ventanita. The restaurant now occupies the same space it once did, all 677 square feet of it, but expanded outward to a total of 4,500-square-feet of indoor-outdoor dining, bar, and cafe space. Chug’s is now serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily with favorites like the cast-iron skillet, Chug’s burger, pan con minuta, and more making a return on the menu. And unlike most diners, Chug’s features a full bar, too.

16. Orno Restaurant

1350 S Dixie Hwy
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 667-6766
(305) 667-6766
Chef Niven Patel’s latest restaurant inside the Thesis Hotel Miami is a tribute to wood-fired cuisine. Diners can feast on items like grilled octopus, roasted bone marrow, Iberico pork pluma, roasted half chicken, and hearty pastas. The cocktail program features cocktails named after key players and names in literary classics, while the space itself gets it decor inspiration from nature with plenty of greens, golds, and earth tones found throughout in the chairs, banquettes, and large pendant lighting.

