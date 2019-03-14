Orlando’s 18 Essential Cocktail Bars

Equal parts Brooklyn loft and West Elm showroom, the second-floor bar in the historic Robinson Building is a paean to pomo art and poisons in every way. It’s from the same group that brought Mathers Social Gathering into our cocktail consciousness and who envision the Robinson Cocktail Room to be “a bastion for the avante-garde.” No doubt, that ethic is reflected in drinks incorporating a dose of the uncommon with a dash of molecular gastronomy. Think the boozy and bitter riff on a Martinez called “Death by Elocution” with Treaty Oak Old Youpon and Bristow barrel-aged gin, a vermouth blend and maraschino foam. It’s then dusted with the powdered skins of lacto-fermented kiwis. If that isn’t out there enough, take a swig and stare at the skeleton display of a sabre-toothed tiger encased in glass.