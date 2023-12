Share All sharing options for: The 14 Best New Restaurants in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County’s evolving landscape includes more than just new residents; a wave of culinary change has brought various dining options to South Florida. The dynamic dining scene is bustling, from iconic New York City steakhouses to a legendary New Haven pizza joint with local favorites expanding north and south. To navigate these exciting changes, here is a list of 14 noteworthy restaurants that have recently opened in the area.