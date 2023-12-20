The 14 Best New Restaurants in Palm Beach County

Step into the 1920s Saigon at a new restaurant on East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, where the ambiance complements Vietnamese and French-inspired cuisine. Amid wicker chairs, Art Deco tables, and tropical greenery, guests can enjoy dishes like a Vietnamese chicken and cabbage salad with lemongrass, grapefruit, peanuts, and a sweet chili garlic vinaigrette. The crispy South Florida red snapper, a shareable dish carved tableside and served with greens, dill, pickles, and a garlic chili lime sauce, is a highlight. Vintage glamour in the dining room means there is a dress code, best to swap the exercise gear for more glamorous apparel.