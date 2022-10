Share All sharing options for: 15 Fantastic Outdoor Patios for Al Fresco Dining in Miami

Ah, these are the glorious days of Florida living, where, as a large part of the country begins donning long sleeves, jackets, and scarves in lieu of inevitably cold temperatures, South Floridians welcome a reprieve from insufferable humidity and record-breaking heat.

After months seeking the coldest air-conditioning, restaurant-goers in the Magic City can now celebrate languid al fresco meals without worrying about having a bad hair day. Here are some outdoor dining favorites.