There’s no better excuse to go out and have a good time than to ring in the New Year. Still, with the rising costs of practically everything, welcoming 2023 without breaking the bank is on everyone’s mind. Luckily, many top restaurants in Miami offer prix-fixe packages for the celebratory night that are rich in flavor and fun. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites below.Read More
15 New Year’s Eve Dinners and Parties in Miami That Won’t Break the Bank
No option is over $200
Le Jardinier
The one-Michelin-starred vegetable-forward favorite will offer a tasting menu for $175 per person to welcome in the New Year. Dishes include oyster mignonette with champagne “bubbles,” chilled shrimp with yuzu crème fraiche, radish and lemongrass oil; winter mushroom risotto with chestnuts and Mimolette, and the choice of Ora king salmon with vermouth emulsion and braised cabbage or beef tenderloin au jus with chanterelles and confit shallot coulis. Dessert includes candied chestnuts with Arabica coffee, light cream, and meringue. Reservations are available between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Italica
This fun, no-frills Italian spot will offer two seats for the New Year — one from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the second from 9 p.m. to close. The celebration begins with a welcome drink and a glass of champagne, followed by a four-course meal with chef Pablo Latif’s most popular dishes. Think salmon carpaccio, short ribs, or a comforting plate of house-made gnocchi. End on a sweet note with coconut flan or marquise. Tickets range from $75-$175 and must be purchased in advance.
Amara at Paraiso
Those longing to bid 2022 farewell overlooking Biscayne Bay can do so at chef/restaurateur Michael Schwartz’s restaurant’s first seating at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Diners receive a glass Veuve Clicquot champagne along with a three-course prix-fixe menu with choices befitting the restaurant’s modern Latin American cuisine: porcini mushroom croquette, banana leaf wrapped cobia, and dark chocolate tart with dulce de leche and toasted meringue. The cost is $150 per person (up to 12 people). Add $45 for waterfront seating.
R House Wynwood
The Latin-inspired Wynwood restaurant will be welcoming 2023 with The Ice & Fire Masquerade Ball hosted by drag queen entertainer Athena Dion and featuring performances by Kat Wilderness, Morphine Love, Juicy Love, and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx. There will be ice sculptures and fire dancers. Dining and bottle service/beverage-only ticket options are available with a four-course family-style meal that includes: oysters, yellowtail sashimi with spicy mango, pineapple, and papaya, rum fire-roasted beef tenderloin with chipotle chili rub and chimichurri and flame-grilled garlic roasted tiger prawns. Vegan options include smoky wild mushroom confit with mojo verde and chimichurri cauliflower bowl with lentil meatballs and quinoa cakes. General admission tickets are $125 and include a 9:15 pm or 9:30 pm entry, a four-course set menu, welcome bubbles, and a midnight toast.
Sérêvène
Located inside the Greystone Hotel, the restaurant (self-described as “French rotisserie traditions meet Japanese izakaya”) will serve a five-course menu that includes a complimentary amuse-bouche and champagne. Executive chef Pawan Pinisetti’s dishes include “KFQ” Krispy Fried Quail tossed with gochujang sweet chili and served alongside a togarashi aioli, kiwi carpaccio, shellfish bisque accompanied by wild mushroom tempura and a homemade rouille. Meat lovers will enjoy the filet mignon with pommes fondue. Dinner is $195 per person, with an optional enhancement of black truffles per course for $69 or wine pairing for $69. They’ll be live jazz performances to round out the night. Seatings start at 6 p.m.
Chotto Matte Miami
Celebrate at this lively, high-end spot specializing in Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian) cuisine. The Early Dinner Experience ($140 per person) is a prix-fixe menu that includes dishes like robata duck breast with foie gras teriyaki, lobster tempura, grilled diver scallops anticucho, and truffled broccoli arroz chaufa. There’s also a Late Dinner Experience for $160. Not eating meat? No problem—there’s a vegetarian menu for $135 per person.
Serena Rooftop
Head to the rooftop of the playful Moxy South Beach hotel for a New Year’s dining experience created by chef Scott Linquist. The meal is served family-style with dishes that include oysters, cobia aguachile, esquites, and short rib tostadas. End on a sweet note with dulce de leche or chocolate tart. They’ll be a live DJ and mariachi band to keep things festive. The 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. seating is $90 per person with an additional option for unlimited $95, Piper-Heidsieck champagne is $95, or Veuve Clicquot is $150. The 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. seating is $120 per person with the same additional options and prices.
Macchialina
Miami Beach’s beloved neighborhood Italian will celebrate the New Year with disco flair, courtesy of DJ Funkatel. Alongside hits from the BeeGees and Donna Summer, diners can enjoy a prix-fixe dinner from chef Michael Pirolo that includes seared diver sea scallops with sunchoke puree, mushroom conserva, and pea tendrils, sheep’s milk mezzaluna pasta with honey nut squash, brown butter and lemon zest and braised short ribs with polenta. The four-course meal is $175 per guest, with an additional $95 for wine pairing.
Cafe La Trova
What is more Miami than enjoying New Year’s Eve Cuban-style at this bustling hotspot on Calle Ocho? Helmed by local chef Michelle Bernstein and celebrated master cantinero (Cuban mixologist) Julio Cabrera, the night will boast live musicians, a DJ, and a menu that includes favorites like Cuban sandwich empanadas, Jamon serrano croquetas, and Lechon (roast pork)—all of which pair well with an array of cocktails. There are two seatings plus open bar packages, with the first at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for $85; that is served a three-course family-style menu with several choices per course. Includes a welcome glass of bubbly, daiquiri, or mojito. Live music starts at 7 p.m. and a second at 9 to 10 p.m. for $150 and offers four courses along with a welcome glass of bubbly, daiquiri, or mojito. The second seating includes live music, a DJ, and a midnight champagne toast.
Sexy Fish Miami
This opulent, high-rolling seafood brasserie with extravagant artwork offers a $200 omakase menu beginning at 5 p.m. that includes favorites like smoked salmon bao buns, crispy duck and watermelon salad with pomegranate, and caramelized black cod with spicy miso. There’s also an assortment of salmon and sashimi, dessert, and the option for add-ons, should the budget allow. Bring your phone to the bathroom; you’ll want to take a selfie there.
Tur Kitchen
This chic Mediterranean in Coral Gables will celebrate the New Year with a five-course menu that includes snapper tartare with caviar, Osso Bucco ravioli with brown coffee butter, and Florida spiny lobster with Calvados bisque. Desserts include chocolate tart and orange blossom pannacotta. There are two seatings, 6 p.m. for $125 and 9 p,m. for $195.
Luca Osteria
Truffle aficionados will want to head to this Coral Gables favorite to get a fix. For New Year’s, chef Giorgio Rapicavoli will offer a truffle dinner showcased in Italian dishes like yellowfin tuna with black truffle, risotto with white truffle butter, black truffle, and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and wagyu short ribs with truffle. The tasting menu for $175 per person.
The Key Club
The elegant-yet-approachable restaurant is another feather in celebrated restaurateur David Grutman’s cap. For New Year’s Eve, diners can enjoy a pre-fix four-course dinner beginning at 8:30 p.m., including chips and caviar, coconut lobster sushi roll, celery root agnolotti, and Wagyu skirt steak. The cost is $155. Add-ons like stone crab claws, French black truffles, and Osetra caviar are available.
Krüs Kitchen
This intimate restaurant/market housed above its buzzing Mexican sister Los Felix has developed a loyal following of happy diners through its strong commitment to sustainable and seasonal fare. For New Years', it will be offering two seatings. The first at 6:30 p.m. ($150 per person) includes four courses and a glass of natural champagne from Chavost. There’s a 9 p.m. seating with six courses at a higher price point.
Also featured in:
Platea Prime Steakhouse & Ceviche Bar
This Peruvian steakhouse and ceviche hybrid will do the trick for those wanting to welcome 2023 with a juicy steak. A six-course menu awaits with dishes starters that include a ceviche bowl sampler and tostones de lomo saltado, followed by a hearty bone-in 22-ounce prime ribeye or a more demure 11-ounce filet mignon. There’s seabass for those craving something lighter and, of course, caviar and champagne.
Also featured in: