Palm Beach County's evolving landscape includes more than just new residents; a wave of culinary change has brought various dining options to South Florida. The dynamic dining scene is bustling, from iconic New York City steakhouses to a legendary New Haven pizza joint with local favorites expanding north and south. To navigate these exciting changes, here is a list of 14 noteworthy restaurants that have recently opened in the area.
The 14 Best New Restaurants in Palm Beach County
From iconic imports to local favorites.
Berry Fresh Cafe
In September, father-son duo Tim and Mitch Timateo opened the fourth Berry Fresh location on US 1 in Palm Beach Gardens. The South Florida favorite, which debuted in Port St. Lucie in 2009, draws weekend crowds for popular items like Captain Crunch French toast, weekend-only fluffy cinnamon rolls, and standout lemon-ricotta pancakes.
Tropical BBQ Market
In downtown West Palm Beach, the aroma of barbecue wafts from Tropical Smokehouse’s new outlet, Tropical BBQ Market, situated in the Harvey building, formerly Aioli’s space. Owners Justin Lakow and James Beard-nominated chef Rick Mace serve up dishes like chorizo queso appetizers, a pork, chorizo, and avocado sandwich, and barbecue staples such as brisket and pork spare ribs.
Harry's
Harry’s, a New York City icon since 1972, has brought its flair to downtown West Palm Beach, opening on Rosemary Avenue. The restaurant’s New York chic decor, featuring art deco-inspired styling, complements its menu, including its signature dish, the famous beef Wellington with truffle sauce, which is a highlight. Yet, dishes like squid ink spaghetti and blackened swordfish steak offer a nod to its Florida location.
Adrienne’s Pizzabar
Adrienne’s Pizzabar, offering a more casual yet distinctly Italian experience, recently opened next to its sibling, Harry’s. Its original 14-inch square Sicilian pizza is a standout, but the menu also boasts a variety of Italian classics. Options range from burrata with flatbread and arancini to beef carpaccio and lasagna, reflecting its identity as a diverse pizza bar.
Isla & Co - WPB
Isla & Co, nestled in the warehouse district of West Palm, offers a culinary celebration of Australian-inspired cuisine with a New York City twist. The menu features unique options like kangaroo skewers accompanied by tahini, marinated cucumbers, pickled onions, and fried lentils. Other selections include shrimp with vodka sauce and rigatoni, pork sausage rolls, and classic fish and chips. The breakfast menu, available until 3 p.m., includes dishes such as brioche French toast and smashed avocado toast, a dish the Australians are known for perfecting.
Zipitios -Florida Ave
Taco and Hip Hop fans welcomed the opening of Ricky and Niria Perez’s latest Zipitios location just off Belvedere Road. The highlight is the birria tacos, featuring braised beef and melted cheese, served with seasoned broth. Alongside staples like burritos and quesadillas, the menu also offers pupusas - handmade corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and various protein options.
Pura Vida
Heading north from Miami Beach, the third Pura Vida location in the county impresses with its coastal-themed interiors, featuring plush white sofas in a bright setting. The restaurant serves an all-day breakfast menu, including modern favorites like avocado toast and acai bowls, alongside standout items such as the egg sandwich with a scooped-out toasted bagel, eggs, mozzarella, arugula, and smashed avocado. For lunch, the menu expands to include wraps, sandwiches, and salads, with options like the wild ahi tuna salad, a mix of green cabbage, quinoa, kale, cucumber, and sunflower seeds.
Talkin' Tacos Wellington
Originally a food truck in Miramar, Talkin’ Tacos has expanded to eight locations, stretching from Miami to Atlanta. Its latest venue, located in an out parcel of the Mall of Wellington Green, features graffiti-adorned walls inside the dining area. The menu offers a variety of taco options, including birria, carne asada, mahi mahi, and, the fan-favorite, Caribbean tacos with marinated steak, sliced plantains, cotija cheese, and avocado ranch dressing. Additionally, the birria grilled cheese, prepared with Texas toast, caters to grilled cheese aficionados.
Le Colonial Delray Beach
Step into the 1920s Saigon at a new restaurant on East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, where the ambiance complements Vietnamese and French-inspired cuisine. Amid wicker chairs, Art Deco tables, and tropical greenery, guests can enjoy dishes like a Vietnamese chicken and cabbage salad with lemongrass, grapefruit, peanuts, and a sweet chili garlic vinaigrette. The crispy South Florida red snapper, a shareable dish carved tableside and served with greens, dill, pickles, and a garlic chili lime sauce, is a highlight. Vintage glamour in the dining room means there is a dress code, best to swap the exercise gear for more glamorous apparel.
Del Fuego
This popular Tex-Mex restaurant from Long Island has selected Delray Beach for its first location outside New York, featuring a dock-and-dine setup on the Intracoastal. Patrons can savor a variety of fajitas, including mesquite-grilled chicken, shrimp, Chimichurri-marinated skirt steak, and vegetables.
Damn Good Sweets
Damn Good Sweets, more than just an ordinary ice cream shop, has opened in western Delray Beach. While offering familiar treats like ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and brownies, it surprises patrons with unique items like the upside-down strawberry cone. This inventive dessert features a scoop of strawberry mousse covered in sprinkles and pink-colored white chocolate, topped with an ice cream cone, mimicking a dropped ice cream.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
Frank Pepe Pizzeria, a Northeastern staple originating from New Haven, Connecticut, has opened a new location on Federal Highway near Linton Boulevard. Established in 1925, the pizzeria is celebrated for its New Haven-style pizza, characterized by thin, crispy, ciabatta-like bread cooked in a coal-fired oven. A highlight is the original tomato pie, topped with crushed Italian tomatoes and Pecorino Romano cheese. The veggie special pizza, featuring a blend of crushed Italian tomatoes, mozzarella, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, and onions, is also a must-try.
Gallaghers Steakhouse Boca Raton
Gallagher’s, an old-school steakhouse, opened in 1927 on 52nd Street in New York City by former Ziegfeld girl Helen Gallagher and gambler Jack Solomon. Known for its dry-aged beef prominently displayed, the restaurant offers starters like French onion soup or house-smoked bacon with chipotle pineapple glaze before diving into main courses. Signature dishes include New York sirloin, filet mignon, veal chop parmigiana, and Dover sole.
Fiolina Pasta House
James Beard Foundation award-winning chef Fabio Trabocchi, known for Miami’s Fiola, has opened a new restaurant in Midtown Boca, enhancing Restaurant Row’s offerings. The menu features a mozzarella bar with selections like buffalo mozzarella, burrata, and burricotta—a combination of burrata and ricotta. Pasta enthusiasts will appreciate the wide array of options, including penne alla vodka, fettuccine alfredo, linguine alle vongole, gnocchi, and cacio e pepe.
