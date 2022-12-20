15 New Year’s Eve Dinners and Parties in Miami That Won’t Break the Bank

What is more Miami than enjoying New Year’s Eve Cuban-style at this bustling hotspot on Calle Ocho? Helmed by local chef Michelle Bernstein and celebrated master cantinero (Cuban mixologist) Julio Cabrera, the night will boast live musicians, a DJ, and a menu that includes favorites like Cuban sandwich empanadas, Jamon serrano croquetas, and Lechon (roast pork)—all of which pair well with an array of cocktails. There are two seatings plus open bar packages, with the first at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for $85; that is served a three-course family-style menu with several choices per course. Includes a welcome glass of bubbly, daiquiri, or mojito. Live music starts at 7 p.m. and a second at 9 to 10 p.m. for $150 and offers four courses along with a welcome glass of bubbly, daiquiri, or mojito. The second seating includes live music, a DJ, and a midnight champagne toast.